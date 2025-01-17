CSU Bakersfield plays Hawaii on 7-game home skid

Hawaii Rainbow Wahine (10-6, 4-2 Big West) at CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (1-15, 1-5 Big West)

Bakersfield, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Bakersfield looks to break its seven-game home losing streak with a victory against Hawaii.

The Roadrunners have gone 0-7 at home. CSU Bakersfield is 0-10 against opponents with a winning record.

The Rainbow Wahine are 4-2 against Big West opponents. Hawaii has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

CSU Bakersfield's average of 5.3 made 3-pointers per game is 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Hawaii gives up. Hawaii averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.5 per game CSU Bakersfield allows.

The Roadrunners and Rainbow Wahine face off Saturday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aryana Dizon is averaging 7.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.4 blocks for the Roadrunners.

Lily Wahinekapu is averaging 10.8 points and 3.1 assists for the Rainbow Wahine.

LAST 10 GAMES: Roadrunners: 1-9, averaging 48.2 points, 31.1 rebounds, 8.9 assists, 4.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 32.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points per game.

Rainbow Wahine: 5-5, averaging 59.8 points, 31.4 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.5 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press