CTVN - Monday, May 27, 2024 - 12:00 a.m. (ET) - Segment #22

mark tumours, which can be uncomfortable and get dislodged. This allows for less urgent, uncomplicated scheduling along with fewer imaging appointments, invasive procedures. And while the patient is under anaesthesia for the make see doctors can also mapped the lymph nodes that eliminates the need for painful radioactive injections typically used to map them, is quoted as often being worse than the actual surgery itself. The oncologist leading the project hopes this pilot will show the benefits of may get markers leading tissues across the province. The goal is to eventually be able to insert a make seed at the time of biopsy, allowing the patient to go straight to surgery or chemotherapy. And marcy at the calgary health foundation and the alberta councillor for cancer foundation wil be announcing funding for the pilot later this morning at the hospital at 10. That's 5.7 million dollars going towards it. Mason depatie for us this morning. Mason, thank you for that. Still ahead, cracking down on cell phone use in vancouver schools. What the b the memorial cup, presented by dow only.on tsn

vancouver school district come forward with a plan in policy is in place by july 1st. We have just over a month until that decision will be made. But this is something that will be sweeping the entire province in every school district will have to have a plan in place ahead of the school year for 2024 in 2025. And this all comes after david eby, the premier here in the province of bc came in with an announcement in january, proposing these plans for the entire province when it comes to the threat of online, not harm along with distractions that students are facing here in bc. Also shared a personal story with his son about his son being on a fall on his phone with friends during the lunch hour in recess and and did not having an idea of what they are a monitoring, what they're viewing and that there should be some parent parent guidance when it comes to what students are able to see when they don't have the parents or an adult in their again, this will be going to the school board meeting tonight. And then wheels are moving forward on this band going on here in the province. Marcia. >> Kraig krause force craig, thanks for that. Just ahead, boston beats minnesota in the pwhl to force a winner take all game 5 for the walter capps. Stay with us for details. >> Ctv news channel. 24 hours

the under 20 categories. The world junior ultimate championships, bringing together players from around the world representing more than 20 nations. 17 year-old matteo marshall working toward this goal for years of him playing for about 10 years. My family has played my parents of them played in league was young. So I was introduced to a young age. But the competition less than 2 months away training is critical. Lots of work outside. Also a th like a club team here in ottawa's. So. >> Again, lots of frisbees we also have the training camp in ottawa coming up soon. Each player pays their own way to the united kingdom. Parents and the team are fundraising. >> Organizers say the cost of the trip ranges from 5 to $7,000 per player making fundraising critical. >> They're training fees to training camps to tickets to get out west. And then there's the accommodations in the food and of course, there's outside training that the kids are being asked to do as well. Hello, abate goods and plant sale took place and aid to help the cause. The athletes also ran a skills session with aspiring players. >> All steps to get ready for their big moment in the U.K. natalie van rooy ctv news, ottawa. >> The indy 500 got underway this weekend after a rain delay of 4 hours. A heavy rain storm pounded the speedway at the scheduled 12 45 start. Eventually they got down to business with josef newgarden racing to victory, he becomes the first back-to-back winner of the indy. 500 in 22 years. It also gives the roger penske team a record extending 20th win. >> Not a village in papa new guinea warning following a massive landslide that is very some

