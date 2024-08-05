The CrossFit games are coming to Fort Worth. Here’s what fans need to know.

The CrossFit Games are coming to Fort Worth to figure out who is the fittest person on the planet.

The games are a four-day athletic competition where the athletes compete in various events that change each year including swimming, one-rep max lifts, sled pushing, handstand walks and more.

Here’s everything fans need to know before the competition begins.

Where will the CrossFit Games be hosted?

The 2024 CrossFit Games will take place at Dickies Arena.

The Crossfit Games began in 2007 in Aromas, Calif., at the then director of training Dave Castro’s family ranch. The games have also taken place in the Home Depot Center, in Carson, Calif., and the Alliant Energy Center in Milwaukee, Wis., before moving to Texas for this year’s edition.

When are the games?

The games begin at 6 p.m. on Thursday and will air on ESPN 2 and ESPN+ and can be streamed on ESPN’s website for each day of competition.

The games will continue on Friday at 8 p.m., on Saturday at 1 p.m., and conclude on Sunday at 3 p.m.

How to get tickets?

Tickets can be bought from Dickies Arena’s website and begin at $200.