Crystal Palace vs Chelsea LIVE: Premier League score and goal updates as Gallagher cancels out Lerma’s strike

Crystal Palace host Chelsea in a Monday night Premier League encounter that could have serious repercussions for both managers.

Roy Hodgson, who manages the Eagles, is under pressure from the fanbase after a series of fluctuating results which has dropped the London side into the bottom half of the table. Palace have only won three games since the end of September and are just five points above the drop zone which means they are in danger of being drawn into a relegation battle. Should they fail to gain more consistency, and the positive results that tend to come with it, the pressure will continue to mount on the owners to replace Hodgson with a manager who can bring a more exciting brand of football to Selhurst Park.

A similar situation faces Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino. Consecutive defeats to Wolves and Liverpool ramped on the noise around the Argentine but a well-earned victory over Aston Villa in an FA Cup fourth-round replay shows signs that he is imprinting his own style on play on the team. However, the pressure on Pochettino would return if Chelsea were to slip up against Crystal Palace this evening.

Crystal Palace vs Chelsea LIVE

Crystal Palace host Chelsea in the Premier League, live on Sky Sports Main Event

Palace are 15th in the table, five points above the relegation zone

Chelsea have lost their last two league games but a win would take them into the top 10

47’ GOAL! - Gallagher pings in the equaliser just after the rbeak (CRY 1-1 CHE)

30’ GOAL! - Lerma’s rocket strike puts Palace ahead (CRY 1-0 CHE)

Crystal Palace FC 1 - 1 Chelsea FC

Crystal Palace 1-1 Chelsea

21:26 , Mike Jones

59 mins: Will Hughes slips a fine pass into the penalty area but Jefferson Lerma overruns the ball. That could have been a good chance for Crystal Palace.

Chelsea come down the other end with Nicolas Jackson and Christopher Nkunku making runs in behind but Cole Palmer’s threaded pass doesn’t get through.

Crystal Palace 1-1 Chelsea

21:24 , Mike Jones

56 mins: Matheus Franca goes for goal with a strike just outside the penalty area but has his shot blocked on the edge of the penalty area.

Just like the first half, Crystal Palace are coming back into the game after a quick start from Chelsea.

Crystal Palace 1-1 Chelsea

21:21 , Mike Jones

53 mins: A hopeful punt up the pitch from Palmer bounces awkwardly for Andersen who is put under pressure by Nkunku. Palace struggle to clear their lines as the Blues throw men up the pitch.

They manage to weave into space on the edge of the box and boot it clear.

Crystal Palace 1-1 Chelsea

21:18 , Mike Jones

50 mins: Chelsea are staying on the front foot and win themselves a corner. The ball is whipped into the near post where Thiago Silva gets his head to the ball and turns it towards the target.

The ball gets blocked and Palace manage to boot it clear.

GOAL! Crystal Palace 1-1 Chelsea (Gallagher, 47’)

21:16 , Mike Jones

47 mins: That didn’t take long!

Moises Caicedo slots the ball out to Malo Gusto on the right wing. This time he pulls the ball back into the penalty area and picks out Conor Gallagher who rattles his first time shot into the back of the net!

Chelsea have there equaliser.

Second half! Crystal Palace 1-0 Chelsea

21:13 , Mike Jones

Michael Oliver gets a cheer as he steps back onto the pitch. He blows the whistle to start the second half.

Mauricio Pochettino has made a change at the break as Christopher Nkunku comes on to replace Noni Madueke. Can the striker turn around Chelsea’s fortunes in this match?

The Blues get the game back underway at Selhurst Park.

HT Crystal Palace 1-0 Chelsea

21:11 , Mike Jones

There’s a big delay before the second half gets started as the referee needs to fix his communications equipment. The players are jogging around on the pitch trying to keep warm and loose.

HT Crystal Palace 1-0 Chelsea

20:58 , Mike Jones

Half-time! Crystal Palace 1-0 Chelsea

20:51 , Mike Jones

45+3 mins: The teams head into the break with Crystal Palace taking a slender lead down the tunnel. Chelsea have had a lot of possession but they’ve not done much with it.

Mauricio Pochettino has come thinking to do during this break.

Crystal Palace 1-0 Chelsea

20:47 , Mike Jones

45 mins: Conor Gallagher has Chelsea’s first chance of the match after Noni Madueke slips him into the box. He shoots and sends the ball across goal but it runs wide.

Three minutes of added time to play.

