Crystal Palace vs Man Utd LIVE: Premier League score as Martinez escapes red card after controversial tackle

Crystal Palace play host to Manchester United in the Premier when the two teams clash at Selhurst Park for Saturday’s late kick off. Both sides are under a bit of pressure after less than ideal starts to the season.

The Eagles have yet to win in the league this season but consecutive draws with Chelsea and Leicester, plus a victory over QPR in the Carabao Cup have built a bit of momentum ahead of this match. Palace will also remember the 4-0 victory over United back in May and manager Oliver Glasner will feel confident about getting three points.

For their part, Man Utd have responded superbly to their 3-0 defeat to Liverpool. A win over Southampton got them back on track in the Premier League before a 7-0 hammering of in the league cup helped to get some of their strikers on the board with Alejandro Garnacho and Marcus Rashford both scoring.

Still, Erik ten Hag will be wary as it has now been four years since United have defeated Palace in London but a win today could kick the team onto bigger and better things.

Follow all the Premier League action with our live blog below:

Crystal Palace vs Man Utd LIVE

Crystal Palace host Manchester United in the Premier League

Man Utd defeated Barnsley 7-0 in the Carabao Cup and come into the match with confidence

Palace are looking to secure a first league win of the season

72’ CLOSE! Eze fires wide after excellent work from Sarr [CRY 0-0 MUN]

64’ CLOSE! Onana produces a brilliant double save from Nketiah and Sarr [CRY 0-0 MUN]

44’ CLOSE! Eze drives a shot straight at Onana after good work from Nketiah and Mitchell [CRY 0-0 MUN]

28’ CLOSE! United hits the crossbar twice in 10 seconds after good efforts from Garnacho and Fernandes [CRY 0-0 MUN]

10’ CLOSE! Zirkzee sends Garnacho through and the winger forces a good save [CRY 0-0 MUN]

Crystal Palace FC 0 - 0 Manchester United FC

Crystal Palace 0-0 Man Utd

19:15 , Chris Wilson

86 mins

Matthijs de Ligt tries the long ball over the top to Rashford, but it was never on and it runs to Henderson.

Crystal Palace 0-0 Man Utd

19:13 , Chris Wilson

84 mins

It’s all a bit pedestrian from United at the moment, with very few options or runs in attack. They’ve given it away almost straight away on the last two occasions that they’ve tried to venture into the Palace half.

Palace ship it wide to Sarr, but the ball into the area is poor and United clear.

Crystal Palace 0-0 Man Utd

19:10 , Chris Wilson

81 mins

Hojlund’s first touch is a terrible one as Fernandes zipped a pass in, and the chance goes begging. United haven’t had a meaningful attack over the last 10 minutes.

Ugarte concedes a foul and Eze will have the chance to deliver a dangerous set-piece.

Crystal Palace 0-0 Man Utd

19:08 , Chris Wilson

79 mins

Dalot slips to allow Munoz some space on the right, and his cross makes its way to Hughes who powers his own cross straight into the gloves of Onana.

Crystal Palace 0-0 Man Utd

19:06 , Chris Wilson

77 mins

United will be hoping that bringing on Hojlund restores the attacking links that they managed to show at times when Zirkzee was on.

The away side come forward and Rashford tries to clip the ball in behind the defence for Hojlund, but it’s a wayward attempt.

Crystal Palace 0-0 Man Utd

19:04 , Chris Wilson

75 mins

United bring on Manuel Ugarte and Rasmus Hojlund for Christian Eriksen and Amad Diallo.

Crystal Palace 0-0 Man Utd

19:03 , Chris Wilson

74 mins

Palace are in the ascendancy a little here and they attack again, but Mitchell’s cross is cut out by de Ligt.

Crystal Palace 0-0 Man Utd

19:01 , Chris Wilson

72 mins

CLOSE! So close to an opener from Palace!

It’s great play from the home side too as Eze sneaks it through to Sarr, who fakes the shot to send two United players sliding past. He lays it back off to Eze, who’s about 10 yards out, but he fires a low effort wide!

