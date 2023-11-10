Cricket World Cup 2023 top run scorers: Quinton de Kock regains first place

Quinton de Kock has regained his position as the top run scorer at the 2023 Cricket World Cup.

With a latest knock of 41 on Friday, the Proteas star took his overall tally for the tournament so far to 591 as semi-final-bound South Africa closed out the group stage with a five-wicket win over Afghanistan in Ahmedabad.

New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra has broken Sachin Tendulkar’s record of scoring the most runs in a single edition of the World Cup before turning 25.

The left-hander went past the India great's mark of 523 at the 1996 World Cup aged 23 by taking his total to 565 as his country remained on course for the semi-finals by beating Sri Lanka on Thursday.

De Kock and Ravindra are both under pressure from Virat Kohli. Both batters could still have three matches left to play in the tournament, bringing Tendulkar's record of 673 into view.

De Kock is joined by team-mates Aiden Markram and Rassie van der Dussen in the top 10, while Rohit Sharma is still in the top five despite his form cooling off somewhat.

Glenn Maxwell joins Australia team-mate David Warner after his staggering double century against Afghanistan to seal a semi-final spot - arguably the greatest single ODI innings that the game has ever seen.

Cricket World Cup 2023 top run scorers

Position Batter Country Innings Runs Avg. 1 Quinton de Kock South Africa 9 591 65.66 2 Rachin Ravindra New Zealand 9 565 70.62 3 Virat Kohli India 8 543 108.60 4 David Warner Australia 8 446 55.75 5 Rohit Sharma India 8 442 55.25 6 Rassie van der Dussen South Africa 9 442 55.25 7 Daryl Mitchell New Zealand 8 418 59.71 8 Glenn Maxwell Australia 7 397 79.40 9 Aiden Markram South Africa 9 396 49.50 10 Ibrahim Zadran Afghanistan 9 376 47.00

