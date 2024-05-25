CTVN - Saturday, May 25, 2024 - 12:00 a.m. (ET) - Segment #20

newfoundlanders to this day. >> How do you feel personally? >> I mean I was in afghanistan. I lost 35 canadians when I was there for my own team were killed over there. When when I see someone like this come home it is important. It means an awful lot and something that it changes you all. You never take anything for granted and I'm just proud that you know newfoundland is doing this and it should be a great celebration because we cannot forget because the lives of our young people are worth that much and we have to think about what happens when you send them to war. >> Roger: general, thank you for yourn time and your service as well. >> Roger, thank you. >> Retired major general our war analyst. >>> Fort nelson wildfire evacuees are being warned against coming back early. The mayor says it is too early to return. Those coming back early could cause congestion on the highway stopping healthcare workers and others getting through. 3,700 residents had to leave the area two weeks ago. Officials hoping they can go home next week >>> From life jacketses to oxygen mask lynns air is selling off everything it can in hopes of recooping its losses. It officially shut down three months ago owing $186 million and that is when it saw creditor protection. The company says it has worked out a deal with aviation companies abroad to sell parts. Calgary based carriers that were force to close their doors after struggling with financial pressures from the covid-19 pandemic >>> Brace yourself for possible travel disruptions this summer. The unions representing roughly 9,000 canada border services agency workers have voted in favour of strike action as early as next month if there is no deal. We have the details. >> Canadians plans for a summer trip abroad could hit a road block. Canada border services agency workers handed their unions a strike mandate a movement supported by 96% of members who voted. >> I could see people being frustrated, up set, annoyed. All of those things. It is not something that we want either. >> Reporter: cbsa employees are posted at airports marine ports but also work at intelligence officers investigators. They want work conditions in line with those of other law enforcement agencies like the rcmp. >> We're looking for greater pairdy regarding salary and protections around contracting out and of course equitable retirement benefits. >> Reporter: they want telework options for those who can work from home. This about a time where the public has threatened a summer of discontent over the government mandating more days in the office. But where the union sees an impasse the employer the federal government says a strike is unnecessary. >> Rt. Hon. Justin Trudeau: we recognize the hard work that they do every day keeping canada safe at our borders, but we also know that the best labour agreements happen at the bargaining table and that's where the ministers are focused. >> Reporter: the government says 90% of union members are designated as essential and must provide services in the event of a strike. The union says that the job action could leave people idling at international crossings for hours like in 2021 when they brought in work to rule measures. It could slow the flow of goods across the border. Here for instance and you can see how many trucks are flowing back and forth here. The union says the window to avert disruptions is closing. Strike measures could come by mid june. Ctv news. >> Roger: an internal evaluation says canada's border intelligence program needs more tools and better training to fight back against illegal smuggling. It was conducted between march 2021 and 2022. It says cbsa did not have access to sufficient training or the tools needed for the intelligence officers. The program is responsible for collecting and analyzing data on drug trafficking immigration fraud and human trafficking.

>>> Quebec students will be offered antibullying classes this fall where they may become mandatory. It was announcement was made on quebec schools. The education minister is planning between seven and nine hours per semester of classes about mental health and bullying. It may be mixed in with existing classes on other topics >>> If you live in quebec and have a stock pile of plastic bags hold on to them. They may become part of a new class action lawsuit. It seems the bags are not what they say they are. We explain. >> Reporter: if you ever purchased this green dollar ama bag you could be part of a new class action lawsuit. >> I would assume this impacts several million people across quebec. >> Reporter: this lawyer is leading the case against defendants. >> So this is the bag that was filed in court as evidence. >> Reporter: he says they sell bags as recyclable when in fact they are not. >> The law is very clear. You can not make a false or fraudulent claim. The in our view the claims are wrong, false, and fraudulent and misleading. >> Reporter: they are reusable, many people can haves spoke to they are surprised they can't be recycled. >> This is just for emergency and I don't have any bags. I'm keeping using it all the time. >> When I buy a back like this I just -- bag like this just until it rips. I thought it was recyclable. I would just toss it in the recycling. >> Reporter: according to one of the biggest recycling fatalities in quebec they can not be recycled in quebec or canada. >> If you try to stretch it it doesn't stretch. It is rigid and therefore goes in the garbage not in the recycling bin. >> Reporter: several of the companies mentioned tells that they'll not be commenting on the subject because of the on going legal procedure. Any quebecer who bought a bag until now is still eligible to join the class action. Ctv news. [ ] >> Roger: coming up, the international court of justice orders israel to immediately halt its operation inside rafah. We will have the details after the break [ ] >> Reporter: if it happens here, or around the world, trust ctv news channel to deliver live, breaking, 24 hours a day. Download the APP(Snickering) Hanging tree It's not always easy to eat enough of what I should. Ensure has 25 vitamins and minerals and is high in protein to help build muscles. So, I get nutrients to help me keep doing the things I love, with the people I love. Ensure. The #1doctor-recommended brand. The all new GoDaddy Airo helps you get your business online in minutes with the power of ai... with a perfect name, a great logo, and a beautiful website. Just start with a domain, a few clicks, and you're in business. Make now the future at GoDaddy.ca/Airo Find a great deal foryour ideal hotel.Open trivago, type inwhere you want t select your check-in andcheck-out dates and search. Compare prices forthe same hotel and save up to $50 a night. Hotel? trivago. At Pet Valu, we treat your pet like our pet. Well, Georgie, it's time for adult food. And there's a lot of great options to choo... too choose from. They grow up so fast. I know... I do this like ten times a day. Looking for the fastestpersonal loan in Canada?Well, look no further. Spring Financial offers fullyonline personal loans with zero stress and no need for branch visits. But don't take our word for it. Apply today atspringfinancial.ca With fastsigns, create factory grade visual solutions to perfect your process. Fastsigns. Make Your Statement™. [ ] Pick-up is quick and easy. . >> Roger: a major ruling from the international court of justice is on the war in gaza. The united nations top court has

