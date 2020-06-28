Crypto exchanges lead the way for blockchain industry M&A deals: research

Since 2013, the blockchain industry has seen 129 M&A transactions, with an aggregate deal value around $2.9 billion per The Block's research findings.

Cryptocurrency exchanges led the way for the most number of M&A deals. Coinbase has been the most active exchange with a total of 16 M&A deals, followed by Binance and Kraken with ten deals apiece.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Excluding the three exchanges above, nine out of the 12 remaining blockchain firms participated in two transactions each, according to a June 2020 research analysis piece by The Block's John Dantoni.

Analyzing the data by segment, the most frequent categories in which deals were done include Trading & Exchange, Banking Payments and Data & Analytics, respectively.

Read The Block Research's full report here.





© 2020 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.