>> We're following a major international story, more than 2000 people are feared buried alive after a massive landslide and papa new guinea. >> They are trying to rescue whatever they can >> By using the taking 6. Speights. At the cultural forks. And their hands. Of course. >> The country's government has put out a call for international help people in the region have been hesitant to bring in heavy machinery to remove debris because they're still hoping they will find survivors instead, they have been taking on the heart-wrenching task of looking for those buried by he hand. There are also fears water flowing below the debris could lead to another landslide. Ctv's tony grace has been following the story. He's got more for us now. Tony. This landslide may have been even more devastating than originally feared. What's the latest, marcia weeks and weeks of heavier rain leading up to this landslide in already wet conditions on the ground. You couple that with the fact that this happened in a very remote. >> Mountainous area where severe weather can often move in on very, very short notice. And you've basically got a recipe for what we're dealing with today. A disaster. The magnitude of which may still not be fully clear at this point in time. Look that initial death toll estimate today is estimate of more than 2000 people being buried under the landslides. That's more than triple what the initial estimate was on friday. So that just gives you a sense of how things are developing in the last couple of days alone. Look, they've had difficulty bringing in people bringing in heavy equipment, not only because of the tough terrain in the area, but because of tribal warfare. That's happening in the area. Tribal warfare that's already resulted in fires to dozens of homes while it's also requiring officials to make sure that aid workers and experts who areing brought in to assess the situation are shuttled in by the military each day and then shuttled back to the country's capital. Dozens of miles away. Every night. So in the meantime, people waits with with sort of a, you know, very helpless reality in front of them. Family members, friends, loved ones buried underneath that rubble and and like you said at a loss to do anything but dig with their own hands. The dig with shovels and sticks, whatever they can find. Because initially there were screams being heard been east that rubble. So marcia, just a devastating situation. All around and one that the international community is starting to mobilize around right now. Australia today sending aircraft and other equipment in it. Australia also announcing a 2.5 million dollar aid package, australia and new zealand also planning to saint heck nickel experts they should be arriving today. China said it would provide aid canada's international development minister with an eye on this to marcia tweeting just a little while ago that canada's in close contact with our partners on the ground and stands ready to offer our support at this point. Marcia little bit difficult to get a sense of the full scope of the international response to this. That is likely because details continue to emerge by the hour as to the gravity of this situation. We're by the way debris. That's, multiple feet deep rocks earth. So. So this is going to be a massive effort and the international community just starting to mobilize now to figure out where when how they can best respond. Tony grace force tony. Thanks for that. Please keep us posted. As you learn further developments that take you a standing committee on justice and human rights is meeting next hour to discuss growing concern over anti-semitism in canada. >> The committee is expected to hear from a number of voices, including the president's on several canadian universities of several universities. The committee will discuss anti-semitism and additional measures that could be taken to address concerns of the jewish community. Reaction is pouring in after a statue at the university of ottawa was vandalized. It happened in an area right across from a pro-palestinian encampment, but it's still unclear whether the 2 are connected. Ctv's katelyn wilson reports. >> I don't think this is the way to grab anyone's attention. Christopher adam is referring to this scene outside tab are a whole rediscovered. The statue of joseph hall 3 tab are a covered in red paint friday morning. As a historian, I do support reviewing our public memory and how we explore pup but the way to shut down the conversation is the boundless the statue stands directly across from the pro-palestinian encampment, which has been there for several weeks. Calling on the university of ottawa to cut ties with israel. I think this was an act of solidary. I was done on with the income. The encampment is

just one of several across the country. And as the university of toronto threatens legal action, if protesters don't by monday morning, as saint says here, they're still in talks with the university. It's kind of us. >> Telling continue university does a valuable property more than its students are. The students that have been here for almost a month now and really, this is what really got our attention. The statue was one of the oldest monuments in sandy hill. Cabaret was a pillar of the francophone community and is considered a founder of the university. Everybody has a right to express themselves. >> But we have to also understand that there are some pillars and there is some history in the neighbourhood. We want to make sure that that history is respected. We reached out to the university for comment, but did not hear back in time for broadcast. And a previous statement to ctv news. The university says it supports and protects the right to peaceful protest, but encampments and occupations would not be tolerated. It is a university any downtown residential area. And we're hoping that we can find to ensure that everybody can have access to the space and express themselves. According katelyn wilson, ctv news. >> The sole survivor of the barrhaven mass killing is thanking the city of ottawa for their support 2 months after losing his wife, 4 children and family friend. >> Denouce ca what I'm asking day. And ottawa mayor mark some cliff embraced at the finish line of that hurt in ottawa international marathon sunday. Did you scott presented sutcliffe with his medal after finishing the race on march, the 6th 2 news because wife, children and family friend were killed inside of a two-storey townhouse. The motive for the murders remains unclear. Doctors concerned over the potential spread of avian flu in canada, urging the federal government to expand surveillance. The virus has circulated widely among cattle in the united states as ctv's kathy le explains, testing has started and staying ahead of the spread is critical. >> The cdc confirms and michigan farmworker is the second person to get infected with h5n1 virus tied to dairy cows. That person has recovered from mild symptoms and had pink. I similar to the dairy farmer from texas who contracted the virus in april. That current working hypothesis. >> That people in dairy farms may be exposed directly to milk, rather than expose to aerosols in the air. Currently, there are no cases of the virus in humans and cattle in canada for monitoring situation very not in the human population, but obviously the media, the bovine and broader. >> Million population, the canadian food inspection agency has confirmed that milk and milk products sold on store shelves are safe. >> Because they've been pasteurized. But the supply is being tested as part of the country's effort to expand surveillance of the avian flu. Lactating dairy cows imported from the U.S. are also being tested and there is voluntary testing of asymptomatic house. We need to expand in my opinion, to conducting cierra logical surveillance, which means looking for antibodies. >> That might suggest the past exposure. >> Either in a dairy workers or and cattle infectious disease. Experts say the government should also test wastewater for h 5, 1, >> Some canadian researchers are conducting those tests themselves. We would not be able to say. >> They came from humans are cattle or any other source. What it does tell us that the sydney is in the environment and so that can then allow us to begin to take precautions to stop its spread. >> While the risk of avian influenza infection to people in canada remains low. The concern, of course, is that if this virus has some additional mutations that make it more readily transmissible between mammals, it would be problematic. The world health organization says bird flu has killed about half the nearly 900 people. It has infected worldwide. >> Over the past 2 decades, kathy le ctv news, calgary. >> Ontario looking to introduce measures to strengthen consumer protections for homeowners and buyers. The legislation includes implementing a mandatory 10 day cooling off period for the purchase of a new home. The province says this will give buyers time to fully understand their commitments and back out if they choose the legislation also includes plans to hold consultations on how to combat illegal building and selling in the province. In just a few weeks. Mp's will break for summer and the liberal government is poised to try and fast track some high-priority legislation that includes the long-awaited framework for a national pharmacare plan. Ctv's annie bergeron-oliver has more. >> Talks are intensifying on parliament, where the liberals are trying to quickly pass new pharmacare legislation that could make many diabetes, drugs and contraceptives free by year's end right now, only a

