'It's crazy': How Intuit Dome's Halo Board changes Clipper fans' experience

The Intuit Dome Halo Board is unveiled to media and invited guests on Friday. (Michael Blackshire / Los Angeles Times)

When Clippers owner Steve Ballmer received the first renderings for the Halo Board at Intuit Dome, his first words to Gillian Zucker, the CEO of Halo Sports and Entertainment, was “make it bigger!”

That they did, creating a massive video board that will leave any Intuit Dome guest wide-eyed and awestruck. It did for the media and guests who witnessed the unveiling of the Halo Board in Inglewood on Friday.

The video board, developed and produced by Daktronics, features the largest-ever, double-sided 4K display in an arena setting with approximately 38,375 square feet of digital space. That’s more than 3,592 60-inch televisions and 233 million LEDs. Rolled out, it's three times the length of the Hollywood sign.

“When asked what Intuit Dome’s defining feature will be, there are just so many answers,” said Zucker, who is also the Clippers' president of business operationsd. “The Wall, the comfort of the seats … but when I think about what fans will be thinking about when they drive home very well may be the size, shape and capability of this board.”

The Intuit Dome roof was specifically designed and engineered for the Halo Board, optimizing sightlines from all seats and prioritizing the viewing experience of upper-bowl seating. Additional displays will be located inside and outside the arena, including a 23-foot-high by 190-foot-wide screen that will overlook an outdoor basketball court.

During the unveiling, Ballmer walked through the various features that the video board software can display, including game feed, a “coaches corner” with in-depth stats, instant replays, and more. There might even be a “Steve Cam” for Ballmer, a well-known and animated Clippers fan himself.

Clippers guard Terance Mann was also on hand for the unveiling to show off the player profile feature that shows stats, photos, and anything else they want to promote such as Mann’s Complete Player Foundation.

“It's crazy,” Mann said of the Halo Board. “I didn’t know it was going to be this big. It's crazy.”

Ballmer and Zucker also showed how the Halo Board might be used for concerts, with stunning visuals of the performers made larger than life for concert-goers. The nearly $2-billion facility will host singer Bruno Mars for its grand opening on Aug. 15 and about 20 concerts before the Clippers open their season in October.

Intuit Dome has already made a name for itself before being completed, and will also host the 2026 NBA All-Star game and Olympic basketball in 2028.

The Halo Board is just one of Ballmer's initiatives to make the arena a “basketball heaven,” as he has previously called it. Other additions to the 17,500-seat arena include five full-sized courts and 1,160 toilets and urinals to keep fans in their seats.

Fan experience is a priority for Ballmer, who also introduced his re-invented “T-shirt toss” using the Halo Board on Friday. To give every fan a chance at a T-shirt regardless of seating, they will be tossed from the top of the Halo Board at various locations.

Clippers owner Steve Ballmer pumps his fists as he talks enthusiastically about the Intuit Dome's Halo Board alongside team president Gillian Zucker on Friday. (Michael Blackshire / Los Angeles Times)

To push the limits of fan experience, Ballmer also had guests on Friday test out their new technology that measures sound levels not just for the arena, but for each individual seat. What’s more, fans will be rewarded for their cheering.

“[Ballmer] always says he wants fans to be more than just spectators, he wants them to be participants in the game,” Zucker said. “He wants us to reward those who bring their A-game. We are going to gamify fandom.”

The spectator seat’s cup-holder also has a “gaming console” with four multi-colored buttons for fans to use during game-day entertainment. For example, that car race animation commonly used at sporting events might be controlled by the fans themselves.

When asked if all the glitz and glam of the Halo Board would put more pressure on the Clippers performance, Ballmer calmly answered “no.”

“I think our team puts all the pressure in the world on itself," Ballmer said. “Our guys are always all-in. The thing I asked myself is can the fans put in a little extra to help our team? The concept isn't to put pressure, the concept is to provide support.”

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.