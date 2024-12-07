Crystal Palace vs Man City LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Crystal Palace vs Manchester City LIVE!

Man City will be out to make it back-to-back wins when they visit Selhurst Park this afternoon. The defending Premier League champions beat Nottingham Forest 3-0 on Wednesday night to finally bring an end to their worst run of form for 18 years that had seen them lose four top-flight matches in a row.

After recording a first win in eight games across all competitions, the next task for Pep Guardiola's side is to follow that up with another positive result. They simply cannot afford any more slip-ups if they are to have any hope of retaining their title despite closing the gap on table-topping Liverpool to nine points heading into this weekend's fixtures, with the Reds’ Merseyside derby clash at Everton postponed on safety grounds due to Storm Darragh.

This game is going ahead despite the inclement weather conditions and City do have a strong recent record at Selhurst, though Oliver Glasner's side hinted at their own resurgence by beating fellow strugglers Ipswich earlier in the week to jump out of the relegation zone. Follow Crystal Palace vs Man City live below!

Crystal Palace vs Man City latest news

GOAL! Lewis gets City back on level terms

GOAL! Lacroix restores Palace's lead

GOAL! Haaland equalises for City

GOAL! Munoz gives hosts early lead

Why the game is not on TV

Crystal Palace 2-2 Man City

16:35 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

74 min: Dean Henderson makes a big save as he claws away Savinho’s deflected effort.

Crystal Palace 2-2 Man City

16:33 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

72 min: First Crystal Palace change.

On: Devenny

Off: Eze

Crystal Palace 2-2 Man City

16:32 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

70 min: Rico Lewis booked for dissent moments after getting on the scoresheet.

GOAL! Crystal Palace 2-2 Man City | Rico Lewis '68

16:30 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

68 min: GOAL for Man City!

What a game this is, Rico Lewis responds for Man City with an emphatic finish.

Crystal Palace 2-1 Man City

16:24 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

63 min: Boos ring around Selhurst Park as Man City don’t put the ball out of play whilst Mateta was down.

In fairness, it wasn’t a head injury so the visitors were well within their rights to keep playing.

Mateta is back on his feet now.

Crystal Palace 2-1 Man City

16:22 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

60 min: Palace supporters chant “sacked in the morning” at Pep Guardiola.

Crystal Palace 2-1 Man City

16:21 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Dom Smith at Selhurst Park

Will Hughes sees his shot blocked behind for a corner after pinching it off City. Worth saying just how influential he has been this afternoon. And from it comes Maxence Lacroix's first Palace goal, and their lead is restored.

The Frenchman got above Kyle Walker like he wasn't even there.

GOAL! Crystal Palace 2-1 Man City | Maxence Lacroix '56

16:19 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

56 min: GOAL for Crystal Palace!

Free header at a corner form Maxence Lacroix and he makes no mistake to restore the home side’s lead.

Crystal Palace 1-1 Man City

16:13 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

52 min: Fine work from Sarr down the right-hand side, he cuts the ball back for Eze who sees his effort blocked in the area by Ruben Dias.

Crystal Palace 1-1 Man City

16:10 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

49 min: No real tempo at the start of the second half, Man City knocking the ball around but Palace are staying in their shape.

Crystal Palace 1-1 Man City

16:06 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

46 min: Back underway at Selhurst Park!

Around the grounds

15:56 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Here are the half-time scores from the other two 3pm kick-offs in the Premier League:

Aston Villa 1-0 Southampton

Brentford 2-2 Newcastle United

Dom Smith at Selhurst Park

15:50 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

It feels about right that things are level at the interval. Intriguing match. Palace into the lead through Munoz and really panicked the defending champions in the early knockings.

But Haaland's header got City back level, and they have looked more confident in themselves ever since. 1-1 at the break.

Crystal Palace 1-1 Man City

15:49 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

HALF-TIME: Crystal Palace 1-1 Man City

Crystal Palace 1-1 Man City

15:47 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

45 min: Three additional minutes have been signalled.

Crystal Palace 1-1 Man City

15:44 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

42 min: This time it’s City who launch a counter-attack as the ball finds its way to Savinho, who comes into a central position but fires his effort over the crossbar.