ordered israel to stop its military operation there. We have the details. >> Reporter: inside this court room in the netherlands a land mark emergency ruling in a case brought forward by south africa accusing israel of genocide. >> Israel has not sufficiently address and had dispelled the concern raised by its military offensive in rafah. >> Reporter: and a strict order from the court. >> It must hold its military offence and any other action in the rafah area which may inflict on the palestinian group in gaza conditions of life that could bring about its physical destruction. >> Reporter: the president of the court also ordered israel to open the rafah border crossing to allow humanitarian aid in calling the situation in gaza catastrophic. >> Rt. Hon. Justin Trudeau: canada's position has been clear for many, many weeks now. We need an immediate ceasefire. Hamas needs to lay down its arms, release all hostages, but there must be no more military operation inside rafah. >> Reporter: the court also called for the release of all remaining hostages. While the order is legally binding they lack the power to enforce it. >> The international court of justice doesn't have its own army. It it depends upon the security council to implement its orders. >> Reporter: this is the third time the court has issued orders for israel to pull back and address the suffering in gaza, but israel has been accused of ignoring their orders in the past. >> Israeli spokemen have already announced that essentially israel will not comply with the order. That they'll continue their operation. >> Reporter: israel has repeatedly dismissed accusations of genocide saying it has the right to defend itself from hamas. South africa's wider case here accuses israel of state led genocide against palestinians. The decision on that could take years, but the icj has rejected israel's rerequest to throw the case out. Ctv news, ottawa. >> Roger: let's bring in an international relations and political science professor at the university of toronto. Professor, thank you for joining us this morning. >> Thank you. >> Roger: what do you think of this decision and where will it go? >> It is very clear that the court has other institutions that would like to see the end of human suffering and the loss of any life on any side is a tragedy, but I think it is so important to look at this ruling carefully. To read the entire ruling because there is such a great chance of misunderstanding it and misrepresenting it. Weave had that in the ruling in january. We risk having it now. What the washington journal said it does not halt all operations. Only some and four of the judges that is several of the judges have said in their opinion after which that what this prohibits is not action in general, but it prohibits israel from engaging in anything that violates or is not in compliance with the genocide convention and israel that is claimed that they have not violated the convention. It is invalid. The ruling is saying that it has to halt operation that is may, may create conditions in gaza where life could be put at risk or physical destruction in whole or in part. And israeli awrkt is not at some dip mats -- arguments is not -- on they have not violated that. The amount of firepower israel has if they were engage being hamas which it has the right to do. The majority of the population of gaza would already have been destroyed, and in fact of it has been evacuated and the war is against hamas. It is not a war against the palestinian population. And yes, world leaders are saying that hamas needs to put its arms down. Hamas needs to leave. But hamas is not going to leave just by having sent a notice of eviction. And israel's argument is that this is a defensive war. If something was brought on israel if there was a ceasefire on october 6th. This is not a war of choice but something necessary to ensure the safety of its population. >> Roger: so this sounds like this really isn't going to go anywhere then. >> The israeli delegation and not only that but that of

