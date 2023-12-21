Crystal Palace vs Brighton LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Crystal Palace vs Brighton - LIVE!

Crystal Palace host Brighton tonight in a pre-Christmas derby at Selhurst Park. A typically hectic festive period continues with another set of fixtures over the next few days, kicking off in south London as Palace look to beat the Seagulls on home soil for the first time in five years.

It has been a difficult run for Roy Hodgson's side, with frustration building among the fans, but the Eagles will come into this match with some confidence after snatching a surprise point away to Manchester City last time out. Eberechi Eze is in contention for Palace and could start for the hosts in a major boost.

Brighton have not been at their best so far this season, sitting ninth in the table, and Palace will close to within six points of them with victory tonight. Roberto De Zerbi's side have not kept a single clean sheet in the League so far this season - only the three teams in the relegation zone have conceded more goals. Follow all the action with Standard Sport's LIVE blog, featuring expert analysis from Dom Smith at the ground.

Crystal Palace vs Brighton latest news

Kick-off: 8pm GMT, Selhurst Park

How to watch: Sky Sports

Crystal Palace team news: Ward out; Eze in contention

Brighton team news: Pedro and Welbeck available

Standard Sport prediction: Draw

18:55 , Matt Verri

All the team news from Selhurst Park coming up in the next few minutes.

Focus for Palace fans will be on whether Eze is in that starting lineup - we're about to find out!

Brighton in the building!

18:45 , Matt Verri

The Seagulls have arrived in south London...

Reporting for duty. 🫡 pic.twitter.com/nSIziIotyl — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) December 21, 2023

Goals on the cards?

18:36 , Matt Verri

Brighton won the last match between these two sides 1-0, with the three games before that all 1-1.

It's so often very tight - but Brighton have not kept a single clean sheet in the Premier League this season.

Only the three clubs in the relegation zone have conceded more goals than them, so don't rule out goals.

(Action Images via Reuters)

Battle on for Ekwah

18:21 , Matt Verri

Crystal Palace and Fulham are interested in a January move for Sunderland midfielder Pierre Ekwah.

The 21-year-old Frenchman left the West Ham academy to sign a four-and-a-half-year deal with Sunderland in January, and has since made 35 appearances for the Championship club.

Ekwah, a box-to-box midfielder, was at Chelsea’s academy between 2018 and 2021, and is also attracting interest from Nottingham Forest.

Both Fulham and Palace have marked central midfield as a priority position ahead of the January transfer window.

Despite Joao Palhinha signing a new contract in September, Fulham are resigned to the fact the highly sought-after Portuguese international may soon move on.

Meanwhile, Palace are without the injured Cheick Doucoure for the rest of the season and further injuries have seen centre-back Chris Richards deployed in central midfield.

(Getty Images)

Stage is set!

18:08 , Matt Verri

Should be a brilliant atmosphere in south London tonight.

Standard Sport prediction

17:59 , Matt Verri

Brighton are favourites for the bookies despite their inconsistent form and a less-than-impressive record in his modern derby.

These games are rarely goalfests and Crystal Palace will fancy their chances against anyone under the Selhurst Park lights, but we're plumping for a stalemate.

Draw, 1-1.

Brighton team news

17:51 , Matt Verri

Brighton were boosted by the returns of both Joao Pedro and Danny Welbeck from injury last time out.

Joel Veltman though is set to miss up to two months of action after picking up a knee injury against Arsenal.

(Getty Images)

Crystal Palace team news

17:43 , Matt Verri

Crystal Palace will be without Joel Ward when they host Brighton tonight, after the right-back picked up a hamstring injury.

Ward was substituted in the 34th minute as Palace drew 2-2 away to Manchester City, and he now joins a long list of players who are currently out of action.

Manager Roy Hodgson already has to contend with injuries to Cheick Doucoure, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, Rob Holding, Sam Johnstone and Odsonne Edouard, but Eberechi Eze is fit again.

Speaking on Wednesday, Hodgson said: “Eberechi Eze is coming on very well, too. He’s on the cusp really. That’s the decision we have to make: whether to start him or to try and protect him a little bit on the bench."

Predicted Crystal Palace XI (4-2-3-1): Henderson; Clyne, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; Richards, Schlupp; Olise, Eze, Ayew; Mateta

(Getty Images)

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Brighton

17:36 , Matt Verri

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League, with coverage beginning at 7pm GMT for an 8pm kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Sky Go app.

Live blog: You can follow all the action right here, with expert analysis from Dom Smith at the ground.

Good evening!

17:30 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport's LIVE coverage of Crystal Palace vs Brighton!

It's the final set of Premier League fixtures before Christmas and it kicks off tonight with a derby at Selhurst Park, a fixture that has produced plenty of draws in recent seasons.

We'll have all the latest updates, build-up and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes at 8pm GMT from Selhurst Park.