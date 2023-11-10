Advertisement

Cricket World Cup 2023 top wicket takers: Dilshan Madushanka leads the way

Marc Mayo
·1 min read
Dilshan Madushanka sits top of the 2023 Cricket World Cup leading wicket-taker charts.

Three dismissals against Bangladesh, to go with the five he took against India, have taken the Sri Lankan bowler to 21 wickets for the tournament, though the fact that he will not feature in the semi-finals means it is unlikely he finishes at the top of the standings.

Adam Zampa has 20 wickets to his name for Australia, just ahead of South Africa duo Gerald Coetzee and Marco Jansen.

There is unsurprisingly a strong Indian contingent in the top 10, with the hosts winning every match they have played so far.

Mohammed Shami, who has incredibly taken 16 scalps in just four matches, and Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja are not far behind him. Mitch Santner has slipped down the standings having led the way in the early stages of the tournament.

Cricket World Cup 2023 top wicket takers

Position

Bowler

Country

Wickets

Runs

1

Dilshan Madushanka

Sri Lanka

21

526

2

Adam Zampa

Australia

20

384

3

Gerald Coetzee

South Africa

18

349

4

Marco Jansen

South Africa

17

415

5

Mohammad Shami

India

16

112

6

Mitch Santner

New Zealand

16

398

7

Shaheen Shah Afridi

Pakistan

16

409

8

Jasprit Bumrah

India

15

233

9

Bas de Leede

Netherlands

14

405

10

Keshav Maharaj

South Africa

14

346

11

Ravindra Jadeja

India

14

243

