Croatia vs Albania LIVE! Euro 2024 match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Croatia vs Albania LIVE!

Euro 2024 begins its second round of fixtures this afternoon with a Group B showdown in Hamburg. Croatia arrive at the Volksparkstadion desperately seeking to bounce back from a woeful opening performance against Spain on Saturday in which they trailed 3-0 at half-time. The World Cup specialists are usually dark horses for major tournaments and will want to get a win on the board in the so-called ‘Group of Death’ before meeting defending champions Italy on Monday night.

But Luka Modric and Co are unlikely to have things all their own way against an Albania team that gave Italy the earliest of scares in Dortmund at the weekend, scoring the earliest goal in the history of the European Championship after just 23 seconds courtesy of Nedim Bajrami before the Azzurri woke up with a quick-fire double from Alessandro Bastoni and Nicolo Barella. Sylvinho’s side are not just in Germany to make up the numbers and will be aiming to prove that today.

Zlatko Dalic makes three changes as Josip Juranovic, Ivan Perisic and Bruno Petkovic all start, while Albania have dropped Chelsea striker Armando Broja as they start Rey Manaj and Qazim Laci instead. Follow Croatia vs Albania at Euro 2024 live below!

Croatia vs Albania

13:46 , George Flood

Under 15 minutes to go until kick-off in Hamburg, where the atmosphere is absolutely bouncing already.

Here’s another reminder of today’s starting lineups:

Croatia: Dominik Livakovic; Josip Juranovic, Josip Sutalo, Ivan Perisic, Josko Gvardiol; Marcelo Brozovic, Mateo Kovacic, Luka Modric (c); Andrej Kramaric, Lovro Majer, Bruno Petkovic

Albania: Thomas Strakosha; Elseid Hysaj, Arlind Arjeti, Berat Djimsiti (c), Mario Mitaj; Kristjan Asllani, Ylber Ramadani, Qazim Laci; Jasir Asani, Nedim Bajrami, Rey Manaj

Today's venue

13:34 , George Flood

Today’s venue, the 57,000-capacity Volksparkstadion in Hamburg.

This ground played host to the Netherlands’ last-gasp 2-1 win over Poland in Group D on Sunday - let’s hope for similar drama this afternoon.

It is also due to host the Czech Republic twice in Group F, against Georgia and Turkey.

In the knockouts, it has been slated for one quarter-final tie only.

13:25 , George Flood

Final preparations in sunny Hamburg, where Croatia will need more from their captain and enduring talisman Luka Modric in what will surely be his fifth and last European Championship at 38...

Chelsea's Armando Broja dropped as Albania swap two

13:15 , George Flood

Two changes from Sylvinho to the Albania side bested by Italy in Dortmund at the weekend, dropping Chelsea’s out-of-form striker Armando Broja to the bench along with fellow forward Taulant Seferi.

As expected, in come both Rey Manaj and Sparta Prague’s Qazim Laci instead.

Jasir Asani is fit to start out wide again after an ankle issue.

Three changes as Croatia go on the attack

13:10 , George Flood

So that’s three changes to the Croatia team brushed aside by Spain 3-0 in Berlin on Saturday night.

Josip Juranovic comes into the defence, while further forward there are starts for former Tottenham man Ivan Perisic and Bruno Petkovic, who lines up alongside birthday boy Andrej Kramaric in a very attack-minded side.

Presumably that’s Josko Gvardiol into centre-back alongside Josip Sutalo, with Juranovic and Perisic the full-backs.

Then a familiar midfield three of captain Luka Modric, Mateo Kovacic and Marcelo Brozovic, with Kramaric and Petkovic joined in the final third by Lovro Majer.

Josip Stanisic, Marin Pongracic and Ante Budimir all drop to the bench.

Albania lineup

12:56 , George Flood

Starting XI: Strakosha, Hysaj, Ajeti, Djimsiti, Mitaj, Ramadani, Asllani, Asani, Bajrami, Laci, Manaj

Subs: Etrit Berisha, Balliu, Gjasula, Broja, Kastrati, Mihaj, Seferi, Medon Berisha, Muci, Ismajli, Daku, Abrashi, Kumbulla, Aliji, Hoxha

Croatia lineup

12:55 , George Flood

Starting XI: Livakovic, Juranovic, Sutalo, Gvardiol, Perisic, Modric, Brozovic, Kovacic, Majer, Petkovic, Kramaric

Subs: Stanisic, Pongracic, Erlic, Labrovic, Mario Pasalic, Budimir, Ivanusec, Sosa, Pjaca, Vida, Ivusic, Marco Pasalic, Sucic, Baturina

Predicted lineups

12:38 , George Flood

Official team news will on the way shortly now from Hamburg, but here’s a look at how both sides are expected to shape up this afternoon...

