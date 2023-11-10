Cricket World Cup 2023 top wicket takers: Dilshan Madushanka leads the way

Dilshan Madushanka sits top of the 2023 Cricket World Cup leading wicket-taker charts.

Three dismissals against Bangladesh, to go with the five he took against India, have taken the Sri Lankan bowler to 21 wickets for the tournament, though the fact that he will not feature in the semi-finals means it is unlikely he finishes at the top of the standings.

Adam Zampa has 20 wickets to his name for Australia, just ahead of South Africa duo Gerald Coetzee and Marco Jansen.

There is unsurprisingly a strong Indian contingent in the top 10, with the hosts winning every match they have played so far.

Mohammed Shami, who has incredibly taken 16 scalps in just four matches, and Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja are not far behind him. Mitch Santner has slipped down the standings having led the way in the early stages of the tournament.

Cricket World Cup 2023 top wicket takers

Position Bowler Country Wickets Runs 1 Dilshan Madushanka Sri Lanka 21 526 2 Adam Zampa Australia 20 384 3 Gerald Coetzee South Africa 18 349 4 Marco Jansen South Africa 17 415 5 Mohammad Shami India 16 112 6 Mitch Santner New Zealand 16 398 7 Shaheen Shah Afridi Pakistan 16 409 8 Jasprit Bumrah India 15 233 9 Bas de Leede Netherlands 14 405 10 Keshav Maharaj South Africa 14 346 11 Ravindra Jadeja India 14 243

