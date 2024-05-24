CP NewsAlert: RCMP faces probe over threats against B.C. woman, later found dead

SURREY, B.C. — British Columbia's police watchdog has launched an investigation into the RCMP's handling of alleged threats made five months ago against Tatjana Stefanski, who disappeared from her home in April and was later found dead.

The Independent Investigations Office says it is probing the police response to a December 2023 incident in Lumby, in the B.C. Interior, and that the Lumby and Vernon RCMP detachments received a report "indicating concern for the safety of a woman."

Stefanski's husband Jason Gaudreault has told The Canadian Press he and Stefanski went to police about death threats against her, months before she vanished from their home on April 13 and was found dead the next day.

More coming.

The Canadian Press