Crystal Palace 0-0 Man Utd

18:59 , Chris Wilson

70 mins

Palace are certainly more settled now, with the match hanging in the balance as we enter the final 20 minutes. Hughes hooks a ball wide to Mitchell, though the full-back ends up losing the ball while in a promising position.

Crystal Palace 0-0 Man Utd

18:57 , Chris Wilson

67 mins

A late challenge from Richards on Fernandes gives United a free-kick in a dangerous position from the right. The ball in ends up going for a corner, but not before VAR briefly check for a handball in the area.

Crystal Palace 0-0 Man Utd

18:54 , Chris Wilson

64 mins

CLOSE!

Palace attack and Nketiah has the freedom of the pitch to surge towards the box and drive a low shot at Onana. It’s low and forces a decent save from Onana, but the rebound bounces to Sarr and it looks like a certain goal. However, Onana spreads himself and manages to get a hand to it to keep it out!

United clear the corner, and Nketiah is taken off for Will Hughes. In the meantime, Henderson was also booked for his reaction to that Martinez challenge.

Crystal Palace 0-0 Man Utd

18:52 , Chris Wilson

62 mins

Garnacho cuts inside and looks to bend one into the far corner, but it forces a good save from Henderson.

Palace get away with it though, as Martinez makes a ridiculous challenge. He jumped, two-footed, over the ball, and is booked.

Crystal Palace 0-0 Man Utd

18:50 , Chris Wilson

60 mins

Good play again from the away side as Fernandes and Eriksen combine on the edge of the box before Diallo skips past his man and fizzes in a cross, which is eventually cleared.

United bring on Marcus Rashford for Joshua Zirkzee.

Crystal Palace 0-0 Man Utd

18:48 , Chris Wilson

59 mins

Sarr takes the cross down under pressure from Martinez and he falls under the challenge in the box, but the penalty shout is dismissed.

Crystal Palace 0-0 Man Utd

18:47 , Chris Wilson

58 mins

United are clearly missing a real centre-forward, though Zirkzee has displayed some brilliant touches as he links the attack. It looks like Marcus Rashford will be on soon, but we’re not sure who for yet.

Crystal Palace 0-0 Man Utd

18:44 , Chris Wilson

56 mins

A great challenge from de Ligt ensures United keep possession, but the United midfield is guilty of being sloppy. They get away with it though, as Lerma fires a pass straight out of play.

United dominating possession again, but nothing telling in front of goal so far this half.

Crystal Palace 0-0 Man Utd

18:43 , Chris Wilson

53 mins

Palace have some respite as Eze wins a free-kick near halfway, but they lose it again too quickly.

Crystal Palace 0-0 Man Utd

18:41 , Chris Wilson

52 mins

Another United attack floods forward, with Mainoo setting it to Fernandes, who exchanges passes with Zirkzee before bending an effort wide of the near post with the outside of his foot.

Crystal Palace 0-0 Man Utd

18:39 , Chris Wilson

50 mins

United attack again, this time led by Diallo, and he cuts inside before curling an effort towards the far corner, but it goes narrowly over the crossbar via a deflection.

From the corner, United try a routine but Fernandes scuffs his effort.

Crystal Palace 0-0 Man Utd

18:37 , Chris Wilson

47 mins

There’s pinball in the box for the corner but the handball is given, and it’ll be a United free-kick.

United set up an attack and Fernandes almost sets Diallo clean through, but the winger couldn’t get it under control.

Moments later, Fernandes tries to bend in an early cross, but Garnacho can’t get onto the end of it.

Crystal Palace 0-0 Man Utd

18:35 , Chris Wilson

46 mins

Will those changes bring the results Palace and Glasner want? It’s certainly a big call to take off two of his most effective players.

It does almost work out too, as Eze and Sarr combine before the former’s cross is put behind for a corner.

KICK-OFF! Crystal Palace 0-0 Man Utd

18:33 , Chris Wilson

United get the second half started.

Palace have brought on Sarr and Jefferson Lerma for Adam Wharton and Jean-Philippe Mateta.

