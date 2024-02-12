Crystal Palace vs Chelsea LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Crystal Palace vs Chelsea LIVE!

A high-profile London derby under the lights concludes another chaotic weekend of Premier League action tonight. Chelsea make the short trip across the capital for Monday Night Football looking to arrest their dismal away form in the top-flight and avoid three league losses in a row for the first time this season, with Mauricio Pochettino no doubt buoyed by their impressive performance in the comfortable FA Cup fourth-round replay win at Aston Villa.

The injured Benoit Badiashile is replaced by Thiago Silva tonight, with Levi Colwill and Trevoh Chalobah both back on the bench after injury. Crystal Palace know all about injury strife, with crucial players such as Michael Olise, Eberechi Eze and Marc Guehi all currently sidelined as Roy Hodgson desperately seeks an upturn in fortunes with his future at the club subject to intense ongoing speculation. He hands first Palace starts tonight in the league to both January signing Adam Wharton and Matheus Franca.

The Eagles’ recent record against this evening’s opponents is dreadful to put it kindly, with their visitors having won the last 12 consecutive league games between the two sides. Follow Crystal Palace vs Chelsea live below, with expert analysis from Standard Sport’s Nizaar Kinsella at Selhurst Park.

Crystal Palace vs Chelsea latest updates

Kick-off time: 8pm GMT, Selhurst Park

How to watch: Sky Sports

Crystal Palace team news: Wharton and Franca start

Chelsea team news: Silva replaces Badiashile

Standard Sport prediction

Hodgson tips Wharton and Franca to shine on first Palace starts

19:37

Here’s what Roy Hodgson had to say about handing out two Premier League debuts tonight...

“I’m quite excited tonight to see young Adam Wharton and young Matheus Franca, both making their full-time debuts with the club,” the Crystal Palace boss told Sky Sports.

“They’ve got talent, those boys, and what better opportunity could they have to show it than tonight — in front of the TV cameras and against the mighty Chelsea?”

Crystal Palace vs Chelsea

19:32

Standard Sport’s Nizaar Kinsella at Selhurst Park

Chelsea have made just one change from the 3-1 win at Aston Villa, with Thiago Silva drafted in for the injured Benoit Badiashile.

Noni Madueke and Nicolas Jackson retain their places ahead of Christopher Nkunku and Raheem Sterling in attack.

It's a strong XI and bench from Chelsea, with Crystal Palace weakened by injury.

Trevoh Chalobah and Levi Colwill are back among the substitutes after spells out injured.

If Chalobah steps onto the pitch tonight, he will earn his first competitive minutes of the season.

One Chelsea change as injured Badiashile makes way for Silva

19:20

Meanwhile, Mauricio Pochettino makes just one injury-enforced change to the Chelsea team that brushed aside Aston Villa in the FA Cup last week.

It comes in defence, where the injured Benoit Badiashile is replaced by Thiago Silva, whose wife’s social media posts caused a lot of controversy last week after the dire home defeat by Wolves.

Otherwise it’s as you were for Chelsea, with Levi Colwill only fit enough for the bench on his return from a hamstring injury and joined by Trevoh Chalobah.

Cesare Casadei is also back among the substitutes as Marcus Bettinelli and young Ishe Samuels-Smith both drop out of the matchday squad.

Two Crystal Palace changes as Wharton and Franca start

19:14

That’s two changes from Roy Hodgson to the Crystal Palace side thumped by fierce rivals Brighton at the Amex last time out.

Marc Guehi’s knee injury has led to Chris Richards dropping back from midfield to partner Joachim Andersen in the heart of defence, resulting in a first start in Eagles colours for £22.5million January recruit Adam Wharton, who came on early at the Amex.

Jeffrey Schlupp moves to the bench as Matheus Franca starts in the Premier League for the first time with no Michael Olise or Eberechi Eze, while Joel Ward is back in the matchday squad after injury.

Nathaniel Clyne is also recalled to the bench. Joachim Andersen takes the captain’s armband.

