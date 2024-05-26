CP NewsAlert: Evacuation orders in and around Fort Nelson, B.C., lift Monday: mayor

FORT NELSON, B.C. — The mayor of the British Columbia municipality that includes the evacuated community of Fort Nelson says the orders that forced thousands from their homes due to wildfires are set to lift at 8 a.m. Monday morning.

A statement from Northern Rockies Regional Municipality mayor Rob Fraser says evacuation alerts will remain in place for the area, as active wildfires are still burning nearby.

Residents of Fort Nelson and the Fort Nelson First Nation have been out of their homes since May 10 due to an out-of-control wildfire that spread to within kilometres of city limits at its peak.

The Canadian Press