HT: Crystal Palace 0-0 Man Utd

18:32 , Chris Wilson

Palace are getting ready to bring on Ismaila Sarr as the two teams come back out at Selhurst Park.

United have been impressive in how they’ve controlled the game so far – can they put the final touches on an accomplished performance so far?

HT: Crystal Palace 0-0 Man Utd

18:27 , Chris Wilson

So, no goals so far but we’ve come pretty close, with both Fernandes and Garnacho hitting the bar and Zirkzee and de Ligt forcing good saves from Henderson.

Some good chances from the away side, though they’ve been guilty of being a little pedestrian at times, with only Garnacho really making the required runs in-behind.

Palace’s only chance came from a well-worked move that ended with Eze fizzing in a shot, but he perhaps didn’t know how much time he had.

We’re in for an interesting second half!

18:24 , Chris Wilson

HALF-TIME: Crystal Palace 0-0 Man Utd

18:19 , Chris Wilson

The referee blows the whistle for half-time, and the two teams go in level at the break.

United were certainly the better of the two teams, but might they come to rue those missed chances?

Palace grew into the game and had the best period of the game in the final few minutes, but they’ll need to be better in the second half.

Crystal Palace 0-0 Man Utd

18:17 , Chris Wilson

45 mins

Just one minute of added time at Selhurst Park as Mateta picks up and drives towards goal, but his shot is blocked.

Palace come again and it goes wide to Nketiah, but his cross is eventually headed away.

Crystal Palace 0-0 Man Utd

18:16 , Chris Wilson

44 mins

CLOSE! Palace’s best chance of the game as Nketiah shrugs off the challenge from Mainoo and slides in the diagonal through ball to the overlapping Mitchell. The full-back cuts a pass back to Eze, who’s unmarked in the area, but the England man hits a first-time shot straight at Onana.

Crystal Palace 0-0 Man Utd

18:14 , Chris Wilson

42 mins

CLOSE! United spread the ball wide after god work from Fernandes and Diallo. The Portuguese plays a cross into the area between defenders and ‘keeper, and Zirkzee gets a toe to it, forcing a fingertip save from Henderson as Garnacho scrambled to turn it in.

Crystal Palace 0-0 Man Utd

18:12 , Chris Wilson

40 mins

Henderson guilty of giving possession away cheaply once more as a clearance goes straight out for a throw.

United come forward once more, but again there’s a bit of a lack of movement and Mainoo opts for the shot from distance, but it hits Eriksen and goes out.

Crystal Palace 0-0 Man Utd

18:10 , Chris Wilson

38 mins

Wharton delivers the cross but it hits Amad and the chance ends. The Ivorian is briefly down, but he’s up and okay to carry on.

United play it out from the back in a more commanding fashion this time, but the chance ends as Fernandes’ looped cross goes straight to Henderson.

Crystal Palace 0-0 Man Utd

18:08 , Chris Wilson

37 mins

Palace try and mount an attack and they end up winning a foul as Eze’s ball hits Mazraoui’s hand. An opportunity for the home side to deliver a dangerous set-piece here.

Eze crosses in, and Zirkzee heads away for a corner.

Crystal Palace 0-0 Man Utd

18:07 , Chris Wilson

36 mins

The first booking of the day as Garnacho brings down Nketiah as the former Arsenal man looked to start a counter.

Crystal Palace 0-0 Man Utd

18:06 , Chris Wilson

35 mins

United look a little nervy but they just about manage to pass it out at the back under pressure, though Mazraoui can’t find Garnacho with the cross-field diagonal over the top.

Crystal Palace 0-0 Man Utd

18:04 , Chris Wilson

32 mins

Munoz almost plays in Diallo as he judges the ball over the top, and United win a corner. Diallo swings it in and it’s another good delivery, with Zirkzee rising highest but only managing to nod it wide.

Crystal Palace 0-0 Man Utd

18:03 , Chris Wilson

30 mins

Some nice combinations from United on the edge of the box almost enable a good chance for Fernandes, but Palace get it away in the end. The home side are struggling to keep it when they do have the ball though, with Henderson the latest culprit.

