CSU Bakersfield defeats CSU Fullerton 71-68

FULLERTON, Calif. (AP) — Jemel Jones' 22 points helped CSU Bakersfield defeat CSU Fullerton 71-68 on Thursday.

Jones also had five rebounds and five assists for the Roadrunners (10-10, 4-4 Big West Conference). CJ Hardy added 19 points while going 5 of 15 from the floor, including 1 for 5 from 3-point range, and 8 for 12 from the line. Marvin McGhee shot 4 for 5, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.

The Titans (6-15, 1-8) were led by Donovan Oday, who posted 20 points and two steals. Zion Richardson added 15 points and two steals for CSU Fullerton. Antwan Robinson also put up 14 points and eight rebounds.

The teams both play Saturday. CSU Bakersfield hosts UC Riverside and CSU Fullerton hosts UCSB.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

