Cross-country ski star Jessie Diggins is taking on her toughest test yet

Jessie Diggins is by far the most decorated American cross-country skier in the sport’s history. Photograph: Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

Every April, Jessie Diggins sits down with her longtime coach, Jason Cork, to discuss the upcoming year. After working together for the last 15 years, their trust allows for continual experimentation. “We normally don’t set outcome goals. It’s usually about the process, testing something new,” says Diggins, “but last year was different.”

Without the Olympics or world championships overlapping the World Cup season, the two decided to “call our shot”, and set the sole goal of regaining the Crystal Globe, cross country’s top annual honor. Soon after, Diggins relapsed with an eating disorder, nearly missing the start of the 2023-24 season. “I had to put all of my goals in a closet and just take it one week at a time,” she says.

Despite internal struggles throughout the season, Diggins made an effort to stay open in interviews about her mental health, even if that meant adding scrutiny and stress. “I will never stop talking about the important issues, because they are bigger than me. I know I’ll get more haters and trolls, but I will not shut up and ski,” says Diggins, a play on the famous quote about LeBron James.

As she prepares for this season, which starts on 29 November, Diggins has a new set of goals. She aims to improve the little things like her double poling technique, while continuing to work on something much larger: climate advocacy. “I don’t blame anyone for wanting to keep their privacy, it usually makes life easier. But if I don’t talk about a problem, I’m only perpetuating it” says Diggins, who wants to be the role model she never had as a young woman.

Diggins is a board member of Protect Our Winters (POW), one of the largest climate advocacy groups in the world. She is integral in training other athletes to become effective climate advocates, using their personal stories to open the door for policy conversations with US senators and representatives from both sides of the aisle. “It gives me an outlet where I’m doing something instead of dreading the change in the planet,” says Diggins, “I’ve seen winters change a lot in my fifteen years as a pro.”

After becoming the first American to win Olympic gold in cross country skiing at the 2018 Games, Diggins wanted that medal to mean something more than just a personal accolade in a trophy case. “I knew climate change was a huge issue. Races were canceled without snow, even in the Alps in mid-January,” says Diggins. “I just didn’t know how to talk about it.”

Later that year she joined POW for her first lobbying trip to DC, leveraging her medal to grab attention of congresspeople and galvanize climate conversations. Two years later she joined the POW board of directors, which she plans to continue with after retiring. “I don’t know when that will be, but I know skiing will be a massive vacuum to fill. My interests and strengths fit advocacy work. It gives me meaning that can’t be stripped away. But I know it’s a marathon, not a sprint.”

This long-term approach is even more important after the recent US presidential election, Diggins says. “Climate change is something we’ll be working on our entire lives. We were born into this problem and we’ll likely pass it on to our kids and grandkids, so it’s important to not burn yourselves out. Take a breath, spend time in wild places, come back to your desk refreshed and get to work.”

Diggins was nervous before her trip to DC, because she didn’t know all the policy goals, facts, and stats. “A lot of people struggle with getting started. They care about the climate but don’t have time to stay up to date with every bill, every agenda, or new report,” says Diggins. “Instead of having fear force you to sit back and watch the world burn, I encourage people to take small actions over apathy.”

This doesn’t mean you have to be perfect in the process, Diggins says. “I have a super privileged life. I fly over to Europe to race. I use electricity and have a carbon footprint. I try to offset all of it, but I’m not perfect and I own that. But being imperfect doesn’t mean you have to stop talking.”

Most US senators and representatives that Diggins has talked to understand that climate change is a problem, she claims. Most even agree it is human caused, but they debate the best solution for it. “This gives me hope that we can reach across the aisle and all agree on something,” says Diggins.

This year, the new goal is to control her effort, in skiing and advocacy work. “It’s not about winning, because you can’t control that. You can be the best in the world and if someone crashes right in front of you, it’s over,” says Diggins. “But you do get to control your effort. I love going down to the bottom of the well to figure out what drives me. What am I willing to do? How much I’m willing to give?”

The same goes for climate policy work. “Ultimately I’m not the senator who gets to vote, but I can make the case that it’s important,” says Diggins. “I can control the heart, dedication, and passion I put into it. Just because you can’t control the outcome doesn’t mean it’s not worth your time and effort.”

Since the election, POW is adjusting its agenda goals to meet Donald Trump’s incoming regime. “We’re regrouping to figure out what policy is tenable and reminding people that climate shouldn’t be political. On my last lobbying trip I met with some of the Republicans in the Climate Solution Caucus. That gave me hope. Progress is being made, even if it is slow. Meanwhile, I’m just trying to do the next right thing.”

The next right thing, Diggins says, is to continue using her voice beyond the confines of racing. “It’s important to be more than an athlete. To care passionately about climate. To not be perfect and still take action. People need sports heroes who are imperfect; they need to see reality. I sleep better at night because I’m using my platform for more than just winning.”