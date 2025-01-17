Creighton hosts DePaul following Allen's 20-point outing

DePaul Blue Demons (9-10, 4-2 Big East) at Creighton Bluejays (14-3, 6-0 Big East)

Omaha, Nebraska; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: DePaul visits Creighton after Jorie Allen scored 20 points in DePaul's 66-55 loss to the Villanova Wildcats.

The Bluejays are 5-0 in home games. Creighton averages 10.6 turnovers per game and is 11-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Blue Demons have gone 4-2 against Big East opponents. DePaul is sixth in the Big East with 22.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Meg Newman averaging 6.0.

Creighton averages 9.2 made 3-pointers per game, 3.6 more made shots than the 5.6 per game DePaul allows. DePaul averages 64.2 points per game, 0.2 fewer than the 64.4 Creighton gives up to opponents.

The Bluejays and Blue Demons face off Saturday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Morgan Maly is shooting 50.4% and averaging 18.1 points for the Bluejays.

Allen is shooting 44.8% and averaging 18.9 points for the Blue Demons.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bluejays: 9-1, averaging 69.4 points, 30.1 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.5 points per game.

Blue Demons: 6-4, averaging 64.5 points, 31.8 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points.

