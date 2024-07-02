Cristiano Ronaldo Cries After Missing Penalty Kick, but Portugal Wins Euro 2024 Match

"Without a doubt it's the last Euro [for me], of course it is,” Ronaldo told reporters after the game

Ralf Ibing - firo sportphoto/Getty

Tears turned to triumph for Cristiano Ronaldo in Portugal’s Round of 16 Euro 2024 game against Slovenia.

After the soccer star, 39, missed a penalty kick in the 114th minute with the score tied 0-0, Ronaldo held his head in his hands and got emotional as his teammates consoled him.

The iconic striker — who is the all-time leading goal scorer across major competitions — hadn’t yet connected with the net in the tournament, and the frustration showed on his face during the match on Monday, July 1.

But Ronaldo later rebounded by scoring his team’s first penalty in the shootout. Portugal’s cause was also helped by goalkeeper Diogo Costa saving all three of Slovenia’s attempts.

After the game, the athlete elaborated on his emotions during the contest.

"Without a doubt it's the last Euro [for me], of course it is,” Ronaldo, who now holds the record for most appearances in the tournament with six, said. "But I'm not emotional about that. I'm moved by everything that football entails, by the enthusiasm I have for the game, the enthusiasm I see in the fans, having my family here, people's passion... it's not about leaving the world of football. What else is there for me to do or win?"

Ronaldo and Portugal won Euro 2016, and were in the final in 2004 and semifinal in 2012. Now, the team stands poised to continue its run, advancing to the quarterfinals.

All of which means that the legendary soccer player is reflecting on the past while still eying the future.

"The most important thing about the journey I've been on is the enthusiasm I still have for being here," he told reporters.

Ronaldo added, "It's 20 years representing and playing with the national team, bringing joy to people, to the family, my children, that is what motivates me most."

Portugal takes on No. 2 FIFA-ranked France on Friday, July 5.