72 per cent possession for United so far, but they’ve already missed two (maybe more) good opportunities.

Crystal Palace 0-0 Man Utd

17:59 , Chris Wilson

27 mins

CLOSE! How has this not gone in?!?

United break forward and the pass is slipped through to Garnacho, who opts for the first-time shot with Henderson coming off his line. It looks perfect, flying into the top corner, but it hits the bar!

It bounces out to Fernandes who has all the goal to aim at with Henderson scrambling and on the floor, but the Portuguese hammers it into the ground and it bounces off the top of the bar!

Crystal Palace 0-0 Man Utd

17:57 , Chris Wilson

25 mins

A lull in activity here as United are enjoying plenty of possession, but are failing to really do anything with it. Plenty of patient passing in their half at the moment.

Crystal Palace 0-0 Man Utd

17:54 , Chris Wilson

23 mins

Palace are struggling to keep the ball a bit here, though United are lacking that final bit of quality when they do attack, so we’re still all square.

Garnacho gets into the box again but his cross is easily cleared.

Crystal Palace 0-0 Man Utd

17:52 , Chris Wilson

21 mins

Palace look to counter with the ball over the top and Mateta gets to the end of it, but he’s too isolated as he gets into the box, and his cross runs to Onana after de Ligt had done well to hold up the Frenchman.

Crystal Palace 0-0 Man Utd

17:51 , Chris Wilson

19 mins

Fernandes tries to release Garnacho down the left wing this time, but once again the tracking back is good from Palace, before Mazraoui does brilliantly well to win it back and Kamada concedes a free-kick.

United work it wide again, but Garnacho gives it away with a sloppy pass inside.

Crystal Palace 0-0 Man Utd

17:49 , Chris Wilson

17 mins

Fernandes and Garnacho attempt the one-two to release the Argentine into the box, but Munoz and Henderson are equal to it.

Crystal Palace 0-0 Man Utd

17:47 , Chris Wilson

15 mins

Palace try to mount a counter but the ball wide to Munoz ends up running out for a throw. The home side haven’t yet settled as they would have liked, though they’ll be fully aware of the chances that this United side give up.

Crystal Palace 0-0 Man Utd

17:45 , Chris Wilson

13 mins

CLOSE! Diallo delivers a great corner to the back post and de Ligt has made the run from deep. He powers a header down towards goal, but Henderson does well to save.

Moments later, Martinez almost takes advantage of a deflection off Guehi to score, but it goes out for another corner.

Crystal Palace 0-0 Man Utd

17:44 , Chris Wilson

12 mins

Palace looked to counter but in doing so got caught out themselves, with the quick free-kick being taken and Zirkzee offloading it to Garnacho once more. There’s a little lack of communication though, and the chance goes begging as Palace get players back.

Crystal Palace 0-0 Man Utd

17:42 , Chris Wilson

10 mins

United’s wingers are a little too isolated whenever they receive the ball at the moment, with Palace doing all they can to double up on Garnacho and Diallo.

Some excellent work from Zirkzee finally unlocks the defence though, as he picks the ball up near halfway and weighs a perfect pass to send Garnacho through. He’s under pressure and the angle isn’t in his favour, and Henderson saves the attempted shot across goal.

Crystal Palace 0-0 Man Utd

17:39 , Chris Wilson

8 mins

United do attempt a foray forward, but Eriksen’s ball behind Munoz is too much for Garnacho. The away side come again, but the attack ends as Eriksen drags down Kamada.

Crystal Palace 0-0 Man Utd

17:38 , Chris Wilson

6 mins

Too pedestrian in possession from the away side and Diallo losses the ball, but Palace don’t manage to mount a counter this time.

Plenty of possession for United in the early stages, but lacking movement and penetration at the moment, as has so often been the case recently.

Crystal Palace 0-0 Man Utd

17:36 , Chris Wilson

4 mins

Both sides still feeling their way into the game so far, as Mitchell does well to make sure Diallo can’t run in behind. United happy to pass around the back four for now.