Crystal Palace 1-0 Chelsea

20:43 , Mike Jones

42 mins: Oh my.

Palace pass the ball daintly and slip the ball into the box for Daniel Munoz. He’s given a push but Thiago Silva and after trying to stay on his feet goes down when the ball rolls out of play.

Palace want a penalty but the referee plays on and there’s no intervention from VAR who were looking at the incident.

Crystal Palace 1-0 Chelsea

20:40 , Mike Jones

39 mins: Chelsea are getting closer. A cross comes into the box from the right wing, as usual in this half, but Ben Chilwell gets his head to it this time and nods it down for Nicolas Jackson.

The striker looks to shoot on the spin but Joachim Andersen gets ahead of him and wins the ball back for Palace.

Crystal Palace 1-0 Chelsea

20:37 , Mike Jones

36 mins: Moises Caicedo is down and needs a bit of treatment on his knee. This could be a worrying sign for the Blues but the midfielder is back on his feet and can play on.

Crystal Palace 1-0 Chelsea

20:35 , Mike Jones

33 mins: There’s a confidence about Crystal Palace now.

They’re moving the ball quickly, buoyed on by the singing and chanting of the supporters who are still trying to come to terms with that opening goal.

Chelsea need to regroup and move the ball quicker.

GOAL! Crystal Palace 1-0 Chelsea (Lerma, 30’)

20:33 , Mike Jones

30 mins: That is a stunner!

The game needed a shot in the arm and boy has it got one. Crystal Palace push high, Jean-Philippe Mateta brings it into the box but Thiago Silva knocks it away.

Moises Caicedo looks to run the ball clear but loses possession and Jefferson Lerma takes up the ball. He touches it to the right then smokes a rocket into the far top corner.

Dorde Petrovic had no chance.

Crystal Palace 0-0 Chelsea

20:28 , Mike Jones

27 mins: Noni Madueke makes a wonderful run to breeze around the Palace defence and get the ball into the box. He then checks his run and passes it backwards meaning Chelsea’s chance to score goes begging.

Crystal Palace 0-0 Chelsea

20:25 , Mike Jones

24 mins: Axel Disasi is caught on the heel but Jean-Philippe Mateta who is then given the ball. He spins and runs towards goal but Thiago Silva is quickly onto him to recover it.

A turnover inside Chelsea’s final third releases Mateta inside the box but his curling effort is sent straight into the arms of Dorde Petrovic.

Crystal Palace 0-0 Chelsea

20:22 , Mike Jones

21 mins: Matheus Franca has threatened to make a couple of penetrating runs in between the Chelsea defenders but each time the visitors have managed to intercept the threaded pass.

That method of attack could pay off for Palace if they can get the ball through. Good defence from Chelsea though.

Crystal Palace 0-0 Chelsea

20:20 , Mike Jones

18 mins: Gusto whips another cross into the six-yard box but Cole Palmer is the only target available for the Chelsea right-back. Dean Henderson comes off his line and plucks the ball out of the air with no trouble.

Crystal Palace 0-0 Chelsea

20:16 , Mike Jones

15 mins: Palace are starting to find their feet and get into the game. Will Hughes floats a free kick into the back post but Chris Richards’ header is sent wide of the target.

Good contest this one.

Crystal Palace 0-0 Chelsea

20:12 , Mike Jones

12 mins: A quick move from Palace sees the ball come up to Jordan Ayew who sends it out wide to Daniel Munoz. Ayew overlaps and receives the ball back before swinging a sharp cross into the box.

He can’t find a teammate and the ball skips out of the penalty area before Chelsea recover it.

Crystal Palace 0-0 Chelsea

20:10 , Mike Jones

9 mins: Crystal Palace are being made to work hard off the ball. Chelsea are slotting it around from side-to-side, probing the defensive shape and looking for space in behind the back line.

There’s no joy for the visitors yet.

Crystal Palace 0-0 Chelsea

20:07 , Mike Jones

6 mins: Chelsea are starting to assert some control on possession. They work the ball into the final third before Moises Caicedo’s cross is blocked on the edge of the box.

Malo Gusto is bombing forward on the right wing providing an overlapping option that Chelsea are utilising well.

Crystal Palace 0-0 Chelsea

20:05 , Mike Jones

3 mins: After a heavy tackle in the middle of the pitch, Chelsea come away with the ball and work it across to Ben Chilwell on the left side. He threads it forward to Nicolas Jackson but the forward runs into trouble and doesn’t have the support to offload the ball.