Chelsea lineup

19:02

Starting XI: Petrovic, Gusto, Disasi, Thiago Silva, Chilwell, Caicedo, Fernandez, Jackson, Gallagher, Madueke, Palmer

Subs: Sterling, Mudryk, Chalobah, Chukwuemeka, Nkunku, Colwill, Casadei, Gilchrist, Bergstrom

Crystal Palace lineup

19:01 , George Flood

Starting XI: Henderson, Munoz, Andersen, Richards, Mitchell, Lerma, Wharton, Ayew, Hughes, Matheus Franca, Mateta

Subs: Johnstone, Ward, Tomkins, Schlupp, Clyne, Edouard, Ahamada, Riedewald, Ozoh

19:01

Home form offers Crystal Palace hope

18:50 , George Flood

Crystal Palace may have won only two of their last 14 games and not kept a clean sheet for some 12 matches now, but they do have hope at Selhurst Park having won back-to-back home league meetings with Sheffield United and Brentford.

Chelsea were surprisingly brilliant at Villa Park in the FA Cup last week, but in the league their away form is horrible - losing five of their last six on the road.

Opta points out that Mauricio Pochettino has won more Premier League games as a manager against Crystal Palace than any other opponent, while Roy Hodgson has lost the most Premier League games against Chelsea.

Hodgson has never so much as picked up a point in six previous meetings against Pochettino, who has not lost three league games in a row as a manager for more than a decade.

Crystal Palace out to halt wretched losing run against Chelsea

18:41 , George Flood

To say that Crystal Palace have a bad recent record against Chelsea would be putting it rather mildly.

Per Opta Sports, a win tonight for the Blues would be their 13th in a row in the league against Palace and set a new club record for the most consecutive league victories against one opponent.

Palace have not beaten Chelsea at all in any competition since 2017, also losing in the FA Cup, while this fixture has not resulted in a single draw since all the way back in 1995.

The previous meeting this season came at Stamford Bridge back on December 27, when substitute Noni Madueke’s late penalty sealed all three points for the hosts after Mykhailo Mudryk’s early opener had initially been cancelled out in first-half stoppage time by Michael Olise.

Pochettino backs 'unbelievable' Hodgson to overcome struggles

18:25 , George Flood

Roy Hodgson may have long since lost the backing of the bulk of the Crystal Palace support, but it seems that he still has an admirer in Mauricio Pochettino.

The Chelsea boss staunchly defended his opposite number ahead of tonight’s key clash, a defeat from which may have real ramifications for his future at Selhurst Park.

“Nothing to say about Roy,” said Pochettino.

“Roy is my friend. I admire him — he’s an unbelievable coach. I think he’s working really well.

“There is always pressure in football when you lose one or two games, but no doubt he is going to be successful with Palace.

“He has the experience to manage everything in this situation. It is going to be good to see him Monday. For sure, we are going to share a very nice time together.

“From the beginning when I arrived at Southampton, he was the coach of the national team and was always at Southampton watching games and sharing time with us. We made a very good relationship.

“From the first moment, the feeling was very good between us. We understand football very well, the experience is there.”

Calm before the storm at Selhurst Park

18:13 , George Flood

The quiet before a raging storm that may well be coming under the lights and in front of the television cameras at Selhurst Park tonight.

This place will be absolutely alive in a short while, with one set of fans likely to be left bitterly disappointed and venting their frustrations once again.

But which will it be?

Hodgson admits 'toughest period' after Crystal Palace fan unrest

18:07 , George Flood

Meanwhile, Roy Hodgson has admitted that the recent revolt by Crystal Palace fans has led to the toughest period of a long, illustrious managerial career that has spanned six decades.

"It's been the toughest period of my career for one reason, and that is that the fans have turned so much against us and they are the people that we cannot afford to have turned against us, because we need them,” he said this week.

"If we're going to win the games, and this team is going to do well, they're not going to be able to do it if the fans are going to be constantly up in arms about everything that's happening.

