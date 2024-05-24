CTVN - Friday, May 24, 2024 - 12:00 a.m. (ET) - Segment #19

Oh my gosh, I love this. Announcer: The Good Stuff with Mary Berg, weekdays on ctv. >> Hi, my name is susan. I'm from cambridge, ontario. I am in norway. The most northerly point of europe. >> Lindsey: that is next level. By the way, our colleague, will, that is his mom, susan. Thanks for sending that in to us. I think that is our first norwegian one. >> Kelsey: that is my homeland. >> Teddy: you have heritage there. >> Kelsey: my mom's parents immigrated from norway to canada. It's due to canadian soldiers that I am here today. We will put up the qr code. We would love to hear from you where ever you are in world. Scan the qr code and upload the video. We will watch it on the show. >> Lindsey: one of the stories we are following closely today. The noaa issued its most severe outlook ever for atlantic hurricane season. There's an 85% chance of an above average season. Including up to 7 major hurricanes. For more, the lead hurricane forecaster is joining us. >> Good morning. >> Lindsey: what do you look at to make that projection? >> We look at the surface temperatures in the atlantic that are at record levels. And we look at la niña which is conducive to tropical storm formation. >> Lindsey: we are looking at the damage that some of these hurricanes can cause. How do you get a specific number? >> We have multiple statistical relationships between ocean and wind patterns. We run hundreds, if not thousands of simulations. Partnering with the people in the europe centre. And our own models within noaa. >> Lindsey: not all of these hurricanes will make landfall, correct? >> Correct. Many could stay far from canada, far from coastline. Many could come close to the - coastline. During busy years you double your odds of hurricane landfall. >> Lindsey: out of the last ten hurricane seasons, this year could be the 8. Let's talk about the role of climate change. >> Climate change does have an impact on a lot of the structure of the storms. We see higher potential for higher coastal flooding. Intense rainfall with each storm and a slight increase of the winds at the core of each storm. The number of the storms is more uncertain given the data that we have. >> Obviously we are talking about here at home, our coast, the atlantic area. How could atlantic canada be affected by this? >> So as these storms develop and move north, they can tap into some of the energy along with the traditional storms that come along. They can merge and have some very intense impacts. Fiona was just two years ago and that brought a lot of devastation. I'm hoping that one of these hurricanes does not bring a lot of damage. We should prepare for a lot of damage this year. >> Lindsey: when does hurricane season begin >> June 1th to november 30th. >> Lindsey: what can we do now to prepare? What would you say? >> Gather some supplies now. The last thing you want to do is try and be in line with everyone else trying to buy batteries or testing your equipment. Make sure you have tested your generators now so you can repair them. Practice generator safety. Have some extra food on hand. Two or three to four days worth of food. If you are remote locations, maybe a week's worth of food. Dry foods. Things you can keep for a long time. Those are the best options. >> Lindsey: thank you. >> Good morning. >> Teddy: new this morning, we are learning the competition bureau is investigating the parent companies of loblaws and

