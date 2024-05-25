CTVN - Saturday, May 25, 2024 - 12:00 a.m. (ET) - Segment #4

hockey league says the schedule will be expanded next year and the teams will get a new look. >> Yes, team name logos are well under way and working an that. There will be more regular season games. Each team will play 30 next season. This season we only played 24. >> Heather: minnesota and boston are playing in the finals in the best of five series. Next season will also give the three canadian teams another chance at the walter cup. >>> Move over frequent flyers. There's a new breed in first class. Bark air, a luxury dog airline took to the skies from new york to los angeles. Pampered pooches were served shoes on silver platters, barkachinos and had access to an onboard spa. The service doesn't come cheap. One way flights range from 6 to $8,000 for one dog and one human companion. >>> After the break, a noisy invasion. The sound of cicadas as trillions emerge in a rare phenomenon. [ ] It's odd how in an instant things can transform. Slipping out of balance into freefall. I'm glad I found stability amidst it all. Gold. Standing the test of time. ( ) You're just too good to be true Can't take my eyes Off of you ( ) Michelob Ultra. Can. You. Believe it! That beard's got game! He definitely chooses King c. Gillette. Designed to trim. Wash. And soften. For facial hair that feels as good as it looks. What a finish! With lifetime sharp blades. Choose your game face. [stomach growling] ...It's nothing. Sounds like something. When you have Nausea, Heartburn, Indigestion, Upset Stomach, Diarrhea. Pepto Bismol coats... and soothes.. for fast relief when you need it most. Still up at 2 am? Again? Tonight, try PureZzz All Night to help increase total sleep time. Unlike some other sleep aids, our extended release melatonin slowly releases up to 6 hours. ZzzQuil PureZzz All Night. Fall Asleep.Wake refreshed. (Music Begins) Summer breeze makes me feel fine Blowing through the jasmine in my mind ( ) Summer breeze makes me feel fine (Silence) Blowing through the jasmine in my mind Summer starts here. Get your pc® Summer Insiders Report today. Arghhh!!! [woman sneezing] Don't let airborne allergens scare you. Aerius provides fast relief of your 15 worst allergy symptoms. So you can love the air again. Aerius. >> Heather: there's a distinct sound ringing in the parts of the U.S. you may have heard about the historic invasion of two broods of cicadas emerging this year. It seems to have inspired fascination and annoyance in equal measure. This natural wonder is set to be the biggest invasion in hundreds of years and, as ctv's joy malbon reports, the cicadaapalooza is getting loud. >> Reporter: hear that? That's the sound of millions, no trillions, of squiggly red eyed bugs buzzing over the southern U.S. they've taken over sarah weinberg's backyard in georgia. >> No, I really wasn't prepared because I've never seen this before. >> Yeah. >> This is my first invasion. >> Reporter: emerging this year, two broods of cicadas hatching at the same time. In states like illinois, missouri and iowa. Some are calling it a cicadaapalooza. >> They're massive loud bugs that fly everywhere. >> Reporter: last time that happened, thomas jefferson was president and in the swarm of red eyes they're spotting rare blue eyed cicadas, a genetic mutation described as one in a million. >> It's like finding that needle in a haystack. You spot the blue one, they really stand out. It's unusual and rare and it's fun to find. >> Reporter: scientists will tell you that high pitched sound... Like the roar of a jackhammer are the males just looking for love. So, yeah, it gets loud. >> Males sing to attract the females. They mate. The males pretty much then die. The females go find a tree limb that they can lay their eggs in. >> Reporter: in the CAROLINAs, this chorus of cicadas was so deafening, people called 9-1-1 to complain.

[ ] [ ] >>> Right to make an application to restore permanent residence on humanitarian and compassionate grounds. That's what we intend to do. >> Akshay: you're watching ctv news channel. The truck driver who confidently humbled broncos bus crash has been ordered deported by his lawyer says no fight that. [ ] >>> Israeli spokesmen have already announced that, essentially, israel will not comply with the order that they will continue the operation. >> Akshay: the international court of justice ordered israel to stop its offensive on rafah, describing the humanitarian situation as disastrous. [ ] >>> Members worked really hard -- cbsa workers give the go-ahead for strike action. [ ] >> Akshay: hello and welcome to ctv news channel, thanks for staying with us. I'm akshay tandon. >>> The truck driver who caused the tragic humbled broncos bus crash has been ordered to report -- to be deported by emergency and -- the lawyer for jaskirat singh sidhu says the decision will support in conclusion and all that was required to report sidhu must prove that he's not a canadian citizen and that he committed a serious crime. Sidhu's lawyers and the deportation process can take months or even years. >> That's one of the unfortunate things about canadian immigration law right now. There's no forgiveness and no chance to appeal if you get a sentence longer than six months. There is no appeal, that was taken away. He has a right to make an application to restore his permanent residence on humanitarian and compassionate grounds, that's what we intend to do. So he -- it's still hard, this menu was going to happen and it was a foregone conclusion, there was no issues with the step of the process but is still pretty on him and his family. >> Akshay: in 2019 sidhu who is from india was sentenced to eight years in prison after pleading guilty. One of the players who survived the crash had this to say about the decision... >> There's no negative emotions towards him and his family. You know, can speak on behalf of anyone else but I'm hoping that, you know, from human to human I hope that everything works out. >> Akshay: 16 people were killed and 13 were injured in the bus crash in 2018.