“Apart from that, it joins a lot of other periods of my life where I've been happier and more content, of course.”

Pochettino renews calls for Chelsea patience

17:59 , George Flood

In the build-up to tonight’s crucial London derby, Mauricio Pochettino once again stressed the need for patience to be shown with his Chelsea project.

"I'm not picking the team because they are young," he said.

"I don't want to be the coach that picks the youngest team in England.

"We are a young team. We have a good balance. We have Thiago Silva who is 39, we have Raheem Sterling (29), we have (Christopher) Nkunku (26), and (Axel) Disasi (25).

“The problem is not that they are young. The problem is that the team is young.

"We had (many) players that arrived new at the beginning of the season. You need to build a team. Always I talk about the team, it's not about if you have 20 or 19-year-olds. We need to be consistent like a team.

"At the moment we have maybe not so good (balance), because we would be in another position."

Crystal Palace vs Chelsea prediction

17:46 , George Flood

Mauricio Pochettino desperately needs to put together a strong finish to the season, accompanied by a possible trophy in the cups.

Roy Hodgson desperately needs to find a sense of positivity for the Palace fans to cling on to, but is without too many of his key players to reliably expect to take anything from this game.

Perhaps the big risk for the hosts is not only losing, but a catastrophic defeat that spirals out of control and prompts a furious backlash from the Selhurst faithful.

Chelsea to win, 3-0.

Chelsea team news

17:44 , George Flood

It’s mixed news on the injury front for Chelsea, who should have Levi Colwill back tonight after missing the last four games with a hamstring problem.

However, Mauricio Pochettino has now lost the services of fellow defender Benoit Badiashile for a month with a groin issue which will see him miss the Carabao Cup final clash with Liverpool at Wembley on February 25.

Trevoh Chalobah is nearing a return after stepping up his bid for full match fitness in training at Cobham of late having yet to play at all this season after hamstring trouble, but captain Reece James headlines a long injury list that still includes the likes of Romeo Lavia, Wesley Fofana, Marc Cucurella, Robert Sanchez and Lesley Ugochukwu.

Crystal Palace team news

17:40 , George Flood

Crystal Palace’s hopes of arresting their alarming prolonged slide have been hit by yet more substantial injury woe.

The Eagles have lost the services of Michael Olise again for at least the next two months after he re-injured his hamstring soon after coming off the bench at half-time at Brighton, with his side trailing 3-0, while Eberechi Eze is expected to miss two to three weeks with his own hamstring issue sustained in the dramatic win over Sheffield United.

Marc Guehi is also now out with a knee problem, joining Cheick Doucoure and Rob Holding on the sidelines.

Joel Ward faces a late fitness test, but Jesurun Rak-Sakyi suffered a setback playing for the Under-21s last week.

Where to watch Crystal Palace vs Chelsea

17:34 , George Flood

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event, with coverage of Monday Night Football beginning at 6.30pm.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Sky Go app.

Welcome to Crystal Palace vs Chelsea live coverage

17:32 , George Flood

Good evening and welcome to Standard Sport’s coverage of a significant London derby in the Premier League tonight.

Chelsea make the short trip from west to south-east across the capital looking to improve their dreadful top-flight away form, avoid a run of three successive league defeats for the first time this season and build on an unexpected but impressive 3-1 FA Cup fourth-round replay win at Aston Villa to continue to ease some of the pressure on Mauricio Pochettino.

They are hunting a 13th consecutive league victory over a Palace side who badly need a result of their own as a dismal run continued with that 4-1 hammering away at fierce rivals Brighton last time out.

Intense speculation continues over the future of Roy Hodgson, whose injury-plagued side now sit just five points above the relegation zone having won just two of their last 14 matches.

Kick-off on Monday Night Football is at 8pm GMT, so stay tuned for all the latest build-up, team news and live updates, including expert analysis from Standard Sport’s Nizaar Kinsella at Selhurst Park.