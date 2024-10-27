Crystal Palace vs Tottenham LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction

Crystal Palace vs Tottenham LIVE!

Spurs head to Selhurst Park this afternoon looking to pile further misery on the Eagles, who remain without a win heading into their ninth Premier League game of the season. Ange Postecoglou & Co. should be confident, having won their last five meetings between the two sides and losing just one of the previous 18.

The Eagles look bereft of confidence and manager Oliver Glasner, who is now under pressure (a fact unimaginable three months ago), has now questioned the club’s summer transfer business after losing Michael Olise and Joachim Andersen and spending around £65million to replace them, and others. A figure the manager believes was not enough.

Palace’s best hope is to get at Spurs’ defence, which has been suspect at times this season. Spurs are sweating over the fitness of captain Heung-min Son, and will now a win will take them up to fifth in the table. Follow the game LIVE below with our dedicated match blog, featuring expert insight and analysis from Dan Kilpatrick at Selhurst Park.

Crystal Palace vs Tottenham latest updates

Kick-off time: 2pm, Selhurst Park

Tottenham XI: Moore replaces Son for first league start

Crystal Palace XI: Wharton and Mateta return

Score prediction: Spurs to maintain winning run

13min: Corner comes in, is cleared, and then Spurs win another corner.

That one comes in, but the referee blows his whistle for offside.

12min: Solanke does well to hold off Lacroix and turn inside the area before winning a corner.

11min: Concern here as Maddison hits the deck clutching the bottom of his back. He eventually gets up and immediately plays in Solanke, while still wincing.

Dan Kilpatrick at Selhurst Park

Unremarkable start from both teams here at Selhurst, with Palace understandably looking a bit jittery and Spurs sloppy so far.

We've just had a first glimpse of Moore on the ball and he easily beat his man to win a free-kick.

9min: Moore skips past Wharton to win a free kick. It’s not been a thrilling start at Selhurst.

8min: All a bit stop-start at the moment. Plenty of action down the Palace right as Moore, Solanke, Udogie and Maddison try to carve open some space.

Nothing doing at the moment.

5min: First touch for Moore, but he’s soon crowded out by Sarr to win a throw in.

4min: Spurs back on the ball and Romero again tries a ball over the top for Solanke, but Henderson can claim.

3min: Corner comes to nothing.

2min: Couple of early touches for Romero further up the pitch but he soon gives it away and lets Palace break which leads to the first corner for the hosts.

Kick-off!

1min: Here we go!

Here come the teams!

Dan Kilpatrick at Selhurst Park

Circumstances have definitely helped Mikey Moore's progression to this point. Son is injured, Richarlison and Odobert just returning from lay-offs and Werner hopelessly out of form, but you can't say the teenager hasn't earned his chance.

Moore was brilliant against AZ Alkmaar on Thursday night and it will be fascinating to see if he can be similarly impactful in the Premier League. Seems likely he'll get around an hour before we see Richarlison or Werner from the bench.

(Steven Paston/PA Wire)

Final prep done. The players are back in the dressing rooms. Not long to go now.

Moore will be up against Munoz and Lacroix down Palace’s right this afternoon, which is no easy feat. Maddison will be inside to his right to help out when needed.

The pair linked up well on Thursday night.

(AFP via Getty Images)

For the first time in Premier League history, four clubs this season failed to win any of their opening eight games of the campaign.

Ipswich, Southampton and Wolves played yesterday and still didn’t win. Crystal Palace, the fourth club, could again break their record with another draw or loss today.

Dan Kilpatrick checks in.

🔥 "You can't say Mikey Moore doesn't deserve this."



Some stat from the guys at Opta.

Rotating Spurs skippers

With Son out for Spurs, Romero is the captain today.

Maddison was skipper for the win over AZ, with Romero rested. He earned praise for giving Richarlison penalty duties over himself in the 1-0 win.

Mikey Moore starts!

13:08

So, Spurs skipper Son does miss out but the big news is that Mikey Moore, and young left winger, has been given the nod to replace him in his first ever Premier League start.

I was at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Thursday night to see the teenager start against AZ Alkmaar, and he lit up the second half. More of the same today, hopefully.

For Crystal Palace, it’s three changes from the 1-0 loss at Nottingham Forest last time out. Wharton and Mateta return to the starting XI.

(Steven Paston/PA Wire)

Team news in full

Tottenham XI: Vicario, Porro, Van de Ven, Romero, Udogie, Kulusevski, Bissouma, Maddison, Johnson, Solanke, Moore

Subs: Forster, Dragusin, Davies, Gray, Bergvall, Sarr, Bentancur, Richarlison, Werner

Crystal Palace XI: Henderson, Chalobah, Lacroix, Guéhi, Muñoz, Wharton, Lerma, Mitchell, Sarr, Eze, Mateta

Subs: Turner, Ward, Clyne, Kporha, Schlupp, Kamada, Hughes, Nketiah, Agbinone

Tottenham XI

No Son for Spurs.

Crystal Palace XI

Here’s how the hosts look!

Dejan Kulusevski speaks on Timo Werner form

Dejan Kulusevski has promised to rally round out-of-form Tottenham team-mate Timo Werner.

Werner was replaced at half-time of Thursday's 1-0 win over AZ Alkmaar in the Europa League after another mixed display where he squandered a gilt-edged chance in the 27th minute.

RB Leipzig loanee Werner recently deputised for injured captain Son Heung-min, a doubt for Sunday's trip to Crystal Palace with muscle soreness, but has not scored in his last 16 appearances for Spurs.