Crystal Palace 1-1 Man City

15:42 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

40 min: There’s a collector’s item, a poor first touch from Kevin De Bruyne sees a promising Man City attack break down.

Crystal Palace 1-1 Man City

15:39 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

37 min: City on top since the equaliser, dominating possession but Palace are content to sit deep.

Crystal Palace 1-1 Man City

15:34 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Dom Smith at Selhurst Park

Well it hasn't been coming. It really hasn't. But Haaland gets above Guehi and loops a header over the needlessly advanced Henderson. Why does the goalkeeper come out?

If he stays put, he might be able to reach it. 1-1.

GOAL! Crystal Palace 1-1 Man City | Erling Haaland '30

15:33 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

30 min: GOAL for Man City.

Erling Haaland continues his excellent personal record against Palace as he finds the back of the net with an impressive header.

Crystal Palace 1-0 Man City

15:30 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

29 min: Almost a second for Palace as Munoz shrugs off Lewis and plays in Mateta who lays the ball off for Sarr but his effort is charged down by Ruben Dias.

Crystal Palace 1-0 Man City

15:27 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

25 min: Will Hughes is having a fine half. He picks up the ball on the halfway line, evades a couple of challenges, advances goalwards and sees his shot deflected behind.

The resulting corner is cleared.

Crystal Palace 1-0 Man City

15:25 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

23 min: POST!

Ilkay Gundogan’s volley comes back off the post before Savinho curls the rebound wide.

Crystal Palace 1-0 Man City

15:23 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

22 min: Mateta, Eze and Sarr are counter-attacking well whenever they nick the ball. It's causing City all sorts of problems, and the fear of losing the ball in poor areas is looking like it is starting to play on the minds of some of the visiting players.

Crystal Palace 1-0 Man City

15:22 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

21 min: From the resulting corner the ball rolls out to Sarr in a good position but he leans back and puts his effort over the bar.

Crystal Palace 1-0 Man City

15:21 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

20 min: Palace break on City after winning the ball on the halfway line but Eze’s cross is deflected behind for a corner.

Crystal Palace 1-0 Man City

15:20 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

18 min: City threaten as Haaland holds the ball up for De Bruyne who then looks for his teammate but he can’t take the ball in his stride and that allows Palace to clear their lines.

Crystal Palace 1-0 Man City

15:15 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

14 min: Palace pushing for a second as Eze clips a ball into the box but it’s a fraction too high for Mateta.

Crystal Palace 1-0 Man City

15:14 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

12 min: Corner for Man City is met by Josko Gvardiol but the defender heads the ball over the bar.

Crystal Palace 1-0 Man City

15:12 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

8 min: Nervy moment for Man City as Ortega nearly spills the ball into the path of Sarr but the goalkeeper recovers in the nick of time.

Crystal Palace 1-0 Man City

15:09 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Dom Smith at Selhurst Park

Daniel Muñoz celebrates his goal as though it grants him an early release from prison. What a ball from Will Hughes, a fine spot through the City legs. Incredible start for Palace.

GOAL! Crystal Palace 1-0 Man City | Daniel Munoz '5

15:08 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

5 min: GOAL for Crystal Palace!

A dream start for the hosts as Will Hughes finds Munoz in acres of space and the right-back smashes the ball past Ortega and into the back of the net.

VAR has a quick check for offside but the goal stands.

Crystal Palace 0-0 Man City

15:04 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

3 min: As expected, Kyle Walker and Rico Lewis are operating at full-back for Man City with Josko Gvardiol partnering Ruben Dias in the middle.

Crystal Palace 0-0 Man City

15:01 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

1 min: KICK-OFF!

We are underway in this Premier League clash.

Here we go!

14:57 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Players have emerged from the tunnel and out onto the pitch.

Time for the player handshakes and then kick-off.

Marc Guehi warning

14:51 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi has a warning for his teammates as they prepare to face a City side that has struggled on the road recently.

He said: “I'm not too sure I believe in ‘playing teams at good times’.

"At the end of the day, you're still playing Manchester City: world-class players, the champions, going up against Pep Guardiola, one of the best managers in the world.