Kick off! Crystal Palace 0-0 Chelsea

20:02 , Mike Jones

Will Hughes gets the game underway as Crystal Palace knock the ball over to the left wing. Chelsea hurry them immediately with a forward press but the Eagles lift the ball into the air and attempt to move up the pitch with aerial passes.

The ball comes bobbling through to Dorde Petrovic who sweeps it into space on the left wing for Chelsea.

Crystal Palace vs Chelsea

19:59 , Mike Jones

Here come the players.

This is an interesting match-up which has the potential to cause shockwaves for the managers. Palace have a terrible record against Chelsea, Roy Hodgson has a terrible record against Mauricio Pochettino. On paper this is a walkover for Chelsea but how will it play out?

Kick off is up next...

Hodgson on Palace fans

19:55 , Mike Jones

“[Fans] are the people that we cannot afford to have turned against us, because we need them,” Hodgson said. “It’s been the toughest period of my career for one reason, and that is that the fans have turned so much against us.

“If we’re going to win the games, and this team is going to do well, they’re not going to be able to do it if the fans are going to be constantly up in arms about everything that’s happening.

“Apart from that, it joins a lot of other periods of my life where I’ve been happier and more content, of course.”

Crystal Palace vs Chelsea

19:50 , Mike Jones

Head coach Mauricio Pochettino has won 12 of his 14 Premier League meetings with Crystal Palace, more than he’s won against any other opponent.

He has also won all six Premier League games as a manager versus Roy Hodgson. Nonetheless, he’s in danger of losing three consecutive league matches as a manager for the first time since 2013 when in charge of Southampton.

(AP)

Crystal Palace vs Chelsea

19:45 , Mike Jones

Half of Crystal Palace’s 26 Premier League goals this season have been scored or assisted by at least one of Eberechi Eze or Michael Olise, who are both out injured.

The Eagles have won just one of the six league matches in which neither Eze nor Olise have started this season: a 2-0 win at Burnley in November.

Crystal Palace vs Chelsea

19:40 , Mike Jones

Chelsea have scored three direct free-kick goals in all competitions this season, more than any other Premier League side but the Blues have lost five of their last six away fixtures in the Premier League.

Crystal Palace vs Chelsea

19:35 , Mike Jones

Eagles manager Roy Hodgson has lost 16 Premier League games versus Chelsea, more than against any other club.

(REUTERS)

Crystal Palace vs Chelsea

19:30 , Mike Jones

Chelsea are in danger of losing three league games in a row for the first time this season. They could concede multiple goals in seven successive league away matches for the first time since 1990.

Crystal Palace vs Chelsea

19:25 , Mike Jones

Crystal Palace have lost three of their last five top-flight fixtures but could equal the club’s Premier League record of three home league wins in a row.

Palace have not kept a clean sheet for 12 league matches, the longest such run in the top flight.

Mauricio Pochettino tells Chelsea fans to ‘move on’ from Roman Abramovich era demands

19:20 , Mike Jones

Mauricio Pochettino came out fighting after Chelsea outclassed Aston Villa to breeze into the FA Cup fifth round.

Enzo Fernandez’s stunning free kick sealed a 3-1 victory and set up last-16 tie against Leeds at Stamford Bridge.

First-half goals from Conor Gallagher and Nicolas Jackson put Chelsea in control of the fourth round replay and they cruised to victory, despite Moussa Diaby’s injury-time consolation.

Chelsea had come to Villa Park in disarray on the back of 4-1 and 4-2 defeats to Liverpool and Wolves – leaving them 11th in the Premier League.

Pochettino tells Chelsea fans to ‘move on’ from Abramovich era demands

Crystal Palace vs Chelsea

19:15 , Mike Jones

There has not been a draw in 26 meetings between the clubs since it finished goalless in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge in March 1995.

Crystal Palace vs Chelsea

19:10 , Mike Jones

Chelsea could win 13 league matches in a row against the same opponent for the first time in their history. For Crystal Palace, it would also be a club record-extending 13th consecutive Premier League defeat against one club.

Crystal Palace vs Chelsea team changes

19:05 , Mike Jones

Roy Hodgson awards Matheus Franca and Adam Wharton their first Premier League starts for Crystal Palace and Joachim Andersen is named captain as Marc Guehi is out injured. Joel Ward starts on the bench.

Mauricio Pochettino makes one change from the Chelsea team that beat Aston Villa in the FA Cup, with Thiago Silva coming in for the injured Benoit Badiashile. Raheem Sterling is on the bench once again.

