Crystal Palace vs Liverpool: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds today

Liverpool have the chance to extend their advantage at the top of the Premier League table as they travel to take on winless Crystal Palace this afternoon.

The in-form Reds have made a fine start to life under Jurgen Klopp’s successor Arne Slot, winning five of their first six matches to lead the way at the top-flight summit ahead of fancied title rivals Manchester City and Arsenal, as well as opening the new-look Champions League with back-to-back wins and reaching the fourth round of the Carabao Cup.

Liverpool can go four points clear of City and Arsenal - at least temporarily - with another victory in the Saturday lunchtime kick-off in south London, with both of their rivals not in action until later in the day.

They will be firm favourites to do so against a Palace side that remain without a win in the top-flight this season, sitting in the relegation zone having drawn three and lost three so far to significantly dampen much of the significant enthusiasm for Oliver Glasner’s first full season at the helm.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool is scheduled for a 12:30pm BST kick-off time today, Saturday October 5, 2024.

The match will take place at Selhurst Park in south London.

Where to watch Crystal Palace vs Liverpool

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage beginning at 11am.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Discovery+ app and website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action via Standard Sport’s live blog.

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool team news

Crystal Palace XI: Henderson, Chalobah, Guehi, Lacroix, Munoz, Wharton, Lerma, Mitchell, Sarr, Eze, Nketiah

Subs: Turner, Ward, Clyne, Kporha, Schlupp, Kamada, Hughes, Mateta, Umeh-Chibueze

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Jones, Salah, Jota, Gakpo

Subs: Jaros, Endo, Gomez, Szoboszlai, Diaz, Nunez, Quansah, Bradley, Robertson

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool prediction

Liverpool are soaring with confidence at the moment and, shock defeat at home to Nottingham Forest aside, have been hugely impressive under Slot thus far despite a quiet summer in the transfer market.

The Dutchman is evidently reaping the rewards of such valuable continuity and his team are firing on all cylinders at present, which is likely to spell bad news for a struggling Palace side of whom much progress was expected this season after Glasner’s excellent run at the end of last term.

That hasn’t been the case at all so far though, with the insipid Eagles picking up only three points to date and on the receiving end of a rare comeback from fellow strugglers Everton last time out. All the signs point towards a comfortable away win at Selhurst.

Liverpool to win, 2-0.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Crystal Palace will take confidence from their last clash with Liverpool in April, when they effectively spoiled any hopes of a farewell title for the departing Klopp with a shock 1-0 victory at Anfield that came courtesy of Eberechi Eze’s early goal.

Palace had lost 12 of their previous 14 games against Liverpool before that, including a 2-1 defeat with 10 men after initially taking the lead at Selhurst last December.

Crystal Palace wins: 15

Liverpool wins: 36

Draws: 13

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool match odds

Crystal Palace to win: 5/1

Liverpool to win: 1/2

Draw: 18/5

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).