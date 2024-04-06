Crystal Palace vs Man City LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Crystal Palace vs Man City LIVE!

The Premier League title race heads south today with the capital hosting Manchester City’s attempt to land the first blow of the weekend, in their trip to Crystal Palace. A big win can put City top of the table, albeit temporarily ahead of Arsenal playing Brighton tonight on the coast.

Many bookmakers finally have Pep Guardiola’s side second favourites to lift the trophy after Liverpool reclaimed the lead in midweek, despite City going unbeaten since early December in their bid to win a fourth consecutive crown. But any slip-up by the defending champions at Selhurst Park in this lunchtime match could prove decisive.

Guardiola could recall Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne to his line-up whereas Palace should have Michael Olise back in their squad. Oliver Glasner is four games without a win but relegation is unlikely to be a worry for the Eagles. Follow Crystal Palace vs Man City LIVE via Standard Sport’s match blog!

Kick-off time: 12.30pm BST | Selhurst Park

How to watch: TNT Sports

Against the backdrop of Jurgen Klopp leading Liverpool’s charge to the title in his final season with the club, they are also looking for his replacement.

Xabi Alonso isn’t a go-er and there appear to be doubts over Roberto De Zerbi, who’s been linked with Bayern Munich.

Ruben Amorim of Sporting CP appears to be the top candidate and he’s once again opened the door to a summer switch - although Barcelona also like the look of him.













Man City have a history of remarkable end-of-season runs and Guardiola’s side should prove too strong for Palace this weekend.

Man City to win, 3-1.

Our prediction for the Man City team

Predicted Man City XI: Ortega; Lewis, Stones, Dias, Gvardiol; Rodri, De Bruyne; Silva, Foden, Grealish; Haaland

Injuries: Walker, Ake

Doubt: Ederson

Early Man City team news

Nathan Ake and Kyle Walker will miss the game for City, although Ederson may return.

Pep Guardiola has refused to confirm if Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland will start.

"It will depend if they play on the way we're going to play," he told reporters.

"If we play good they'll be fresh, if we don't play good they won't be fresh. It's not legs. They are physically good, they are fit - it's not a problem. It's how the team play, makes the players individually play good."

09:50 , Marc Mayo

Predicted Crystal Palace XI: Henderson; Ward, Andersen, Lerma; Munoz, Wharton, Hughes, Mitchell; Eze, Mateta, Ayew

Injuries: Johnstone, Guehi, Richards, Holding, Rak-Sakyi, Doucoure, Franca

Doubts: Olise

Early Crystal Palace team news

Sam Johnstone, Marc Guehi, Chris Richards, Rob Holding, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, Cheick Doucoure and Matheus Franca are all missing for the hosts.

The good news for Palace is that Michael Olise looks set to return for the first time in eight matches, although he is not yet ready to start after more hamstring trouble.

Where to watch Crystal Palace vs Man City

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate, with coverage beginning at 11am.

Live stream: TNT Sports subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Discovery+ app and website.

Crystal Palace vs Man City LIVE!

The Premier League weekend starts here as Manchester City face Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

A midweek romp past Aston Villa has kept City within touching distance of top spot but they can ill-afford any slip-ups in the title race having failed to beat either of Liverpool or Arsenal earlier in the campaign.

Palace, meanwhile, have failed to win in four despite a debut victory for recently-installed coach Oliver Glasner.

Kick-off comes at 12.30pm BST so stay tuned for all the build-up, team news, match action and reaction LIVE with Standard Sport.