Crespo explains why Lukaku is ‘more suitable’ for Milan currently than Zirkzee

Hernan Crespo believes that Romelu Lukaku is currently a better fit for AC Milan than Joshua Zirkzee as both forwards continue to be linked with a move.

The Argentine knows what it means to succeed at the biggest clubs and on the biggest stages having scored over 300 goals in a career spanning 19 years, as well as netting 35 goals for his country making them their fourth-highest goalscorer behind only Sergio Agüero, Gabriel Batistuta and Lionel Messi.

Crespo was signed by Carlo Ancelotti ahead of the 2004-05 after being deemed surplus to requirements at Chelsea and he scored a total of ten league goals that season, and scored twice in the 2005 UEFA Champions League final loss to Liverpool in Istanbul.

Crespo – who now coaches Al-Ain in the United Arab Emirates – spoke to La Gazzetta dello Sport about Milan’s pursuit of a new centre-forward and he made his pick.

Is the young Zirkzee or the experienced Lukaku better?

“The discussion is not simple, because from what I understand the economic question is not secondary. I can speak for what concerns the technical aspect and for their possible insertion into the mechanisms of the team. Always remembering that Zirkzee is 23 years old while Lukaku is 31, and that is not a small difference.”

So would you choose Zirkzee?

“I didn’t say that, but the age issue also has its importance. Zirkzee is a player who guarantees a future, Lukaku seems to me to be a more immediate solution. In short: the Dutchman has considerable room for growth, while we have known Lukaku’s qualities for several years.

“It’s easy to say: I need a centre-forward. But then you have to see what type of centre-forward, they are not all the same. I was not similar to Batistuta, just as a personal example. And in fact we could coexist and we played together in the national team.”

What kind of centre forward is Zirkzee?

“Very technical and very Dutch in his interpretation of the role.”

What do you mean by ‘Dutch’?

“He likes to play with the team, drop in and link-up with his team-mates. He’s also good at providing assists. I see him as a manoeuvring centre-forward, who has a good physique to defend the ball and good technique to participate in the collective action.”

Lukaku, on the other hand, is a more ‘ancient’ striker…

“Yes, if the term ‘ancient’ is not used in a negative sense. The Belgian relies above all on his physique, what was once called a breakthrough centre-forward. He is deadly on the counter-attack, dictates the deep pass very well and, in this way, gets the whole team moving.”

In the new Milan, would you prefer Zirkzee or Lukaku?

“Milan need to score early, to score. The San Siro crowd doesn’t have time to wait, and this is an important aspect. Zirkzee had an excellent season with Bologna, scoring 11 goals.

“Lukaku wasn’t brilliant last season, but if he has the right motivation and if he’s well prepared from a physical point of view he can be a guarantee. Zirkzee is young, how could he handle the impact with San Siro?

“Believe me, I’m telling you this as someone who has experienced that emotion first hand: playing in that stadium is not like playing elsewhere. Zirkzee has been very good so far, but in Bologna. And Bologna is not Milan. Lukaku is more used to big stages, he has consolidated international experience.”

Given how you know Fonseca’s game, would Zirkzee or Lukaku be a better fit?

“I don’t know how Fonseca intends to develop the build-up, but I know that Lukaku is a one-man team. Zirkzee needs to communicate with his team-mates, so his insertion could take longer. And then, since the centre-forward doesn’t play alone, you always have to see who you put next to him.

“If the wingers are Leao and Pulisic, then Lukaku is perfect for swooping into the area on their crosses. Zirkzee prefers to maneuver more, communicates with the mezzali, goes forward with tight triangles because he has great technique. From what the teams coached by Fonseca have always shown, perhaps Lukaku is more suitable.”

With the Belgian the game would be more vertical…

“There’s no doubt about it. He attacks the depth: if he’s in form, with two passes he gets to the goal because he’s a unit that drags the defenders behind him.”

With Zirkzee, on the other hand, we would see a Milan more inclined to ball control…

“Exactly. I would say a Milan devoted to tiki-taka, to domating in the middle of the field. However, it seems to me that European football is moving towards a greater verticalisation of the build-up, as taught by Real Madrid of my master Ancelotti”.

In conclusion, Zirkzee or Lukaku?

“For today’s Milan, perhaps Lukaku is more suitable.”