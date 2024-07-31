Crystal Palace youngster set to join Manchester United after rejected scholarship deal

Manchester United are wasting no time strengthening the academy with multiple recruits this summer.

Silva Mexes Tyler-Earnshaw moved from Ipswich Town in May, and James Overy joined last month.

It’s a bigger boost that while we strengthen, our rivals weaken.

Arsenal have lost teenage sensation Chido Obi Martin, who once scored 10 goals in a single game against Liverpool, with the 16-year-old set to be announced as a United player.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano now claims United have also agreed on a deal to sign Samuel Lusale from Crystal Palace for the Academy.

It is understood that the 16-year-old turned down a scholarship deal at Palace, which was reported by @MUFC_Youth via X last night.

🔴 After Chido Obi Martin, Man United also agree deal to sign Samuel Lusale from Crystal Palace for the Academy. 16 year old winger set for United move after he turned down scholarship deal at Palace, as @MUFC_Youth reports. pic.twitter.com/OAaGrPVM1D — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 31, 2024

Romano is relaying those claims but he has obviously heard something to back them up, with Lusale set to join United’s academy along with the incredibly talented Obi Martin.

Lusale has spent the last three seasons at Palace, playing for their U16s and U18s. He also represented Slovakia at the U17 European Championship last month in Cyprus.

The youngster is represented by ROC NATION, who describe Lusale as a quick, dynamic winger regarded as one of the most exciting attacking players in the UK at his level.

