Cricket World Cup 2023: Dates, schedule, fixtures and latest odds for the ODI tournament

England will begin the defence of the World Cup title they won in 2019 against New Zealand in Ahmedabad on October 5 – a rematch of the nerve-racking 2019 final.

Jos Buttler’s side then play every other team in the tournament in a round-robin group stage that finishes with a match against Pakistan, the team they defeated in last year’s T20 World Cup final to become the first side to hold both white-ball World Cups simultaneously.

Ben Stokes, England’s Test captain and match-winner in the 2019 final, has been picked to play for England after U-turning on his decision to retire from one-day cricket. Stokes starred in England’s 3-1 ODI series victory over New Zealand, scoring a record 182 in the third match.

However, another star of 2019, Jason Roy, has been axed from the squad over concerns about his fitness with Harry Brook taking his place.

Who is hosting the World Cup?

India are hosting the tournament despite a tit-for-tat dispute with Pakistan about tournament boycotts. India had threatened to boycott the Pakistan-hosted Asia Cup in September; in retaliation, Pakistan threated to boycott the India-hosted World Cup. That dispute was resolved by sharing the Asia Cup hosting rights between Pakistan and Sri Lanka. India’s games were all played in Sri Lanka.

At the World Cup, however, Pakistan will be playing in India. The round-robin match between the two sides will be held in Ahmedabad on October 15. Click on this link or scroll down for a full list of fixtures.

How can I watch the World Cup on TV?

In the UK the 2023 World Cup will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Cricket.

There will be a daily highlight package shown at 7pm on Channel 5, which is free to air. That same highlights programme will also be available to watch back on Channel 5’s on-demand platform, My5.

Who is taking part?

Only 10 teams will play at the tournament. They are: India, who qualified automatically as the hosts, New Zealand, England, Australia, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Afghanistan and South Africa, all of whom qualified based on their results in ODI cricket since the 2019 World Cup, and Sri Lanka and the Netherlands, who earned their place via a qualifying tournament earlier this year.

Story continues

Among the teams who failed to qualify are previous World Cup winners West Indies, plus Ireland and Zimbabwe.

What is the format for the World Cup?

The 2023 edition follows the schedule used at the 2019 edition: a round-robin stage, followed by semi-finals and a final. In the round-robin all 10 teams will play each other once. A victory will be worth two points and a tie or no result will be worth one point. The top four teams will qualify for the semi-finals, with the top-ranked team against the fourth-ranked team, and the second and third placed teams against each other.

The boundary countback rule, on the basis of which England won the 2019 World Cup final, has been dropped. From now on, if teams are tied in a knock-out game and still tied after a super over, they will continue to play super overs until a winner is found.

Full fixtures and schedule

This World Cup was originally slated for the spring of 2023, but the coronavirus pandemic messed up calendars, prompting the ICC to push it back by six months. England’s fixtures are in bold.

Thursday, October 5

England v New Zealand – Ahmedabad (09:30 UK time)

Friday, October 6

Pakistan v Netherlands – Hyderabad (09:30 UK time)

Saturday, October 7

Bangladesh v Afghanistan – Dharamsala (06:00 UK time)

South Africa v Sri Lanka – Delhi (09:30 UK time)

Sunday, October 8

India vs Australia – Chennai (09:30 UK time)

Monday, October 9

New Zealand v Netherlands – Hyderabad (09:30 UK time)

Tuesday, October 10

England v Bangladesh – Dharamsala (06:00 UK time)

Pakistan v Sri Lanka – Hyderabad (09:30 UK time)

Wednesday, October 11

India v Afghanistan – Delhi (09:30 UK time)

Thursday, October 12

Australia v South Africa – Lucknow (09:30 UK time)

Friday, October 13

New Zealand v Bangladesh – Chennai (09:30 UK time)

Saturday, October 14

India v Pakistan – Ahmedabad (09:30 UK time)