Crystal Palace 0-0 Man Utd

17:34 , Chris Wilson

2 mins

United win the first corner of the game as Richards dispossesses Diallo and puts it behind. Eriksen delivers, and it finds its way to de Ligt at the back post, but the Dutchman’s header is straight at Henderson.

Crystal Palace 0-0 Man Utd

17:33 , Chris Wilson

1 min

Palace almost clean-through within the first minute as de Ligt misjudges the ball, bit he was clipped by Mateta and the foul is given on halfway.

KICK-OFF! Crystal Palace 0-0 Man Utd

17:31 , Chris Wilson

KICK-OFF!

The home side get the game started!

Crystal Palace vs Man Utd LIVE

17:28 , Chris Wilson

The two teams are emerging from the tunnel at Selhurst Park, so we’re moments from kick-off in south London.

Glasner speaks to Sky

17:27 , Chris Wilson

Palace manager OIiver Glasner also spoke to Sky before kick-off, and he says there are “not too many situations or changes.”

”First of all they [Eze, Mateta and Nketiah] have scored and assisted each other. Now it’s two games playing together - they need to be playing together.

“They did really well. We also have great substitutions with Ismaila Sarr, he had a good impact in the game [against QPR in midweek] - we have good options from the bench.”

“In all four games we have been 1-0 down and it is a different game. It will be great today to take the lead, but we expect a very good Manchester United team.

“We have respect, but we know they will give us space to create chances.”

Ten Hag speaks to Sky

17:23 , Chris Wilson

United manager Erik ten Hag has been speaking to Sky Sports before the game, and he says that it was “not a difficult decision” to bench Marcus Rashford.

“We have to rotate, we have so many games to cover and we have to give Alejandro games.

“We have seen he has a lot of end product, he has scored so many goals and assists. He has only started one time this season.”

He says that the players returning from injury “are not up to full speed, they need games to get into the match rhythm”.

“They are not ready for 90 minutes, but it’s a pleasure to have them in the squad and it will be beneficial. If we integrate everyone like Manuel Ugarte, he needs some time. Hojlund didn’t have pre-season, Mount back - it is a good sign.

“We need this as we have got to cover so many games.”

On Crystal Palace’s strengths, he mentions “the front three players”, but also emphasises the fact that Palace are “very aggressive and they have a very good transition both ways - they make a lot of tactical fouls.

“In attack they are a threat not just in the front three, but in their wing-backs.”

Palace v United head-to-head

17:20 , Chris Wilson

These two teams have met a total of 66 times, with the first meeting dating back to 1922. United have won 41 of the matches, with Palace winning 12 and 13 ending as draws.

Last season, Palace did a double over United for the first time, winning 1-0 at Old Trafford just under a year ago, before producing a brilliant display to win 4-0 at home in May of this year.

The most notable recent match between these two was the 2016 FA Cup final, in which United won 2-1 courtesy of goals from Juan Mata and Jesse Lingard.

Palace match facts

17:15 , Chris Wilson

Palace are winless after four Premier League games of a season for the first time since 2017/18, when they lost their opening seven without scoring. They have conceded the first goal in all four of their matches so far this season; only Southampton have done the same.

There have been 44 Premier League goals scored at Selhurst Park in 2024, with only Villa Park (46) and St James’ Park (45) producing more this calendar year.

Jean-Philippe Mateta has scored 15 times in 17 league appearances since Oliver Glasner was appointed Palace manager in February. This number is second only to Erling Haaland in that time.

However, Eddie Nketiah has failed to score in his last 18 Premier League outings, since a hat-trick against Sheffield United in October 2023.

United match facts

17:10 , Chris Wilson

Manchester United have won only two of their past 16 league away matches against teams from London (D4, L10), and they are without a victory in any of their past four league visits to Selhurst Park (D2, L2).

However, United’s three clean sheets in their past five league fixtures is as many as they had managed in their previous 24.

Erik ten Hag has won 17 and lost 17 of his 40 Premier League away matches in charge of Manchester United, drawing the other six.

After a run of 12 consecutive games without a goal, Marcus Rashford now has three in his last two appearances in all competitions (one against Southampton and two against Barnsley in midweek).

