Crystal Palace 1-1 Chelsea: Jean-Philippe Mateta earns point as winless run continues for Blues

Jean-Philippe Mateta struck in the final ten minutes for Crystal Palace (Bradley Collyer/PA Wire)

Chelsea’s winless run was extended to four matches as Jean-Philippe Mateta earned Crystal Palace a 1-1 draw at Selhurst Park.

It had been a confident start to this London derby from Chelsea, who were dominant early on and got their reward when Cole Palmer rolled a finish into the far corner after brilliant work out wide from Jadon Sancho.

Palmer could have had his second, had Pedro Neto’s cut-back been a better one, while Nicolas Jackson and Josh Acheampong, handed a first Premier League, failed to hit the target with big chances.

Those missed opportunities felt increasingly important as Palace’s threat grew in the second-half and so it proved.

Palmer was caught on the ball and the hosts took full advantage, finding Eberechi Eze and he rolled the ball across the face of goal for Mateta to turn in with ten minutes remaining.

More to follow...