"There’s not a good time to play City, but we’ll go into it with confidence, off the back of our own performances, and see if we can get a result."

Not long now!

14:46 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Less than 15 minutes to go until kick-off at Selhurst Park.

Two teams aiming to build on midweek victories.

City focus

14:39 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Can Man City move above Chelsea and Arsenal in the table - albeit potentially for around 24 hours - and close the gap on Liverpool to six points?

Premier League fixtures

14:32 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Following the Merseyside derby postponement, there are just four Premier League fixtures taking place today.

Aston Villa vs Southampton

Brentford vs Newcastle United

Crystal Palace vs Man City

Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest (5.30pm GMT)

Dom Smith at Selhurst Park

14:27 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Big test for Mateta today. Glasner called him the best finisher he has ever worked with in his press conference yesterday. The question is whether he can show that today against the defending champions.

He managed to last season, scoring the opening goal in this fixture, though Palace ended up losing 4-2.

Pre-match thoughts

14:22 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Standard Sport’s Dom Smith is in position at Selhurst Park and has given his thoughts on this afternoon's fixture.

🗣️ "Two sides hoping to follow up on midweek wins."



Game going ahead at Selhurst Park, where @MrDomSmith is in position to preview Crystal Palace vs Manchester City



LIVE: https://t.co/yTNlJgN1WH#CRYMCI pic.twitter.com/V7qAvkkrMW — Standard Sport (@standardsport) December 7, 2024

Haaland drought

14:16 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Erling Haaland scored his first Man City hat-trick against this afternoon’s opponents and he has a good record when facing Crystal Palace with five goals in three appearances.

Though the Norwegian is on somewhat of a goal drought - going by his high standards - having failed to net in his last three Premier League outings.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Mateta chasing history

14:09 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Jean-Philippe Mateta leads the line for Palace this afternoon and he’s chasing a piece of history.

The Frenchman has scored in both of his last two Premier League appearances against City but no Palace player has ever scored in either three games in a row against City or in three in a row against the reigning Premier League champions.

(Getty Images)

Four Man City changes

14:03 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Half of Man City’s changes are enforced as Nathan Ake is injured and Manuel Akanji hasn’t been risked.

This means Kyle Walker is restored at right-back, Rico Lewis starts on the opposite flank and Josko Gvardiol moves inside to partner Ruben Dias at the heart of defence.

Savinho and Matheus Nunes are recalled with Jack Grealish and Jeremy Doku making way despite impressing against Nottingham Forest.

One change for Palace

13:58 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Oliver Glasner has made just the one change with Jefferson Lerma coming into midfield as Cheick Doucoure drops to the bench.

Meanwhile, Jean-Philippe Mateta leads the attack and will be supported by Eberechi Eze and Ismaila Sarr.

Man City team news

13:48 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Man City XI: Ortega, Walker (C), Dias, Gvardiol, Lewis, Gundogan, Bernardo, De Bruyne, Savio, Nunes, Haaland

Substitutes: Ederson, Carson, Grealish, Doku, Wright, Simpson-Pusey, O'Reilly, McAtee, Wilson-Esbrand

Crystal Palace team news

13:47 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Crystal Palace XI: Henderson, Mitchell, Guehi, Lacroix, Chalobah, Munoz, Lerma, Hughes, Eze, Sarr, Mateta

Subs: Turner, Ward, Clyne, Richards, Doucoure, Schlupp, Devenny, Kamada, Nketiah

Team news imminent

13:39 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

We are expecting the starting line-ups for both Crystal Palace and Manchester City to be announced shortly.

Stay tuned...

Man City arrive

13:34 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Man City have arrived at Selhurst Park as they seek to record back-to-back victories in the Premier League for the first time since October.

Wharton latest

13:29 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Adam Wharton is likely to miss this afternoon’s game, but Crystal Palace are hopeful the midfielder will be available for crucial upcoming fixtures against Brighton and Arsenal.

"Adam was out for four weeks, but he trained with us,” Palace boss Oliver Glasner said at his pre-City press conference on Friday.

