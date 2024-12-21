Crystal Palace vs Arsenal LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Crystal Palace vs Arsenal – LIVE!

Crystal Palace host Arsenal in the Premier League’s late kick-off today, with the hosts out for revenge at Selhurst Park. Palace were knocked out of the Carabao Cup by the Gunners earlier this week in a 3-2 quarter-final thriller, with Gabriel Jesus scoring a hat-trick.

Despite that disappointment, optimism is high for the Eagles. Oliver Glasner’s side have seemingly recovered from a dismal start to the season and are unbeaten in their last five League outings.

Arsenal, meanwhile, will be hoping the goals are back now. Mikel Arteta’s side laboured to a 0-0 draw with Everton last weekend to drop yet more points in the title race but remain best-placed to challenge Chelsea and Liverpool as things stand. A victory here, however, feels of the utmost importance. Follow all the action LIVE with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog! Simon Collings will be providing expert analysis from the ground!

Reasons for Crystal Palace to be cheerful

While a Carabao Cup semi-final eluded Crystal Palace on Wednesday night, their clinical finishing was further evidence their attack is returning to its end-of-last-season pomp.

Mateta is not enjoying as fruitful a season as last term - no doubt missing the sublime deliveries into the box of Michael Olise - but the winner at Ipswich and early strike at Arsenal will have restored much of his confidence.

The same is true of Nketiah’s late header. He has found game-time harder to come by in recent weeks but rose so dominantly to get above William Saliba and Jakub Kiwior and steer past David Raya. His second goal for the Eagles, three months and a day after the first.

Predicted Arsenal XI

Gabriel Jesus will hope to keep his place as Arsenal face Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

Jesus scored a stunning hat-trick against Palace on Wednesday night when Arsenal beat them 3-2 to book a place in the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup.

Alternatively, the Brazilian could come out of the team for Kai Havertz.

Arsenal predicted XI (4-3-3): Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori; Odegaard, Partey, Rice; Saka, Jesus, Martinelli

Eze latest

Though Eberechi Eze misses out this evening, Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner is expecting the attacking midfielder to return for the Boxing Day clash against Bournemouth.

"We have one game on the 29th but then we have a week until Chelsea,” he said. “So the busiest period is now and it is good to have players available.

“And I expect Ebere to be available for Bournemouth. Of course it is important to have your team together, and we will go for getting a better result than two days ago at the Emirates.”

Crystal Palace vs Arsenal head-to-head results

Crystal Palace wins: 6

Draws: 16

Arsenal wins: 34

Crystal Palace’s last win in this fixture came in April 2022 when they cruised to a 3-0 victory.

Arteta anniversary

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta says it is “impossible” to imagine himself ever managing another Premier League club.

The Spaniard celebrated his five-year anniversary at Arsenal on Friday after being handed the job in December 2019 following the sacking of Unai Emery.

In that time, Arteta has transformed Arsenal into title contenders and his connection to the club has grown after captaining them as a player.

And asked if he could ever imagine managing another Premier League club, Arteta said: “At the moment, impossible.

“I have very limited energy because I put all of it into this football club, to the players and the staff to give my very best. And that’s my only ambition, to make this club more successful.

“I think you have to live in the present in this job. Obviously you have to plan for what is coming in the mid and long term, that’s for sure, and we have a lot of conversations regarding that.”

Arsenal dressing room

Arsenal shirts hang in the away dressing room at Selhurst Park.

The Gunners are in their third kit once again, though it hasn’t brought them much luck so far this season having lost to Bournemouth and drawn with Fulham whilst wearing it.

Prediction

Crystal Palace certainly ran Arsenal close on Wednesday night and were perhaps unfortunate not to have won.

Still, with the goals seemingly back for Arteta’s side, it’s difficult to look past the Gunners.

Arsenal to win, 2-1.

Arsenal team news

Arsenal are set to welcome back Declan Rice and Riccardo Calafiori to the squad for the trip to Selhurst Park.

Oleksandr Zinchenko is also in contention to play, but Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyasu remain out with knee injuries.

Crystal Palace team news

Eberechi Eze has been ruled out for this evening’s game because of a swollen foot.

Crystal Palace will also be without Daniel Munoz due to suspension, while Adam Wharton and Matheus Franca remained sidelined along with Chadi Riad.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Arsenal

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. Coverage starts at 5pm GMT ahead of a 5.30pm kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Sky Go app.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action right here with us! Simon Collings will provide expert analysis from the ground.

