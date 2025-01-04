Crystal Palace vs Chelsea: Prediction, kick-off time, team news, TV, live stream, h2h results, odds

Chelsea travel to face Crystal Palace in a London derby showdown this afternoon.

The Eagles are looking up again, having moved five points clear of the relegation zone last weekend after coming from behind to beat bottom club Southampton 2-1.

Palace have now lost only one of their last six Premier League games, raising hopes of shooting up the table after a difficult start to Oliver Glasner’s first full season in charge. Chelsea, meanwhile, need a lift.

While Enzo Maresca has long stressed that his side are not in the title race, he will want to arrest their relative slump as quickly as possible.

Monday’s 2-0 defeat at Ipswich means the Blues are without a win in three league games, halting their progress somewhat.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Crystal Palace vs Chelsea is scheduled for a 3pm GMT kick-off time today on Saturday January 5, 2025.

Selhurst Park in London will host the contest.

Where to watch Crystal Palace vs Chelsea

TV channel and live stream: Today’s game will not be shown live in the UK as it takes place during the 3pm TV blackout still imposed across English football on Saturdays.

Free Highlights: BBC One’s Match of the Day will broadcast highlights when it airs at 10:20pm GMT on Saturday night.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action this afternoon with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog, featuring expert analysis from Chelsea correspondent Malik Ouzia at Selhurst.

Crystal Palace vs Chelsea team news

Crystal Palace XI: Henderson, Munoz, Richards, Lacroix, Guehi, Mitchell, Lerma, Doucoure, Sarr, Eze, Mateta

Subs: Turner, Nketiah, Schlupp, Clyne, Kamada, Riad, Devenny, Kporha, Agbinone

Chelsea XI: Sanchez, Gusto, Acheampong, Colwill, Cucurella, Caicedo, Enzo, Neto, Palmer, Sancho, Jackson

Subs: Jorgensen, Disasi, Tosin, Veiga, James, Madueke, Felix, Nkunku, Guiu

Crystal Palace vs Chelsea prediction

With Palace solid of late and Chelsea stalling, a draw seems likely.

Draw, 1-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Crystal Palace wins: 12

Draws: 16

Chelsea wins: 38

Crystal Palace vs Chelsea match odds

Crystal Palace to win: 11/4

Draw: 29/10

Chelsea to win: 19/20

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).