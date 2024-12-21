Crystal Palace vs Arsenal LIVE: Premier League team news and line-ups as Gunners chase leaders

Crystal Palace play host to Arsenal in the Premier League’s late kick off looking to avenge their midweek defeat to the Gunners in the Carabao Cup.

At the start of the weekend the Eagles sat 15th in the table, four points above the the relegation zone. They haven’t been beaten in the league in five matches and defeated Brighton 3-1 last time out. Under manager Oliver Glasner, Palace are starting to show signs of improvement and put up a stubborn fight against the Gunners during the week.

Mikel Arteta’s men were inspired by Gabriel Jesus’ hat-trick for their win on Wednesday and will bring confidence into today’s match. They began the gameweek six points behind Liverpool and can cut that down to three before Arne Slot’s men take on Tottenham tomorrow.

Follow all the action from Selhurst Park with our live blog below:

Crystal Palace vs Arsenal LIVE

Crystal Palace host Arsenal in Premier League with kick off at 5.30pm, live on Sky Sports

Palace are unbeaten in five league games though lost to Arsenal in Carabao Cup

Gunners hope to close gap on league leaders Liverpool with win at Selhurst Park

Crystal Palace set to be without Eberechi Eze due to knock

Crystal Palace FC - Arsenal FC

What is the Arsenal team news?

14:04 , Jamie Braidwood

Mikel Arteta made eight changes to his starting line-up for the midweek clash with Crystal Palace but expect him to revert to a stonger line-up for this afternoon’s fixture with the likes of Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard returning. Ben White (knee) and Takehiro Tomiyasu will miss out with respective knee injuries and the match seems too soon for returns from Oleksandr Zinchenko and Riccardo Calafiori.

What is the Crystal Palace team news?

14:02 , Jamie Braidwood

Crystal Palace have been dealt a major blow ahead of their revenge mission against Arsenal after key midfielder Eberechi Eze was ruled out.

England international Eze will sit out Saturday’s game at Selhurst Park after aggravating an existing foot injury against the Gunners during Wednesday evening’s 3-2 Carabao Cup quarter-final defeat at the Emirates Stadium.

Daniel Munoz is suspended and will miss the match with Nathaniel Clyne expected to return in his place. Joel Ward could also return from a calf problem but Adam Wharton, Matheus Franca, Rob Holding and Chadi Riad should all miss out again.

When is Crystal Palace vs Arsenal?

14:01 , Jamie Braidwood

Crystal Palace vs Arsenal is due to kick off at 5.30pm GMT on Saturday, 21 December at Selhurst Park in London.

Where can I watch the match?

Good afternoon

14:00 , Jamie Braidwood

Crystal Palace host Arsenal at Selhurst Park in a repeat fixture from the Carabao Cup quarter-finals where the Gunners completed a fine comeback to triumph 3-2 on Wednesday evening.

Gabriel Jesus scored a second-half hat-trick following Jean-Philippe Mateta’s opener to send his team in the league cup final four despite a late consolation from ex-Arsenal forward Eddie Nketiah.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta will be hoping for a similar result this afternoon as Arsenal look to close the gap on Premier League leaders Liverpool to just three points when they face Palace in Saturday’s late kick off.

For their part, Palace are four points clear of the relegation zone and hope to continue a fine run of league fixtures which has seen them go unbeaten for the last five games.