Crystal Palace vs Chelsea line-ups

19:02 , Mike Jones

Crystal Palace XI: Henderson, Munoz, Andersen, Richards, Mitchell, Wharton, Lerma, Hughes, Franca, Mateta, Ayew

Chelsea XI: Petrovic, Gusto, Disasi, Thiago Silva, Chilwell, Caicedo, Fernandez, Madueke, Gallagher, Jackson, Palmer

Chelsea need to get ‘mental side’ of football sorted to become successful

18:55 , Mike Jones

Mauricio Pochettino believes the mental aspect of building a team is key to getting the best out of his squad in the future.

The Chelsea coach said: “It is like this in football, when you arrive at a new club with pressure, the players need to find their place and feel good and be happy. It is not about the quality, we cannot blame the players’ quality because they are not performing.

“We are thinking every single day about how we can help. Sometimes it’s mental, it’s not physical or about quality. They need to feel the confidence and the trust, they need to find their place.

“I trust in the players and then if we cannot perform it is of course my responsibility and the players’ responsibility always, because they are on the pitch, but I trust that we can turn this situation around and change the results.”

Chelsea developing into Pochettino’s team

18:50 , Mike Jones

“We are a young team and we need to be more mature to compete, that is why we need time and people need to understand that we need time,’ said Blues manager Mauricio Pochettino. “You can have good players but in the end, it is a collective sport. To create a team, to build a team is important.

“It’s like if you’re going to build a house, you need to be sure of every step you need to take. If you make a mistake at some point, after you bring in the nice furniture and start to move you find you have a problem.

“Always we need time and we are building from zero. Sometimes it looks like you move forward but then you need to go back because some problems appear. Always it takes time.”

Pochettino on belief gained after Villa win

18:45 , Mike Jones

Last time out Chelsea defeated Aston Villa 3-1 in the FA Cup fourth-round replay and manager Mauricio Pochettino believes that the victory will instill a new belief in this team that they can go out and perform to their best levels.

“I am very pleased, first of all because the players were fantastic,” said the Blues head coach. “They played very well, were free and enjoyed the game - which is important because football should be about joy - against a team that is doing a fantastic job, that is so difficult to beat here. They are full of confidence in the top four.

“That is why I am really pleased with the performance because I think it will provide us the capacity to really believe that if we all fight together and approach games the way we approached the game today we are capable of performing in this way.

“I think it was one of the best performances of the season, we played well against a very difficult team. Aston Villa is doing a fantastic job and are opposition who are in the top four and are the second best team playing at home.

“That is why it was really difficult but we are so pleased with the performance. I think the players believed and the way we played was fantastic, so we need to say congratulations to the players.”

Mauricio Pochettino rejects claims he said Chelsea players ‘are not good enough’

18:40 , Mike Jones

Mauricio Pochettino has rejected suggestions he said Chelsea’s players are not good enough, claiming his words following Sunday’s defeat by Wolves were taken out of context.

Immediately after the 4-2 loss at Stamford Bridge that left his team in the bottom half of the Premier League table, the Argentinian appeared to say he did not have the squad to significantly remedy the club’s plight.

Chelsea were booed off at half-time and again at the final whistle, with audible anger directed against both the players and Pochettino personally, while the name of former owner Roman Abramovich could also be heard being sung.

Mauricio Pochettino rejects claims he said Chelsea players ‘are not good enough’

Hodgson backing young players to perform

18:35 , Mike Jones

Roy Hodgson says young Academy players like David Ozoh, Naouirou Ahamada and Matheus França, must step up to the plate in the absence of Palace’s main stars.

“Our squad is getting so much smaller and they play in the area where we are missing players,” said the Eagles boss. “Both [Ahamada and França] have benefitted from time [here].

“They understand more what we are trying to do and their game is constantly improving. Now for them, when they get a chance, they have to really grasp that.

“França has had more chances than Ahamada in actual fact, but when they have come on in recent games they have been sharp, they have been lively and they have shown they understand what we are trying to do.

“There is no reason to suggest that they are not getting closer to the team.”

Guehi could return quickly

18:30 , Mike Jones

With Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze out of action with hamstring injuries Crystal Palace’s season could be on the brink of collapsing under them.

A glimmer of good news comes for Marc Guehi who Roy Hodgson believes will be back unp-and-running in no time.