Predicted Croatia XI: Livakovic; Stanisic, Sutalo, Gvardiol, Sosa; Modric, Sucic, Kovacic; Majer, Budimir, KramaricPredicted Albania XI: Strakosha; Hysaj, Ajeti, Djimsiti, Mitaj; Asllani, Bajrami, Ramadani; Laci, Manaj, Asani

12:30 , George Flood

No shortage of fans from both nations in attendance at Volksparkstadion this afternoon.

We should be in for another cracking atmosphere, though I’m not sure anything will quite top Turkey-Georgia in Dortmund yesterday - unsavoury pre-match scenes aside.

Sylvinho warns Albania of dangerous Croatia despite Spain drubbing

12:24 , George Flood

Meanwhile, Dalic’s opposite number Sylvinho was proud of his side’s efforts against Italy and is expecting another tough task in Group B this afternoon.

The former Arsenal and Manchester City full-back believes Croatia looked very dangerous against Spain, despite the one-sided nature of the final scoreline.

"Except for the first 15 minutes against Italy, we did really well,” Sylvinho said at his pre-match press conference.

“We are talking about Italy, one of the best teams in the competition.

"Croatia gave a good performance (against Spain), even in losing 3-0.

“If you see the stats from this match without seeing the result, you wouldn't believe Croatia lost.

“But at this level of football, anything can happen."

Zlatko Dalic: Croatia must be 'patient and cautious' against Albania

12:15 , George Flood

Zlatko Dalic has warned his Croatia side against underestimating Albania this afternoon in what I believe is their first-ever meeting.

He expects his team may have to be cautious and patient to get their rewards against such a well-drilled and spirited outfit, though has promised a more attacking outlook.

“Albania may not be of the same quality as Spain but they deserve a lot of respect,” Dalic said yesterday.

"They are motivated and organised, so we need to be patient and cautious.

“We know our goal is to win and we will be more offensive. We want to improve.

“Even against Spain, we had possession and created more chances, but now we need to be even better."

12:06 , George Flood

A special occasion today for Croatia’s Andrej Kramaric, with the former Leicester striker turned Hoffenheim stalwart turning 33.

Can he mark it with a goal in Hamburg on his 94th cap? That’s provided he retains his starting berth up top of course...

Today, #Croatia forward Andrej Kramarić celebrates his birthday - it's easy to guess what the best birthday wishes include! 🎂🥳



All the best, Andrej, and hopefully we'll have plenty to celebrate after the game! 🤞#EURO2024 #Family #Vatreni❤️‍🔥 pic.twitter.com/8IZrUzF9uG — HNS (@HNS_CFF) June 19, 2024

Atmosphere bubbling in Hamburg

11:56 , George Flood

It looks like there is quite some atmosphere already building on the streets of Hamburg ahead of today’s Group B showdown.

(REUTERS)

(REUTERS)

(REUTERS)

Croatia vs Albania prediction

11:47 , George Flood

Croatia may have gone down 3-0 to Spain but created plenty of chances and showed more than enough to prove they are still a handful.

Albania also had their moments against Italy, albeit few and far between, but the difference in class is clear on paper and should be even clearer on the pitch.

Croatia to win, 2-0.

Albania team news

11:44 , George Flood

Albania have been handed an injury boost over South Korea-based winger Jasir Asani, who was initially struggling with an ankle problem but now appears fit for selection.

Head coach Sylvinho does not appear to have any lingering fitness concerns in his squad either, though may also choose to make changes and go on the attack with today’s game feeling must-win for their qualification hopes in the so-called ‘Group of Death’ with the confident Spanish to come in Dusseldorf on Monday night.

Sparta Prague’s Qazim Laci and Rey Manaj are among the players that could come into the team in Hamburg.

Croatia team news

11:36 , George Flood

Croatia suffered no known injury setbacks in that 3-0 loss to Spain in Berlin on Saturday, but head coach Zlatko Dalic may well freshen things up in search of a response from his side this afternoon.

Ajax’s Borna Sosa could come into the defence, while the likes of Luka Sucic and Mario Pasalic will be competing to earn a spot in midfield.

It remains to be seen if Bruno Petkovic will be considered for a start over Andrej Kramaric up front, having missed a late penalty in that sobering loss to the Spanish.

Where to watch Croatia vs Albania

11:33 , George Flood

TV channel: In the UK, today’s game will be broadcast live and free-to-air on ITV1. Coverage starts at 1pm BST.

Live stream: The ITVX website and app will show a free online live stream.

Croatia vs Albania live

11:32 , George Flood

Euro 2024 is absolutely flying by as we officially enter the second round of fixtures today.

Hosts Germany look to qualify for the last 16 against Hungary in Stuttgart later on day six of what has been a captivating tournament so far, while Scotland cannot afford another defeat in Group A against Switzerland in Cologne tonight.

But first it’s off to Hamburg, where a Croatia team brushed aside in meek fashion by Spain on opening weekend desperately seek to bounce back in Group B - the so-called ‘Group of Death’ - against an Albania team that gave Italy a huge early scare before being narrowly defeated in Dortmund on Saturday evening.

Kick-off this afternoon is at 2pm BST, so stay tuned for match build-up, all the latest team news and live updates.