Crystal Palace vs Liverpool LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Liverpool have the chance to put some more pressure on their Premier League title rivals as they travel to face Crystal Palace in the lunchtime kick-off. Victory will move the Reds four points clear at the top of the table, at least until Arsenal and Manchester City play later this afternoon.

Arne Slot’s side have been in superb form and made it back-to-back wins in the Champions League in midweek as they eased past Bologna. Liverpool have a perfect record on the road under their new manager, winning all four matches while scoring ten times and conceding just once. Andy Robertson and Luis Diaz are among those to drop to the bench at Selhurst Park, as Slot makes four changes.

Palace, on the other hand, are still waiting for their first Premier League win of the season, with pressure starting to build on Oliver Glasner. There have been some positive signs, though, with draws against Chelsea and Manchester United, but the Eagles still find themselves in the relegation zone. Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog below!

Liverpool have arrived at Selhurst Park, where the sun is, believe it or not, shining.

11:24 , Matt Verri

Interesting decisions from both managers.

Arne Slot opts to rotate this afternoon, with Andy Robertson, Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez and Dominik Szoboszlai all on the bench.

It means Kostas Tsimikas comes in at left-back, Curtis Jones starts in midfield and Diogo Jota and Cody Gakpo get their chances up front.

As for Palace, Oliver Glasner drops Jean-Philippe Mateta to the bench, with Eddie Nketiah the lone striker. Big call.

Crystal Palace XI: Henderson, Chalobah, Guehi, Lacroix, Munoz, Wharton, Lerma, Mitchell, Sarr, Eze, Nketiah

Subs: Turner, Ward, Clyne, Kporha, Schlupp, Kamada, Hughes, Mateta, Umeh-Chibueze

11:17 , Matt Verri

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Jones, Salah, Jota, Gakpo.

Subs: Jaros, Endo, Gomez, Szoboszlai, Diaz, Nunez, Quansah, Bradley, Robertson.

Team news coming up in the next five minutes.

Sounds like there could be a few changes from Arne Slot. Confirmation very, very soon.

Glasner on Palace form

10:58 , Matt Verri

Oliver Glasner has defended his side’s poor start to the season.

Crystal Palace have not yet won a Premier League match and sit in the relegation zone as it stands, but Glasner called for “realistic” expectations.

"It's unfair for anyone to expect us to win six out of seven games,” the Eagles boss said.

“I could give you many reasons but overall it’s unrealistic that we will win every game. At the moment, we are critical of ourselves.

“We are not in the best shape. It's hard work - nothing happens on its own."

Slot: No concerns over early kick-off

10:47 , Matt Verri

Arne Slot has insisted Liverpool should have no issues with the lunchtime kick-off in the Premier League, joking he would be a “stupid manager” if they did as that is when his side train.

Slot’s predecessor Jurgen Klopp regularly hit out at the scheduling for televised matches and how often Liverpool were given the 12:30pm slot on a Saturday, particularly away from home.

This afternoon’s clash at Selhurst Park leaves Slot and his players with a tight turnaround, after they beat Bologna on Wednesday night in the Champions League, but the Dutchman played down any concerns over the kick-off time.

“I think the league I come from, they are more aware and try to help teams in Europe,” Slot said at his press conference on Friday.

“But to be fair to English FA our schedule is tight so it is difficult. It has a lot to do with TV stations, it feels like I do an interview every day. I think they can pick a team for 12:30pm, so they choose Liverpool.

“People talk about 12:30pm, we talk about difficult away games. If 12:30pm was a difficult time to perform then I am a stupid manager because I train every day at midday!"

10:38 , Matt Verri

What a lovely... grey morning in south London.

Standard Sport prediction

10:31 , Matt Verri

Liverpool are soaring with confidence at the moment and, shock defeat at home to Nottingham Forest aside, have been hugely impressive under Slot thus far despite a quiet summer in the transfer market.

The Dutchman is evidently reaping the rewards of such valuable continuity and his team are firing on all cylinders at present, which is likely to spell bad news for a struggling Palace side of whom much progress was expected this season after Glasner’s excellent run at the end of last term.

That hasn’t been the case at all so far though, with the insipid Eagles picking up only three points to date and on the receiving end of a rare comeback from fellow strugglers Everton last time out. All the signs point towards a comfortable away win at Selhurst.

Liverpool to win, 2-0.

Liverpool team news

10:23 , Matt Verri

Federico Chiesa is a major doubt for Liverpool.

The Italian has missed the last two matches after picking up an issue in training, and a late decision will be made on whether he is fit enough to make the squad at Selhurst Park.

Arne Slot said on Friday: “Wait and see, he didn’t train for the last two days. He came in today to see if he can train.

“If he can today, I have a decision to make because we can only select 20. First of all we have to wait and see if he can even train. And if he can, it’s our decision if we bring him to the game or not."

The big decisions for Slot come in attack, with Diogo Jota pushing to get the nod and lead the line ahead of Darwin Nunez, who started in Europe.

Cody Gakpo has impressed in his cameos off the bench and will hope to start on the left if the in-form Luis Diaz is given a rest.

Predicted Liverpool XI:Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai; Salah, Jota, Gakpo

Crystal Palace team news

10:14 , Matt Verri

Crystal Palace are without the likes of Chadi Riad, Chris Richards, Cheick Doucoure and Rob Holding this weekend, while Matheus Franca is facing another lengthy lay-off.

"Franca is unfortunately injured again,” Oliver Glasner said yesterday.

“Adductor, groin. Tough situation for him and for us. I don't think he will play many games in 2024 for us."

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Liverpool

10:07 , Matt Verri

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage beginning at 11am.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Discovery+ app and website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action right here with us!

10:00 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Crystal Palace vs Liverpool!

It’s the opening match of the Premier League weekend - best enjoy every second of these next couple of days as we’ve then got an international break.

We’ll have all the latest updates, build-up and team news right here ahead of kick-off, which comes at 12:30pm BST from Selhurst Park.