17:05 , Chris Wilson

Premier League results

17:00 , Chris Wilson

The 3pm kick-offs have all come to an end now, bar the game at Aston Villa, where there are 13 MINUTES of added time. Here are the results for you.

West Ham 0-3 Chelsea

Fulham 3-1 Newcastle

Aston Villa 3-1 Wolves (into added time)

Liverpool 3-0 Bournemouth

Tottenham 3-1 Brentford

Southampton 1-1 Ipswich

Leicester 1-1 Everton

What the managers have said

16:52 , Chris Wilson

Erik ten Hag said that there were no particular lessons to learn from last season’s 4-0 defeat, but added that United “know what will come to us”.

“We know it’s always tough there, always aggressive there. But we know also the circumstances and you can’t compare this. We didn’t have a fit squad, we even had one or two players that were maybe up to 20 per cent to play, but we had to play them.

“And this time it’s totally different, we have now a fit squad. We have, definitely, 18 players who are capable to go into this good challenge for us.

“Maybe you can also compare the FA Cup final; I don’t compare it and because the circumstances in that moment in the season, I would say from February on, we almost had to, every time, find 11 players who can construct a team. And now we are in a different place. We have 18 players, and we can pick a team.”

What the managers have said

16:45 , Chris Wilson

Oliver Glasner said that it “makes no sense talking about the past” ahead of his side’s match against United.

“Even when they lost 3-0 against Liverpool, the xG was almost the same. They have a lot of quality in their offence, with their wingers, brilliant in 1v1, with players from the midfield always scoring. Now it was Zirkzee or Rashford who played in the EFL Cup, so a very, very good offence.

“But also you can see that if you defend well, you will get your chances because they play very offensive football and have clear structures, so that speaks for their manager.

“I’m convinced that we will find our spaces where we can create chances and score goals. We did really well in that game, in the last game, and then it’s to be efficient if you get the chances to score from it. In all those games we had, we had chances.

“This will be important. I’m really convinced we will get our chances, but also to take them and score goals from them.”

16:37 , Chris Wilson

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag believes Marcus Rashford is “on the way back” to his best having benefited from external help and improved self-discipline.

The 26-year-old enjoyed his best season with his boyhood club after the Dutchman was named manager, scoring 30 goals in 2022-23 and shining for England.

But Rashford’s form went awry last term, managing just eight goals and missing out on Euro 2024 in a campaign that saw him make headlines for a couple of off-field incidents.

“I think every player who is playing in the Premier League, but definitely in this club, need some resilience,” Ten Hag said.

“Not any football career is only the way up. It’s also going on the way down and you have to deal with it.

“Marcus Rashford is also experienced so he knows when there are setbacks, how to fight back, how to set his career, how to set his performance.”

16:30 , Chris Wilson

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is glad to see the likes of Marcus Rashford scoring confidence-boosting goals early in the season.

The Red Devils head to Crystal Palace for Saturday evening’s Premier League clash looking to continue their impressive return from the international break.

United have bounced back from deflating defeats to Brighton and Liverpool by swatting aside Southampton 3-0 and hammering Barnsley 7-0 in the Carabao Cup.

Rashford scored his first goal since March at St Mary’s and then hit a brace against the Tykes, lifting the confidence of a player who lost his way last season.

Man Utd team news

16:27 , Chris Wilson

Erik ten Hag has made just one change to the side that beat Southampton 3-0 last time out. Alejandro Garnacho starts at left wing in place of Marcus Rashford.

There’s no place for new signing Manuel Ugarte, who stays on the bench in favour of Christian Eriksen.

Palace team news

16:22 , Chris Wilson

Oliver Glasner has made just two changes to the side that drew 2-2 to Leicester last week. Cheick Doucouré is injured, so he comes out for Daichi Kamada, while Nathaniel Clyne drops out of defence in favour of Chris Richards.

Line-ups

16:18 , Chris Wilson

Palace XI: Henderson; Munoz, Richards, Guehi, Lacroix, Mitchell, Wharton, Kamada , Nketiah, Eze, Mateta.

