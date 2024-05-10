Crystal Palace announce new contracts for senior trio as talks continue with potential free agents

Crystal Palace have confirmed Jeffrey Schlupp, Will Hughes and captain Joel Ward have all signed contract extensions until summer 2025.

The club are currently in discussions with Nathaniel Clyne and Remi Matthews as they seek to extend their stays at the club too.

All five were due to become free agents this summer, though there was an option in Schlupp’s contract to extend his deal by a year, which the Eagles have now triggered.

Hughes, Schlupp and Ward have all been important squad members during Oliver Glasner’s first three months as manager, and have a combined 672 Palace appearances between them.

Chairman Steve Parish said: “In any Premier League squad, it remains vitally important to strike the right balance between youth and experience, with a squad of players all capable of driving the club forwards on and off the pitch.

“As well as playing a pivotal role on the pitch, Will, Jeff and Joel are natural leaders in the dressing room who embody the Crystal Palace DNA and who help set a culture of the highest standards at the training ground. We are delighted that they will be with us next season to help further our exciting early progress under Oliver Glasner.”

Palace, who travel to the United States for this summer’s pre-season tour, visit Wolves in the Premier League tomorrow and face Aston Villa on the final day.