sobeys. >> Federal court documents show the companies are facing allegations of anti-competitive conduct. The commissioner of competition says the grocery giants put control into their lease agreements to limit the potential new tenants. This could prevent independent grocers or new grocery stores to take that space. Sobeys owner, empire has PUSHs back against that investigation calling it "unlawful". >> Member of the royal newfoundland regiment have arrived in france to bring the body of an unknown soldier home. >> The body will be returned to canadian troops at a ceremony tomorrow. That region was the site of a bloody first world war battle in which hundreds of soldiers from newfoundland were killed or injured. The unknown soldier will represent more than 800 newfoundlanders who died in the first world war. Once it returns, the soldier's body will lie in state at the provincial legislature. >> Some disapointment for soccer fans as the match-up between white caps fc and intermiami fc will be lacking a lot of the star power. >> Super, super disappointing >> Miami will be without three international superstars. Lionel messi and two others. That's a massive load of fans who thought they would be seeing three of the best players of their generation. Some fans say they marketed the match as if the three would be there. >>> It's all coming back for celine dion fans in a brand-new documentary. >> Teddy: we are getting an up close and personal view of celine dion's illness. She says this documentary is a love letter to fans. The doc showcases her incredible career in music from live footage of her shows to personal interviews. I am celine dion drops on prime video june 25th. >> Edmonton oilers fans will be waking up to a smile on their faces and not just because it is friday. >> There it is. Connor McDAVID scored in double overtime to top the dallas stars 3-2 in game one. It was quite the game for the oilers captain. Game 2 goes tomorrow night in dallas. >> Kelsey: maybe I will stay awake. >> Lindsey: it's the weekend, you can do it. >> Kelsey: any of the western games are so difficult to stay up for. But I'm hopeful. Maybe. >> Teddy: fingers crossed. >> Kelsey: I will also be going to the kingston area this weekend because I am going for a baseball doubleheader. >> Lindsey: it's pretty there. That's where the market is. They have a market there. >> Kelsey: there are so many things happening. There's a big ship that looks like the titanic. There are so many things to do with the kids. Super sunny today in the kingston area. It is going to be a bit more unsettled into the weekend. Something to keep in mind as we are tracking some storms that will move through the region as we head into the weekend. Speaking of storms, a very active start to the day across portions of the U.S. midwest. We will start first with this active weather in our prairies. Heavy rainfall in southern manitoba. Parts of southeast saskatchewan. This has prompted rainfall warnings in the area. Up to 60 millimeters of rain. We have winds coming down from the north. It's cold. Some will flip over to snow. Now farther north, what is interesting is to see this pocket of warmer air through northeastern B.C. northwest alberta. Air quality advicesoryies for the first time in two and-a-half weeks have been dropped. Significant improvement there. Watching the fact that the temperatures are so warm in comparison to elsewhere. As we slide to southern alberta, teen temperatures in the next kilometer of days. Varying temperatures in saskatchewan and alberta. Brandon going from 5 today to 17 by sunday. Any snow that does fall for areas of southwest manitoba will not stick around by any means.

heavy rain flips over to snow. That will continue right into evening. In behind that, we have thunderstorms and scattered ones through b.c., alberta and saskatchewan right throughout your weekend. It is unsettled. Despite the fact that temperatures have rebounded. In terms of severe weather south of the border, we are following this line of storms that has produced a confirmed tornado that has been spotted outside of the lisbon area in iowa. Without rotation in these storms, the straight line winds are prompting significant damage. There is also half dollar-sized hail. It is moving up toward ontario. It weakens as it does so. Today, ahead of that, we see lots of sunshine in the south. Frost advicesoryies lifted for superior. You will see frost developing tonight. A couple of different weather stories happening in ontario and québec as it is cooler farther north and warmer in the south. This rain continues in manitoba. East of that, you will see sunshine for today. Cooler conditions ottawa northward to montréal. A chance of showers. We get a line of thunderstorms tonight from thunder bay up to red lake. You will see those storms east of superior by midday for saturday. These storms from the kingston area up toward ottawa through mid-afternoon. Now here is a look at your local forecast. >> Kelsey: a virus that affects many canadians, there are 130,000 new cases of shingles every year in this country. It can be a painful experience. Joining me now is family physician Dr. Christine palmay great to have you in studio. >> Thank you for having me. >> Kelsey: what causes shingles. >> Shingles is the reemergence of a dormant chicken pox virus. When your immune system is challenged. Because of psychological stress or physiological stress. It reemerges as a painful rash. >> Kelsey: the signs ask symptoms of shingles. What should you be looking out for? >> There are some diseases. Everybody has seen or heard of a shingles episode. It's a rash. It means there's are little bubbles. Follows very distinct lines. Well deep mar kated. Typically people have it on their sides, on their face, on their back. 7 to 10 days before, there's a bit of warning. People have intense burning back pain. It is often missed. It isn't until that rash emerged that we understand it's a shingles episode. That acute phase is horrible. Nobody wants that rash. People have symptoms for up to 3 weeks. They feel sucker punched. Exhausted. 100% unpleasant. The misunderstanding is we don't talk about prevention. Nobody wants that. But there are longer term complications. People can have complex shingles, too. >> Kelsey: shingles can impact younger people as well. >> It's all about perspective. Officially at 50, which isn't considered old anymore. Everybody should be having discussion about the shingles vaccine. We now from emerging evidence that adults under 50. 18 and above who have another risk factor. Perhaps this he have a chronic disease. They are transplant patients. I am going to include other more common diseases like asthma and diabetes. Those challenge your immune system and put you at increased risk. Health canada has updated guidelines and we are not just using a set of criteria based on age. Yes, at 50. Talk about a shingles vaccine. If you are at 18 and above. Younger than 50 and you have a risk factor, you should speak to your family doctor about a risk. >> I appreciate it's not the