>>> In other news making headlines, a major ruling today from the international court of justice on the war in gaza. The united nations top court has ordered israel to stop its military operation and rafah immediately. Ctv's jeremie charron has the details. >> Reporter: inside this courtroom in the netherlands today, a landmark emergency ruling in the case brought forward by south africa accusing israel of genocide. >> Israel has not sufficiently addressed in the spell the concerns raised by his military offensive in rafah. >> Reporter: in a strict order from the world court. >> Israel must immediately halt its military offensive and any other action in the rafah governance which may conflict on the palestinian group in gaza conditions of life I could bring about the physical destruction. >> Reporter: the president of the court also ordered israel to open the rafah border crossing to allow humanitarian aid in calling the situation in gaza catastrophic. >> Rt. Hon. Justin Trudeau: canada's position has been clear for many weeks now. We need an immediate cease-fire. Comak needs to lay down its arms, release all hostages but there also must be no more military operations in rafah. >> Reporter: the court also called for called for teresa baltimore -- remaining hostages and while it's order is legally binding, the icj lacks the power to enforce it. >> The international court of justice does not have its own army doesn't have its own police. Depends upon the security council to implement its orders. >> Reporter: this in the third time the court has issued orders for israel to pull back and address the humanitarian suffering in gaza but israel has been accused of ignoring their orders in the past. >> Israeli spokesmen have already announced that, essentially, israel will not comply with the order that they will continue their operation. >> Reporter: israel has repeatedly dismissed accusations of genocide insisting it has the right to defend itself from hamas. South africa's wider case here as to this is relatively low genocide against palestinians, a decision on that could take years but the icj has rejected israel's a request to throw the case out. Jeremie charron, ctv news, ottawa.

>>> University of toronto has issued a trespass notice to those participating in a pro-palestinian and comment on this campus. Have until monday to leave or the school will take legal action. Ctv's mike walker has the latest. >> Reporter: with a deadline to a strip the university of toronto's offer passed. >> This is a notice of trespass. Make sure you handout out to everyone. >> Reporter: -- the pro-palestinian encampment organizers. Students and demonstrators are bound to stay put. >> This document is a farce. >> Reporter: rejecting the university of toronto's offer to end and commoners occupy the green space at kings college circle for more than three weeks no and includes more than 170 -- >> This document is nothing then a summary of their already existing procedure on their investment in enclosure with a few minor tweaks to betas into thinking that we are getting a good deal out of this. >> Our offer is fair and reasonable. >> Reporter: the nativity off plus forming a working group to consider options for the disclosure of the school's investments. University says it won't end any partnerships with israeli schools which is one of the demands. >> Our approach is in keeping with the university's commitment to free expression, peaceful protests in the diversity of opinions that exist in our community. >> We have been given a proposal for a committee, we have not been given commitments or investments. We want commitment for the basement, we demand the best -- commitment to the basement. >> Reporter: the diversity said -- since the onset that encampment on it's property are illegal. And it has run a number of self -- up and safety concerns -- reported to police the encampment was established. >> Jewish students are reporting to us that they still -- vehicle targeted. >> Reporter: -- hillel ontario and advocacy group -- >> Islam system for the university to take meaningful concrete steps to ensure the jewish students like every other student's campus and able to come to school and study and live and work free from harassment and determination. >> Reporter: university no giving demonstrators until late monday morning to clearly and comment but before then woodside will meet over the weekends. >> The person that we've seen this in writing so there's lots more room for improvement. >> Reporter: but if encampment is not removed in the united states university will take necessary legal steps. Mike walker, ctv news.

>>> And some other news were attracting the devastating of it will bring you from -- a toddler has died after being struck by a recycling truck earlier this week. The boy wasn't just under two years old. He was hit thursday afternoon and rushed to hospital but sadly died of his injuries. Bully say it is too early to determine if charges will be laid. >>> Some scary moments on a busy ontario highway. A wheel flew off a minivan and landed -- slammed into our port tour bus killing a passenger grandmother will first hit a pickup truck before crashing through the bus windows killing a 48-year-old man from toronto. Three other passengers were hurt. It happened on the qew highway dinner nag or region just before the busy rush hour period and worst the closure of all liens to toronto. >>> Jurors in ontario trial have heard accused had connections to the terror group isis. The ground says the reason the victim was killed just because ctv's jon woodward has details. >> Reporter: was a bloody scene in may 2021 in family-run residents -- five family members shot 25-year-old can -- naim akl died in an attack that shell the city of mississauga. >> I just don't understand. >> Senseless. It really is. Is a senseless. >> Reporter: at the time police released a surveillance video looking man before and after the shooting part of an investigation that led to the arrest of three men, suliman raza anand nath and naqash abassi, and other crown attorney to tell a jury in the first degree murder trial of the brompton courthouse that naqash abassi had gone to work in the naqash abassi work -- you will hear evidence that -- pledged allegiance to isis. Among just buying and selling products, have pledged allegiance to isis, the islamic state in and money was being used to finance the organization sent back home to further that because. He was planning to go to the authorities and between the others. Is our position that others came up with a plan to prevent that from happening have a plan to kill naim akl and his family. The concert on may 29th that plan was put into action alleging that anand nath entered the restaurant can put a hand gun and shot 80 times and eight seconds. Witnesses -- which spinoff. Inside, akl's mother heard several pops as she was shot in the arm. She rushed in to see several other family members major including hearst -- she testified, "i look at him, he was looking at me, I could see at the blood everywhere on the ground. I could do nothing." she said she called 911 and ask and -- any driver in outside gas station to help. Police pulled servant -- en route to follow the accord back to naqash abassi's business. One jon woodward, ctv news.

