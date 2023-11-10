Cricket World Cup 2023 top wicket takers: Dilshan Madushanka leads the way
Dilshan Madushanka sits top of the 2023 Cricket World Cup leading wicket-taker charts.
Three dismissals against Bangladesh, to go with the five he took against India, have taken the Sri Lankan bowler to 21 wickets for the tournament, though the fact that he will not feature in the semi-finals means it is unlikely he finishes at the top of the standings.
Adam Zampa has 20 wickets to his name for Australia, just ahead of South Africa duo Gerald Coetzee and Marco Jansen.
There is unsurprisingly a strong Indian contingent in the top 10, with the hosts winning every match they have played so far.
Mohammed Shami, who has incredibly taken 16 scalps in just four matches, and Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja are not far behind him. Mitch Santner has slipped down the standings having led the way in the early stages of the tournament.
Cricket World Cup 2023 top wicket takers
Position
Bowler
Country
Wickets
Runs
1
Dilshan Madushanka
Sri Lanka
21
526
2
Adam Zampa
Australia
20
384
3
Gerald Coetzee
South Africa
18
349
4
Marco Jansen
South Africa
17
415
5
Mohammad Shami
India
16
112
6
Mitch Santner
16
398
7
Shaheen Shah Afridi
Pakistan
16
409
8
Jasprit Bumrah
India
15
233
9
Bas de Leede
14
405
10
Keshav Maharaj
South Africa
14
346
11
Ravindra Jadeja
India
14
243