several junction is as long as israel is in -- then it can pursue military action to help eradicate hamas which as the five principle democracies shortly after the horrific massacre committed by hamas which was celebrated by hamas and continues to be the democracy said that hamas has been nothing but a tragedy for the palestinian people as well. That they have brought the palestinians hamas nothing but terror and blood shed and they need p to be removed. And so sadly in a war it is very difficult to have one where there are no casualties. There is no magic. It wasn't done in afghanistan. It one done in former ugoslavia. It is not said that everything should not be done to try to limited damage. >> Roger: thank you very much for joining us this morning. >> Thank you. >> Roger: an international relations and political science professor at the university of toronto. >>> Egypt has agreed to send aid trucks into gaza but getting through the main crossing is still a mystery. Officials have voiced concerns about the mounting violence near the main border going into gaza. The humanitarian aid and food supplies have been dramatically depleated over the last few weeks. The icj ordered israel to open the rafah crossing to allow for the flow of aid and stop the assault of rafah no enforcement has been provided >>> Federal prosecutors are seeking to bar donald trump from making controversial statements over the classified documents case. Earlier this week trump claimed that the fbi agents who searched his mar-a-lago estate were quote authorized to shoot me and were locked and loaded, ready to take me out and put my family in danger. Federal lawyers say comments like those pose a significant and imment danger to law enforcement agents who are taking part in the prosecution. Prosecutors say that he has objected to the motion.

>>> Just ahead, the weather. It is pretty nice thank you just in time for summer. And you know what that means. Summer road trips. Not so fast though. Apparently canadians are doing the stay indication this year. (Dramatic music) (Cheering) Kevin and Sarah have one of the world's largest collections of souvenir plates. [crash] They also have a teenager, so they got their plates insured. But they don't have life insurance. Kevin's worried his diabetes will make it hard to qualify, and Sarah does not like medical exams. So we got them some new plates to tell them about Canada Protection Plan. Canada Protection Plan hassolutions for both the healthy and hard to insure. With no needles or medicalexams required on most plans. You'll get great coverageat a price you'll love and there are no paymentsin your first month. Anybody between18 and 80 can apply and there are greatmember benefits including rewards for activeliving and giving back. As part of the Foresters family,your coverage is backed by our excellentfinancial strength. Contact your advisor or call now to get a no-obligation quote in minutes. Canada Protection Plan. Protecting what matters most... you. [crash] Nutty...and sweet. Latte macchiato. ( ) This one is for the prize? Intenso. No, cool. Definitely iced. ( ) Sweet. Bye. Nespresso, what else? Find a great deal foryour ideal hotel.Open trivago, type inwhere you want t select your check-in andcheck-out dates and search. Compare prices forthe same hotel and save up to $50 a night. Hotel? trivago. Summer starts... now! The new dq Summer Blizzard Menu. New Peanut Butter Cookie Dough Party, New Picnic Peach Cobbler. And more delicious flavors. Start summer now! Only at dq. Happy tastes good. Wall paper or paint.We make thousands of financialdecisions every day. Stay on top of it all withalerts and insights from the cibc Smart Account. . >> Roger: summer is almost here and for many canadians that will mean some fun in the sun. A new survey suggesting that stay cations are the way to go this year. We explain. >> Aye been a hairstylist for 24 years. Entrepreneur. >> Reporter: jessie is self employed. Her business is a priority, but so is a cost saving summer get away. >> Instead of going to florida, we've decided to go camping. >> Reporter: at the camp ground it is less than an hour from home and about perfect family spot. >> It is great to see the kids laughing and playing. They have activities, movie nights. Fire pits. >> Reporter: camping remains popular and according to a new pole most canadians planning summer travel are favour shot trips throughout the country. They are howjly popular too. Whether to the coast line or a nearby beach there is plenty to see and do along the way. If you're not sure how to plan the adventure the con tents of this package can help you discover some true hidden gems. >> It is a package of notes that you open one step at a time. >> Reporter: preplanned surprise trip to explore ottawa and beyond. It is unexpected journeys. >> They'll lead you to five surprise out door stops. >> Reporter: from cafes to towns or indigenous land marks they journey cost $60. There is 11 to choose and option to tailor your trip. >> You can choose. May be you want to go shopping. Every package comes with a list of recommended accommodations in the area. >> Reporter: who who knows what you may find. Canadians plan to dish out their dollars on locally owned establishments like kely's landing which also indicatecateres to boats. >> Come down the river. In july we get a lot of quebec boat traffic. >> Reporter: whether the vacation budget is big or small summer is short and it is about getting out while you can. >> To make memories, you know, to spend time with people you love. Make memories. >> Reporter: ctv news. >> Roger: as we head to break some bright and colourful images to share with you from australia's biggest festival of lights. Vivid sydney started with fire works over the classic opera house. We all recognize that. Other iconic locations were also lit up for the festival but check out what they did with the roof. Look at that. Absolutely wonderful. Runs through mid june. You're watching ctv news

