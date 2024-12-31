Cristante travels to Switzerland to speed up ankle injury recovery

Cristante travels to Switzerland to speed up ankle injury recovery

Bryan Cristante is still a long way away from being 100% fit.

The midfielder continues to deal with a painful ankle sprain which he suffered a month ago against Atalanta.

In recent days, Cristante has had to postpone his return to the pitch. He is expected to return in the second half of January.

A week ago, however, the player was at the clinic in St. Moritz in Switzerland where he met with George Ahlbaumer, an orthopedist very close to President Dan Friedkin, for a consultation, writes Corriere dello Sport.

The visit was necessary because Cristante, after almost a month, was feeling pain and was unable to train. And Roma wanted to rule out the need for surgery.

The orthopedist verified the damage to the ankle’s ligament structure and then recommended conservative therapy, which should last another couple of weeks.

By the end of January, barring new setbacks, the problem will have been resolved.