Subs: Turner, Ward, Sarr, Lerma, Schlupp, Clyne, Hughes, Umeh, Agbinone.

Man Utd XI: Onana; Mazraoui, De Ligt, Martinez, Dalot; Eriksen, Mainoo; Diallo, Fernandes, Garnacho; Zirkzee.

Subs: Bayindir, Maguire, Evans, Casemiro, Mount, Ugarte, Antony, Hojlund, Rashford.

16:05 , Chris Wilson

When is Crystal Palace vs Manchester United?

The match kicks off at 5.30pm BST on Saturday 21 September at Selhurst Park in London.

Where can I watch?

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra. Subscribers can also stream the game via the Sky Go app.

If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

16:00 , Chris Wilson

Erik ten Hag plans to integrate Rasmus Hojlund and Mason Mountcarefully after the injured Manchester United duo returned to training ahead of the trip to Crystal Palace.

The Red Devils have bounced back from demoralising defeats to Brighton and Liverpool before the international break with a 3-0 win at Southampton and 7-0 victory against Barnsley in the Carabao Cup.

United’s attention now turns to Saturday’s Premier League trip to Selhurst Park, where Hojlund and Mount could return from lay-offs.

Predicted line-ups

15:55 , Chris Wilson

Crystal Palace XI: Henderson, Clyne, Guehi, Lacroix, Munoz, Wharton, Hughes, Mitchell, Nketiah, Eze, Mateta.

Manchester United XI: Onana, Dalot, De Ligt, Martinez, Mazraoui, Ugarte, Mainoo, Fernandes, Garnacho, Rashford, Zirkzee

Early United team news

15:50 , Chris Wilson

United will continue to be without Leny Yoro and Mason Mount. Both Rasmas Hojlund and Luke Shaw are working their way back to fitness and are unlikely to be chucked in, while Tyrell Malacia and Victor Lindelof are still to overcome injuries and a lack of fitness this season.

Early Palace team news

15:45 , Chris Wilson

Palace have a couple of ongoing defensive issues, with Trevoh Chalobah and Chadi Riad unlikely to feature.

Chalobah shouldn’t be too far away after sustaining an abdominal injury and could return before the end of the month, while Riad is expected to miss the next couple of months with likely knee ligament damage.

Midfielder Cheick Doucoure was substituted against Leicester City last time out after two separate first-half problems in his only appearance since November 2023. He will be absent for the next few weeks, while Mateus Franca missed pre-season and is not expected to return any time soon.

Crystal Palace vs Man Utd LIVE

15:40 , Chris Wilson

A disappointing start to the Premier League season puts both Crystal Palace and Manchester United under pressure when the two teams meet at Selhurst Park on Saturday.

Palace are yet to secure three points this season, but have begun to gain a little momentum with draws against Chelsea and Leicester City, as well a midweek win against QPR in the League Cup.

United responded well to the 3-0 drubbing against Liverpool with a victory over Southampton by the same scoreline last weekend, but currently sit completely middle of the road: in 10th place after two wins from four with a goal difference of zero. Tuesday’s 7-0 League Cup win over Barnsley was a fun distraction from the more serious business of climbing the Premier League table.

This has not been a kind fixture for the Red Devils in recent times. Palace destroyed United 4-0 in May with the type of incisive cutting football that made Oliver Glasner’s early work in charge so impressive. It’s now been four years since United have tasted victory against the Eagles in London and manager Erik ten Hag should be wary of the potential springboard his side can provide with another poor result.

Crystal Palace vs Man Utd LIVE

15:31 , Chris Wilson

Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of Saturday’s late kick-off between Crystal Palace and Manchester United.

The two teams face off in a repeat of a fixture that saw one of the worst losses of the Erik ten Hag era last season, when a hapless United were dismantled 4-0 in May.

But Palace have lost Michael Olise since then and look an altogether different team so far this season, so can United pounce and avenge last season’s embarrassment?

We’ll have all the latest build-up below, plus reaction from the day’s other Premier League games.