“Marc Guéhi has jarred his knee,” he said. “Guéhi is just a question of time until that jarring passes and he gets full flexibility in his knee, so it doesn’t necessarily need to be a particularly long injury.”

‘Incredible bad luck’ playing its part in Palace’s injuries

18:25 , Mike Jones

Roy Hodgson says the severity and number of Crystal Palace’s injuries has proved ‘incredible bad luck’, as his side prepare to take on Chelsea at Selhurst Park.

A number of key players are missing for the match but the manager claims that will provide an opportunity for younger players to step up and fill the void.

Michael Olise, Marc Guéhi and Eberechi Eze are all absent what Hodgson called ‘a massive blow’.

“We have lost all three of them, there is no question that it is a massive blow,” Hodgson confirmed at his pre-match press conference. “In particular after the Sheffield United game, when we were really thinking we were going to be OK now we have got these guys back, and just the opposite has occurred.

“Furthermore Michael has picked up another serious injury which is absolutely devastating for him, for the club, for everyone really. Strangely enough, it was one of those situations where so many things went wrong that could have gone right, but we don’t have hindsight.

“It was the perfect storm in every respect, but injuries do happen. That is the bottom line. They happened in this game, and now we are trying to seek reasons why exactly could it have happened when it happened, but it could have happened at any time. There is no question of that. He could have come on for five minutes and done that, he could have not come on at all and then done it in the first training session here.

“For me, it’s another element of incredible bad luck we have suffered recently. To lose those two and Marc Guéhi in the same period of time, and add to that [Cheick] Doucouré that we’ve had to come to terms with, that is four of the players most important to the club and the team last season we don’t have anymore.

“What do we do? We make sure we get on with it, we make certain we do our best to prepare the team that are there to play, and you hope that some of them are going to come up and show elements of their play that we haven’t seen because they haven’t been given the chance up to now.”

Mauricio Pochettino insists he won’t be losing his hair over Chelsea’s poor form

18:20 , Mike Jones

Mauricio Pochettino has called for perspective on the struggles of his Chelsea fc team, insisting “I cannot lose my hair” over recent poor results.

Sunday’s 4-2 loss at home to Wolves was the 10th in the league since the 51-year-old arrived in the summer and triggered the first audible signs of discontent from fans towards the manager.

Afterwards Pochettino appeared to suggest he believed the players were not good enough to arrest the club’s slide, though he has since clarified he was referring only to the performance in the defeat to Gary O’Neil’s side.

Hair loss, stock exchanges and farms – Mauricio Pochettino on Chelsea struggles

Crystal Palace vs Chelsea

18:15 , Mike Jones

Following their dominant win over Aston Villa in the FA Cup fourth round, Chelsea have regained some confidence and look threatening in front of goal.

Mauricio Pochettino will be hoping to build up some momentum ahead of the Carabao Cup final and should let his team off the leash against an underperforming Crystal Palace.

Crystal Palace 0-4 Chelsea.

Crystal Palace vs Chelsea early team news and predicted line-ups

18:10 , Mike Jones

Crystal Palace will be without both of their star forwards, with Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise sidelined with hamsting injuries, as well as England international Marc Guehi.

Chelsea are likely to be without Levi Colwill and Benoit Badiashile, so Thiago Silva is likely to return to the back-four. Reece James remains out but Christopher Nkunku and Raheem Sterling could return to the starting line-up.

Predicted line-ups

Crystal Palace XI: Henderson; Richards, Andersen, Tomkins, Mitchell; Lerma, Hughes, Wharton; Ayew, Mateta, Schlupp

Chelsea XI: Petkovic; Gusto, Disasi, Silva, Chilwell; Caicedo, Fernandez, Gallagher; Palmer, Nkunku, Sterling

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Chelsea

18:05 , Mike Jones

The match will kick off at 8pm GMT on Monday 12th February at Selhurst Park, London.

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League, with coverage starting from 6:30pm.

Crystal Palace vs Chelsea

18:00 , Mike Jones

Good evening and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of tonight’s Premier League action as Crystal Palace host Chelsea at Selhurst Park.

Both teams enter the match in the bottom half of the table and in need of a win. Chelsea have lost their last two league fixtures which has seen the pressure mount on boss Mauricio Pochettino.

In comparison, Crystal Palace secured a 3-2 win over Sheffield United at the end of January before being heavily beaten 4-1 by Brighton last time out.

We’ll have all the updates, team news and live action throughout the evening so stick with us as we build up to kick off at 8pm.