sexiest topic I got to talk shingles. What can people do to prevent shingles. >> Taking care of your health and make sure your immune system is supported. That's common sense. The best form of medicine is preventive care. We have vaccines now that are available. The shingles vaccine is called shin rex. It's two doses. You get two doses within a 6-month time period. The efficacy data is robust. We have long-term data. Efficacy as patients age as well. Especially emerging from covid. Where we only have the chance to be reactive. We are trying to vaccinate ourselves out of the pandemic. Switch the discussion and talk about being proactive. >> Kelsey: there are longer term effects of shingles. What do we need to know about the risk factors and what can come after we get shingles. >> It's the most complicated is a chronic pain condition it can last over 90 days and for some patients, it's a long-term issue. I see patients have to leave work and it robs people's quality of life. There are shingles that can affect the eye and cause nerve damage. And stroke. >> Kelsey: thanks so much for being here. For more information and if you have any questions about shingles and how it affects you, please see your family doctor or medical >> Lindsey: canada's largest lgbtq film festival kicks off this weekend. For 34 years inside out has been a leading advocate for 2slgbtq+ films on the big screen. This year, they will be showcasing over 100 films from all over the world.

elie chivi and andrew murphy join us. Good morning to both of you. So good to have you on. This is so exciting. Let's talk about the festival and the evolution of inside out. It started in 1991. How has it evolved offer the years? >> We started with a couple of plastic chairs and with a pro project projector and now we are at tiff light box. >> Lindsey: let's talk about some of the stories. Andrew, I will ask you first. What are some of the highlights? >> We have ten days of amazing film. We have 106 films at the festival. One of my favourites is the first feature from a canadian woman julia jackman based in the U.K. now. It's about a kid who wants to be a rock star. This '80s rock star son enlists into the school. Develop a hit song or develop a relationship. >> Lindsey: what about you? >> A film called "young hearts". Andrew and I had the privilege of watching it in berlin. It's about a story about these two young boys who were falling in love. It's a coming-of-age story. It's joy and love we haven't seen on screen before. I'm excited for people to check that one. >> Lindsey: you have 106 films. How difficult is it to narrow it down? >> Thankfully we have several teams of programming team. We considered close to 1,000 titles in the course of a year. We see what floats to the top. Seeing what is trending and seeing what seams emerge from the queer filmmakers. Obvious times we have from the western world that is -- we have the privilege of telling a nice love story or a funny romantic comedy or something. We tray to juxtapose that with more important stories from around the world. >> Lindsey: we are talking about the film. Tell us about some of the other experiences people can have. >> We have events like opening night tonight. There's a big party. We have a lot of industry programming that andrew and his team run. We have a lot of behind the scenes work. >> It's open to the public. It's a full day of panels. Next wednesday. Industry day at the tiff light box. Everything from what entertainment law is 101. Get some free advice. It's a nice mix of everything. >> Lindsey: there's a lot to see and a lot to do. Andrew, great to see you. The inside out film festival starts today and runs until june 9th in person at tiff

>> Lindsey: MONDAY ON "YOUR MORNING"... CRAZY RICH ASIANS AUTHOR KEVIN KWAN IS HERE WITH HIS NEW NOVEL. START "YOUR MORNING" WITH US, MONDAY ONLY ON CTV. >> IT'S FRIDAY. DO YOU WANT TO SEE SOMETHING THAT WILL MAKE YOU SMILE? >> Kelsey: DO YOU WANT TO SEE PUPPIES? [ Talking Simultaneously ] >> Teddy: IT'S CALLED A TEASE. >> Lindsey: KELSEY, WHY DON'T YOU TAKE IT.

