Crypto.com Arena to host Catholic schools in basketball showcase Jan. 6

Jan. 6, 2024, is going to be a big day for high school basketball fans in Southern California.

A showcase event featuring six games between Catholic high school teams, including the Trinity League matchup of St. John Bosco playing Mater Dei, will take place at Crypto.com Arena, home of the Lakers and Clippers.

Called the "Coastal Catholic Classic," the Saturday showcase will begin with the only girls' game of the day matching Sherman Oaks Notre Dame and Louisville at noon.

At 1:30 p.m., St. Bernard will face San Joaquin Memorial. At 3 p.m., it will be St. Augustine against Loyola. At 4:30 p.m., Las Vegas Bishop Gorman will take on San Francisco Riordan. At 6 p.m., St. John Bosco will face Mater Dei while Notre Dame will play Concord De La Salle at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets will be $20 for students and $30 for general admission to see all six games. Fans will be allowed to come and go throughout the day. There will be floor tickets available for $50. Tickets will go on sale at AXS.com on Tuesday.

United Talent Agency and Crypto.com Arena are running the showcase designed to spotlight Catholic school basketball and education.

St. John Bosco agreed to move its scheduled league home game against Mater Dei for the event. Next season, Mater Dei will do the same for another event.

"We're in the business for providing unique experiences for kids and this will be something they’ll remember for the rest of their lives," St. John Bosco coach Matt Dunn said.

The Lakers' court will be used — the Lakers are off that day — and expect several Lakers to be in attendance to watch LeBron James' son, Bryce, play for Notre Dame.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.