>>> 's summer of destruction among disruption and airports and land crossings could be an horizon grandma 9000 workers in the canada border services agency have entered the union is fragmented. >> We are looking for with a party regarding salary, protections around excessive discipline competitions around contracting out and, of course, equitable retirement benefits. >> Akshay: the union says workers will be in the legal strike position next month there is also an mediation sessions are scheduled to begin. The government says frontline workers will have to keep working still because there are deemed essential you might appoint companies of laplace and sobeys are under investigation by canada' competition bureau for alleged anticompetitive behaviour. Ctv's paul hollingsworth has the details. >> Reporter: canada's grocery giants, sobeys and loblaw's, are we feeling scrutiny over rising food prices are now on the receiving end of an investigation launched by the competition bureau of canada. >> Anytime you're being investigated by the competition bureau, something serious is happening because they don't get involved all that often -- >> Reporter: sobeys owner empire cause investigation unlawful. Law professor wayne mckay says this case will resonate with millions of canadians who are struggling with the cost of groceries. >> Is one of the things the compression bureau has to look at. Outlook -- component -- huh. >> Reporter: wayne mckay think the competition bureau has enough of the case to pursue this in the short-term and long-term. Is that it's possible this could go down a path that results in increased competition and more affordable food prices. Paul hollingsworth, ctv news.

>>> Starting the summer ontario is accelerating it's expansion of alcohol sales. >> On september the 5th consumed -- convenience stores like this one will be able to sell beer, cider, wine in ready to drink alcoholic beverages. >> Akshay: as of august first 4050 license grocery stores will be allowed to sell coolers in cases of beer by the end of october, every convenience, grocery and big box or in will have the option to sell beer, cider, wine and coolers. [ ] >> Akshay: time for a break but still ahead, plans to unite bc's right of centre parties and avoid vote splitting for a part. Details win we come back.

>>> Prime minister justin trudeau is responding to a letter from 23 U.S. senators who want canada to -- spend 2 sentiment of gdp on defence. To process canada's defence spending is on track to top 1.7% of gdp. >> Rt. Hon. Justin Trudeau: we recognize there's more to do and we will be there to do it because we are the ones who are taking seriously canada's defence needs and making sure that women and men of our armed forces have the right equipment. >> Akshay: the senator's letter comes ahead of the nato summit in washington in july. Trudeau says canada's investment in upgrading project capabilities, norad organization and arctic safety have been well received by the americans and other allies around the world >>> Now a move to a more -- has fallen apart. The two centre-right parties bc united and the bc conservatives were intox to end both -- vote splitting and take on the neb ahead of the next provincial election later this year but now both sides say that is not going to happen. >> John rustad decided to go with the faction that says no deals for anything. Magazine group of people who run candidates in the relation and lose a relation but they don't mind losing because they have a point to make. I'm about winning. >> Akshay: for his part copies conservative leader john rustad saying that, "kevin parkin said publicly that he wants to put his ego aside but privately any discussions or offers have been completely unserious and this honours." the province's former premier had this to say... >> Kevin parkin and john rustad were both in my cabinet correlated -- boarded a very good job and I like them both. But I don't think either of them is operating very rationally no and I think, you know, they have to put their egos aside and decide -- each of the more give up something important to them in order for the best interest of this province to be looked after. >> Akshay: polling earlier this week had the bc conservatives and 30 -- at 2% and bc united at 12%. The ndp though is still far ahead with 42%.

>>> Saskatchewan rush government house leader jeremy hansen has resigned from his position after admitting he took a for his lack of judgement. Harrison will stay on as minister of trade and immigration issues. >>> Toronto independent mp kevin kong would like to -- it sent a letter to conservative leader pierre poilievre seeking a nomination to represent the party in a riding in the greater toronto area. He was struck by the liberal justin to have the 2021 elections for failing to disclose a withdrawn sexual assault charge. He went on to win his riding. According to the conservative party spokesperson counterparty is not considering his request. >>> Coming up after the break ... [ ] >> I'm furiosa! >> Akshay: we'll take a look at the latest action, film in the mad max series. See with us

