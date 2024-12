Cristante continues to remain out of action ahead of Milan

Bryan Cristante continues to be out of action as Roma near the highly anticipated showdown with Milan.

After three weeks since his last appearance, Cristante is still not able to train with the rest of the team.

The midfielder continues to nurse an ankle sprain suffered on December 2nd against Atalanta.

Given his extensive absence, Italian media have started to talk about a hypothetical departure in January for the 29-year-old player.