fraction of canadian women are eligible for prescription birth control at low or no cost through a public drug plan. The liberals launch the first phase of their pharmacare plan in february, offering of 1.5 billion dollars so far, no deals have been made with the provinces and territories and quebec and alberta want to opt out. >> We're hoping it's not a photo-op. We're hoping that it doesn't become just a hollow promise, but that's why said we were concerned about pharmacare coming out. Want that to delay getting ready. He struck straight out, but who is it can fall to the same kinds of issues that our truck strategy has. While many health care advocacy groups are on site saying a universal pharmacare plan >> Will improve the health of canadians. Some who testified at committee to the list of medications set to be covered is too limited. >> For many on 100 uninsured individuals living with diabetes in canada, most of the commonly prescribed medications would not be covered by the proposed plant. Another concern brought up to mp's that the universal single payer model could disrupt existing private drug coverage. We fear that this could crowd out private player back tears. >> Which currently cover the majority of canadians, including one in 3 seniors. The government's pharmacare legislation has the ndp support. So it will pass the question now is when. >> Annie bergeron-oliver ctv news, ottawa. >> My apple indigo private shareholders will vote on a screen sales offer for the retailer. Details are NEXT.(Snickering) Hanging tree (vo) Sail through the heart of historic cities and unforgettable scenery with Viking. Unpack once, and get closer to iconic landmarks, local life, and cultural treasures. Because when you experience Europe on a Viking Longship, You'll spend less time gettingthere and more time being there. Viking. Exploring the World in Comfort. Feeling sluggishor weighed down?Could be a sign that yourdigestive system isn't at its best. But a little Metamucilevery day can help. Metamucil psyllium fiber gels to trap and remove the wastethat weighs you down and also helpslower cholesterol and slows sugar absorption to promote healthyblood sugar levels. So you can feel lighter. Lighten up every daythe Metamucil way and try Metamucil Fibre +Collagen Peptides to help promotedigestive health and reduce joint pain. Made for finding a way to do it on your own. ( ) Made for three generations under one roof. ( ) Made for big leaps... and family growth spurts. From your first... to your forever... to your anywhere in between. Homes... made for the real you. Mattamy Homes a world your own. Good Morning with Dulcolax. For a gentle and fast relief, Dulcolax Soft Chews works with the water in your body... ...in as little as 30 minutes. Making your good morning... even better with Dulcolax. Try the New Dulcolax Liquid for a Gentle and Fast Relief. New Herbal Essences is packedwith naturally derivedplant based ingredientsyo and none of the stuffit won't. Our sulfate free collections,smell incredible and leave your hairtouchably soft and smooth. New Herbal Essences. >> Shareholders of indigo books and music meeting this morning to vote on an offer that would see the bookstore chain taken private. The offer comes from 2 holding companies owned by gerald schwartz. The spouse of indigo founder and ceo heather reisman. Schwartz is the controlling shareholder of indigo owning 56% of the company's share. Another for 0.6% belong to reisman through a different holding company. Joining me now to discuss further is moshe lander economics professor at concordia university. Help us understand what's going on here. We know that indigo has gone through some tough times lately. So what are you watching for today? >> Well, I think if shareholders decide that they want to take the company private, then effectively, but they're saying is that they don't want the pressure that comes with a public listing anymore. The public listing on the stock market means quarterly reporting having to deal with shareholders demands short-term profit targets. And it's really tough to deal. And the bricks and mortar book business these days. I think that being private just gives them a little more space maybe come up with a strategy that's going allow them to survive. For more than a few years. So do you see a restructuring