Sunday, October 15

England v Afghanistan – Delhi (09:30 UK time)

Monday, October 16

Australia v Sri Lanka – Lucknow (09:30 UK time)

Tuesday, October 17

South Africa v Netherlands – Dharamsala (09:30 UK time)

Wednesday, October 18

New Zealand v Afghanistan – Chennai (09:30 UK time)

Thursday, October 19

India v Bangladesh – Pune (09:30 UK time)

Friday, October 20

Australia v Pakistan – Bengaluru (09:30 UK time)

Saturday, October 21

England v South Africa – Mumbai (09:30 UK time)

Netherlands v Sri Lanka – Lucknow (06:00 UK time)

Sunday, October 22

India v New Zealand – Dharamsala (09:30 UK time)

Monday, October 23

Pakistan v Afghanistan – Chennai (09:30 UK time)

Tuesday, October 24

South Africa v Bangladesh – Mumbai (09:30 UK time)

Wednesday, October 25

Australia v Netherlands – Delhi (09:30 UK time)

Thursday, October 26

England v Sri Lanka – Bengaluru (09:30 UK time)

Friday, October 27

Pakistan v South Africa – Chennai (09:30 UK time)

Saturday, October 28

Netherlands v Bangladesh – Kolkata (09:30 UK time)

Australia v New Zealand – Dharamsala (06:00 UK time)

Sunday, October 29

India v England – Lucknow (08:30 UK time)

Monday, October 30

Afghanistan v Sri Lanka – Pune (08:30 UK time)

Tuesday, October 31

Pakistan v Bangladesh – Kolkata (08:30 UK time)

Wednesday, November 1

New Zealand v South Africa – Pune (08:30 UK time)

Thursday, November 2

India v Sri Lanka – Mumbai (08:30 UK time)

Friday, November 3

Netherlands v Afghanistan – Lucknow (08:30 UK time)

Saturday, November 4

England v Australia – Ahmedebad (08:30 UK time)

New Zealand v Pakistan – Bengaluru (05:00 UK time)

Sunday, November 5

India v South Africa – Kolkata (08:30 UK time)

Monday, November 6

Bangladesh v Sri Lanka – Delhi (08:30 UK time)

Tuesday, November 7

Australia v Afghanistan – Mumbai (08:30 UK time)

Wednesday, November 8

England v Netherlands – Pune (08:30 UK time)

Thursday, November 9

New Zealand v Sri Lanka – Bengaluru (08:30 UK time)

Friday, November 10

South Africa v Afghanistan – Ahmedabad (08:30 UK time)

Saturday, November 11

England v Pakistan – Kolkata (08:30 UK time)

Australia v Bangladesh – Pune (05:00 UK time)

Sunday, November 12

India v Netherlands – Bengaluru (08:30 UK time)

Wednesday, November 15

Semi-final 1, (First plays fourth) – Mumbai (08:30 UK time)

Thursday, November 16

Semi-final 2, (Second plays third) – Kolkata (08:30 UK time)

Sunday, November 19

Final – Ahmedabad (08:30 UK time)

What are the latest odds?

India 5/2

England 13/4

Australia 9/2

Pakistan 7/1

New Zealand 10/1

South Africa 10/1

Sri Lanka 33/1

Bangladesh 100/1

Afghanistan 100/1

Netherlands 1000/1

England’s squad for the 2023 World Cup

Jos Buttler (Lancashire – captain)

Moeen Ali (Warwickshire)

Gus Atkinson (Surrey)

Jonny Bairstow (Yorkshire)

Harry Brook (Yorkshire)

Sam Curran (Surrey)

Liam Livingstone (Lancashire)

Dawid Malan (Yorkshire)

Adil Rashid (Yorkshire)

Joe Root (Yorkshire)

Ben Stokes (Durham)

Reece Topley (Surrey)

David Willey (Northamptonshire)

Mark Wood (Durham)

Chris Woakes (Warwickshire)

