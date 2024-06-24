Croatia vs Italy lineups: Confirmed Euro 2024 team news, predicted XIs and injury latest for today

Both Croatia and Italy could progress into the Euro 2024 knockout stages today.

The Azzurri just need to avoid defeat in order to go through as runners-up behind dominant Spain, who have already won the group after Riccardo Calafiori’s unfortunate second-half own goal secured a fully deserved 1-0 victory over the defending champions in Gelsenkirchen on Thursday night.

Italy already had three points on the board after bouncing back from conceding the fastest goal in European Championship history after only 23 seconds against Albania on opening weekend, hitting back quickly to triumph 2-1 courtesy of goals from Alessandro Bastoni and Nicolo Barella.

Head coach Luciano Spalletti has named unchanged teams in back-to-back games, though may be pondering changes for the Group B finale with Mateo Retegui potentially replacing Gianluca Scamacca up front.

Croatia were surprisingly swept aside 3-0 by Spain in their opener in Berlin and then trailed at half-time against Albania in Hamburg, turning things around thanks to Andrej Kramaric and an own goal from Klaus Gjasula, who later atoned for his error with a dramatic last-gasp equaliser.

Zlatko Dalic’s men were far better after the break in that game and Osasuna striker Ante Budimir has surely earned a start after playing a key role in both goals after coming off the bench in place of Bruno Petkovic.

Mario Pasalic and Luka Sucic also shone after replacing Marcelo Brozovic and Lovro Majer at half-time, so should come into the starting team on Monday.

Ivan Perisic should also keep his place as well as fellow full-back Josip Stanisic, with Manchester City star Josko Gvardiol staying at centre-back with Josip Sutalo.

Predicted Croatia XI: Livakovic; Stanisic, Sutalo, Gvardiol, Perisic; Modric, Kovacic; Pasalic, Sucic, Kramaric; Budimir

Predicted Italy XI: Donnarumma; Darmian, Bastoni, Calafiori, Dimarco; Cristante, Jorginho; Barella, Pellegrini, Chiesa; Retegui

Time and date: 8pm BST on Monday June 24, 2024

Venue: Leipzig Stadium

TV channel: BBC One