"If he can train completely next week, then maybe he will be available for Brighton. We have Brighton, and then Arsenal twice, and we really hope that he's available for those games.”

(Getty Images)

Predicted Man City XI

13:24 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Pep Guardiola will be forced into at least one change this afternoon with Nathan Ake ruled out through injury.

But with Manuel Akanji also a doubt, it could mean that Josko Gvardiol switches to centre-back and Rico Lewis starts at left-back.

CLICK HERE FOR HOW WE EXPECT MAN CITY TO LINE-UP

Man City worry

13:19 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

They may have snapped their long winless run in midweek, but Man City’s recent form away from home has to be a massive concern for Pep Guardiola.

Five defeats on the spin across all competitions, conceding at least twice in those games and you have to go back to October for their last clean sheet on the road.

Guardiola hints at new role for Grealish

13:14 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Jack Grealish was handed a new role for Man City in midweek as he operated centrally instead of out wide against Nottingham Forest and Pep Guardiola has hinted at continuing with this experiment.

“He has attributes to play there – maybe it was my mistake to play him as winger,” the Spaniard joked. “Here he has more of a fixed position, more in the places. But he can adapt perfectly in both positions.

“I know he likes playing in his position. We have a lot of needs right now and of course with and without the ball, his impact on the game was really, really good.”

(Action Images via Reuters)

Glasner on Palace's form

13:09 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

"We have two wins, two draws and one loss [in our last five Premier League games], so it goes in the right direction," the Crystal Palace boss told reporters. "The performances look quite stable at the moment, but we have to show it again against City, even on a better level than we did before.

"There are more reasons than just confidence. The players are getting into the rhythm without pre-season. We are physically in much better shape than we have been at the beginning of the season.

“The structure, how we are playing, we have new signings… it's getting more into their mind and into their body than it was at the beginning. It's a process where we are, but we are still [near] the bottom of the table. We still have many parts in our game that we can improve.

“Yes, it gives us confidence, the results, the performances, but it's no time to lay back and relax.”

(AFP via Getty Images)

Head to head (h2h) history and results

13:04 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Crystal Palace wins: 17

Draws: 16

Man City wins: 38

Score prediction

12:59 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

It remains to be seen if the win over Forest completely turns City around but it is difficult to bet against them here, particularly with De Bruyne back in form.

Man City to win, 3-1.

Crystal Palace team news

12:54 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Daichi Kamada is back in contention for Crystal Palace after suspension, though the game comes too soon for both Adam Wharton to make his return to action.

Man City team news

12:49 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Pep Guardiola has confirmed Phil Foden and Nathan Ake will not feature this afternoon, thus joining fellow Man City absentees John Stones, Mateo Kovacic, Rodri and Oscar Bobb.

However, Kevin De Bruyne and Manuel Akanji will be assessed.

(Getty Images)

Why isn't the game on UK TV?

12:44 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Crystal Palace vs Man City cannot be shown live in the UK because of the 3pm blackout imposed across English football on Saturday afternoons.

However, Match of the Day will show highlights at 10:35pm GMT on BBC One on Saturday night.

Crystal Palace statement

12:39 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

This morning, Crystal Palace released a statement regarding their Premier League fixture against Manchester City.

Today's fixture at Selhurst Park is scheduled to go ahead as planned.



We advise all supporters to plan their journey in advance and take care travelling to and from the stadium ❤️💙#CPFC // #CRYMCI — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) December 7, 2024

Welcome

12:34 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Good afternoon and welcome to the London Standard’s LIVE coverage of the Premier League clash between Crystal Palace and Manchester City.

The game is scheduled to go ahead as planned despite Storm Darragh battering parts of the UK and causing a number of postponements, most notably the Merseyside derby between Everton and Liverpool.

This does hand Man City a chance to narrow the gap on the league leaders to six points should they make it back-to-back wins in the space of three days after beating Nottingham Forest earlier in the week.

Though Pep Guardiola's side have lost five on the bounce away from home across all competitions and face a Palace outfit who are now unbeaten in three following their 1-0 win over Ipswich Town on Tuesday night.

It's sure to be an interesting game at Selhurst Park.