Is Crystal Palace v Liverpool on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Crystal Palace are still seeking their first win of the Premier League season as they welcome Liverpool FC to Selhurst Park.

After such a positive end to the last campaign under Oliver Glasner, the south London club have been sluggish out of the blocks with just three draws from their first six games.

By contrast, Liverpool top the table after a flying start under Arne Slot, with a solid Champions League win over Bologna in midweek keeping the momentum rolling.

A short turnaround may pose Slot and his squad problems, though, as they attempt to keep setting the pace.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Crystal Palace vs Liverpool?

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool is due to kick off at 12.30pm BST on Saturday 5 October at Selhurst Park.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage on the channel from 11am BST. Subscribers can stream the action via discovery+.

Team news

Oliver Glasner is without Chris Richards, Cheick Doucoure and Chadi Riad, with Rob Holding out of favour. Matheus Franca could return to the squad, and Glasner may consider a change in his forward line.

Federico Chiesa suffered a new injury set-back ahead of Liverpool’s encounter with Bologna, continuing a disrupted start to life on Merseyside. The Italian may miss out again, while Harvey Elliott remains sidelined after fracturing his foot.

Confirmed line-ups

Crystal Palace XI: Henderson; Munoz, Chalobah, Guehi, Lacroix, Mitchell; Lerma, Wharton; Eze, Sarr, Nketiah

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Jones; Salah, Jota, Gakpo

Prediction

Crystal Palace 1-2 Liverpool