"It happens to all of us," Kulusevski insisted after Tottenham's seventh victory in eight matches. Sometimes better games, sometimes a little bit worse.

"I love Timo as a guy. He won the Champions League, we can't forget that. I respect him a lot. We are there for him and we are there for everybody, everyone improving together."

(AFP via Getty Images)

It sounds like both Heung-min Son and Wilson Odobert have not been passed fit.

Confirmed team in about 20 minutes.

Will Mickey Moore start?

Tottenham head coach Ange Postecoglou is "cautious" about starting Mikey Moore against Crystal Palace .

Moore, 17, and Werner are the leading contenders to start on the left wing for Spurs at Selhurst Park, with captain Heung-min Son "unlikely" to feature, according to Postecoglou.

Moore was outstanding in Thursday's 1-0 win over AZ Alkmaar, particularly after moving to the left following Postecoglou's decision to withdraw the misfiring Werner at the interval.

The head coach has said the teenager is ready to start "any game" but played down the chances of his full League debut in south London this weekend.

"He's one of the options," Postecoglou said. "[But] again, two games in a week...

"The biggest concern I have for him is physically more than anything else. He's still a growing kid. His body is still adjusting to this level, so to ask him to play two games in a short space of time, I'd be cautious about that. But we'll have a look at how the team shapes up."

Read more here!

(Getty Images)

Glasner frustrated by summer spending

Oliver Glasner has said Crystal Palace should have recruited better in the summer after losing the likes of Michael Olise, Jordan Ayew, Joachim Andersen and Sam Johnstone.

Palace ended up pocketing a net transfer window profit, signing Trevoh Chalobah and Matt Turner on loan, Daichi Kamada on a free transfer, and forking out a total of £65m on Chadi Riad, Maxence Lacroix, Eddie Nketiah and Ismaila Sarr.

Glasner said: “We were 10th last season and now to improve? Read the table. Ninth I think was West Ham who invested £140m net, eighth was Manchester United and seventh was Newcastle.

“So to improve we have to overtake one of them and when we look back, Fulham was 13th or something, investing £50m net and Brighton were 11th investing £180m net. These are the surroundings of us, we saved £20m net.”

Asked whether he feels disappointed by Palace’s summer business, Glasner replied: “It’s not a public discussion. I’ve already mentioned it several times before: we could have done better in the transfer window.

“With four signings on deadline day, it’s not how you wished a transfer window would work. No one says: ‘Yes, we will wait until deadline day and then sign four players two weeks after the Premier League has started and without [the signings having] any pre-season.’

“This is clearly what we should have done better. But in the end it was the club’s decision. We all expected a lot from this season. It hurts; maybe we lost a sense of realism.”

Read more here!

(Mike Egerton/PA Wire)

Score prediction

Consistency may not always be a strong point for Spurs but they will fancy their chances against a Palace side bereft of confidence after a winless start to the season.

Spurs have won their last five on the bounce against the Eagles and only lost one of their last 18 league encounters.

Spurs to win, 3-1.

(Getty Images)

Crystal Palace team news

Adam Wharton will stay with the Palace squad for the next three games before a decision is made as to whether he will undergo surgery - the 20-year-old has been struggling with a groin issue since the summer.

Matheus Franca, Chadi Riad, Rob Holding, Chris Richards are injured and are not expected to feature for Palace. Cheick Doucoure is back in training but this game comes too soon.

Matt Turner is also available, having missed the Forest game due to the terms of his loan move from the Nottingham club.

(Action Images via Reuters)

Mikey Moore to come in for Heung-min Son?

The big question for Ange Postecoglou is whether Mikey Moore is ready to fill the shoes of Tottenham captain Heung-min Son, who has not trained this week and is "unlikely" to return to the starting XI.

Moore was outstanding in the second half against AZ Alkmaar in the Europa League on Thursday and Postecoglou says he is ready to start "any game", but the head coach may be reluctant to play the 17-year-old from the off twice in four days.

The same is also true for Richarlison, who returned to the lineup for the first time since late August against the Dutch side and scored the winner from the penalty spot, while Wilson Odobert made his comeback from injury as a late substitute and is unlikely to start at Selhurst Park.

That leaves Timo Werner, who was hooked at half-time against AZ Alkmaar but may be given another chance from the left wing, with Moore held in reserve.

The only other major decision for Postecoglou is whether to keep James Maddison in the XI after the half-time introduction of Pape Matar Sarr for the England international helped to transform last weekend's win over West Ham.

The rest of Postecoglou's team picks itself, although there has been little to choose between Rodrigo Bentancur and Yves Bissouma in midfield this season. Bentancur started against AZ Alkmaar, likely meaning a return to the XI for the Malian on Sunday.

Tottenham hope that full-back Djed Spence will next week return to full training following a groin strain.

(REUTERS)

How to watch in UK? Think again

Sadly, supporters in the UK will not be able to watch the game.

The game was initially scheduled for a 3pm BST kick-off time on Saturday, October 26 but was pushed back due to Spurs playing in the Europa League on Thursday night.

As a result, it cannot be shown live in the UK, given it was originally meant to take place during the 3pm blackout imposed across English football on Saturday afternoons.

Supporters will be able to watch highlights for free when Match of the Day 2 airs at 10.30pm on Sunday on BBC One.

Welcome

Good morning and welcome to the Standard’s LIVE coverage of the Premier League clash between Crystal Palace and Tottenham.

It’s another London derby and one which Spurs have triumphed in the previous five and lost just one of 18 league meetings.

Palace are bereft of confidence and still without a win. Will ‘Dr Tottenham’ come to the rescue? Form suggests not, with Spurs winning seven of their last eight.