CHANNEL. TOP STORIES ARE NEXT [ ] - You love Alien Tape, and now you can get two rolls for free, that's right free. Introducing Alien Tape, thedouble sided ultra strong tape that bonds instantly and holds on tight. Just cut Alien Tape to size, place it where you want it, peel off the back and it bonds instantly to almost any surface. And when you're done, just give it a twist and it comes right off. Check this out, Alien Tape works on glass, metal, wood, tile, carpet and so much more. It sticks instantly to almost anything. And Alien Tape is reusable. Give it a good rinse, let it dry and it's just as strong, let me show you. Alien Tape is strong enough to hold this heavy 10 poundweight, this piece of wood, this brick and thisheavy glass pan. You'll wonder how you ever lived without it. Use it right in the shower tokeep what you need in reach. And remember, Alien Tapeis the double-sided, removable, washable andreusable tape America loves. Alien Tape is great for aquick fix all around the house. There are hundreds, maybe even thousands of uses for Alien Tape. You'll use it indoors, outdoors and all around the house. Alien Tape's nano griptechnology locks into place and holds tight. It will even hold this gallon of water, it's amazing. Now here's your chance to try Alien Tape'slimited time TV offer - [Announcer] Call or go online to get your roll of the incredible Alien Tape for the low, low price of just 19.99 plus shipping and processing. Order today and you can get two additional rolls of Alien Tape, absolutely free. That's right, you can get three rolls of Alien Tape for one low price, here's how to order. (lively upbeat music) TO FIND A FOOD STAR GORDON FACES HIS BIGGEST RIVAL EVER. Who wants to be on team Vanderpump? IT'S TEAM LISA VS TEAM GORDON She can Vanderpump off. We're done ON CTV CRAVE, The most talked about... Sounds intense. ... most anticipated shows... You step out of line even once. ... All right here.

Subscribe now atCRAVE.CA. [ ] > It's to go out there and look the part and act the part. You're bringing home one of your own. >> Roger: nearly a century after falling the battle field of the first world war a newfoundland soldier is coming home. [ ] >> Roger: fort nelson's mayor warns residents to stay away. It is still too dangerous. [ ] >> Roger: life jackets trance responders it is all for sail as lynx air tries to get some money. You're watching ctv news channel. Thank you very much for joining us. >>> The remains of an unknown world war I soldier are returning home to newfoundland today. Members of the delegation honoured to be a part of this important final journey home. >> Feel proud really. Feel proud, you know, representing canada and newfoundland. You're here and it is a once in a life time opportunity. >> Roger: the soldier will be buried at the province's newly created tomb of the unknown soldier. His casket will land later today and lie in state from june 28th to june 30th. A somum reburial ceremony will be held on july 1st. The anniversary of battle of beaumont. >>> Let's bring in our military analyst and farmer commander of -- and former commander of nato forces in southern afghanistan. General, thank you very much for joining us this morning. >> Roger good to be with you. >> Roger: how important what is unfolding in newfoundland right now? >> I think it is important on a number of different fronts. At the time that the great war happened, newfoundland was the dominion. It wasn't part of canada and they were fighting as a sovereign state. You know to celebrate this sacrifice is very poignant for the people of newfoundlanders. 12,000 newfoundlanders went over seas. I think all of the families in newfoundland will find this very poignant and the ultimate sacrifice in at this war is a death of a soldier. And again bringing home one of the fallen is going to be very poignant for the soldiers we're seeing in the pictures today to wear the uniform comes with extreme sacrifice, obligations. Theys meaningful on so many different levels especially when we look at gaza and ukraine and around the world. Soldiers defend our democracies. >> Roger: I don't think people understand that the beaumont ham battle the price the newfoundland regiment paid at that incomprehensible. >> Absolutely. It didn't even get to the front lines. They were still moving forward and it was a slaughter. They were there -- and everything else that the germans could throw at them. They didn't get to the front. 800 went in and 68 were available for roll call the next day. It was a slaughter. And for newfoundland it was the greatest loss in the east and they used to call them the blue puttedies. This was a combat unit that went to france. You know this was a spear head of you know what canada and newfoundland sent. So this battle was just something that shaped much of what vimmy did for canada. >> Roger: it is the day of the battle of beaumont. >> Absolutely. You know the 1st of july an important day for newfoundlanders and they'll celebrate in different ways. And putting the new tomb of the unknown soldier you know good on them for recognizing what our men and women in uniform do and good for the people who lobbied to get this to happen. It is something that all canadians should be aware of. It is a story of sacrifice, and it is you know embedded in every newfoundlanders to this day. >> How do you feel personally? >> I mean I was in afghanistan. I lost 35 canadians when I was there for my own team were

Copyright protected and owned by broadcaster. Your licence is limited to private, internal, non-commercial use. All reproduction, broadcast, transmission or other use of this work is strictly prohibited.

Transcripts