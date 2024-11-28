Cowboys vs. Giants live updates: Predictions, TV info for Thanksgiving game

For the second time in three years, the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys face off on Thanksgiving. The NFC East foes match up in the second game of the holiday slate.

Dallas enters its traditional host game on Thanksgiving riding a high from a chaotic win 34-26 over the Washington Commanders in Week 12. The teams combined for 41 points in the final eight minutes and 11 seconds, including two kick return touchdowns by the Cowboys. The win snapped a five-game losing streak and is the first behind quarterback Cooper Rush, who has taken over as the starter following Dak Prescott's season-ending injury.

New York had no such luck in Week 12. After benching then releasing longtime starting quarterback Daniel Jones, the Giants had just 245 yards of total offense in a 30-7 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at home. Running back Devin Singletary's one-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter avoided a shutout for New York. Quarterback Tommy DeVito will be getting his second start of the season on Thanksgiving.

This is just the third time the two divisional rivals are playing on Thanksgiving. The Cowboys are 2-0 in the previous matchups in 2022 and 1992. Follow along here for all of the updates from the Thanksgiving afternoon NFL game.

Cowboys vs. Giants Thanksgiving game start time

Start time : 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 PT)

Location: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas

The Cowboys continue their tradition of playing on Thanksgiving with the afternoon game on the slate. It's slightly later than the typical afternoon slate start time of 4:05 or 4:25 p.m. ET.

Cowboys vs. Giants TV channel

TV channel: Fox

FOX will carry the Dallas Cowboys' Thanksgiving game for the first time since 2022, the last time these two teams played on the holiday. Announcers Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play), Tom Brady (color analyst) will be on the call, with Tom Rinaldi and Erin Andrews reporting from the sideline.

Cowboys vs. Giants picks, predictions

Here's how the USA TODAY Sports staff feels the Cowboys vs. Giants Turkey Day matchup will sway:

Lorenzo Reyes: Cowboys 21, Giants 14

Tyler Dragon: Cowboys 22, Giants 17

Richard Morin: Cowboys 27, Giants 13

Jordan Mendoza: Cowboys 20, Giants 16

Cowboys vs. Giants odds, moneyline, over/under

The Cowboys are favored to get a win on Thanksgiving over the Giants, per BetMGM’s NFL odds.

Favorite: Dallas (-4)

Moneyline: Dallas (-200), New York (+165)

Over/under: 37.5 points

NFC East standings

Philadelphia Eagles (9-2, 3-0 NFC East)

Washington Commanders (7-5, 2-2)

Dallas Cowboys (4-7, 2-1)

New York Giants (2-9, 0-4)

Where is Cowboys vs. Giants?

The Cowboys-Giants Thanksgiving game in Week 13 will be at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The Cowboys have hosted one Thanksgiving game every year since 1978.

In the 1960s, NFL viewership was growing rapidly, and the league added a second Thanksgiving game in 1966. Then-Dallas Cowboys president Tex Schramm volunteered the Cowboys to play on the second game, so long as the team could host the game each year.

The Cowboys won their Thanksgiving debut 26-14 over the Cleveland Browns and the tradition continued the following season. The St. Louis (now Arizona) Cardinals took over as a host team for the Cowboys in 1975 and 1977 but Dallas was reinstated in 1978 and have had a permanent place on the holiday ever since.

Dallas has played 56 total games on Thanksgiving with a 33-22-1 record on the holiday entering 2024.

-Ayrton Ostly

The Lions played the Bears in the first-ever Thanksgiving Day NFL game in 1934. The site was the University of Detroit Stadium with 26,000 people in attendance, according to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It's believed that more people would've attended if the stadium capacity was larger.

George A. Richards, who bought the Portsmouth Spartans and moved them to Detroit in 1934, was looking to gain some traction in a town dominated by baseball's Tigers. The team then become known as the Lions but needed something to get the fans' attention.

So Richards went and scheduled a game on Thanksgiving against the defending champion Chicago Bears. Just like that, a tradition was born.

-Joseph Rivera, Nick Brinkerhoff

DeVito was a surprise add to the Giants' injury report on Tuesday, turning in a limited session. The quarterback is dealing with a forearm injury to his throwing arm, according to head coach Brian Daboll.

On Wednesday, ESPN's Jordan Raanan reported that DeVito was not traveling with the team to Dallas, and that the Week 12 starter was "a longshot" to play against the Cowboys on Thanksgiving. DeVito is currently listed as "questionable" for Thursday.

-Nick Brinkerhoff, Jack McKessy

In recent years, Luke Combs and Dolly Parton graced the stage to commemorate the "Salvation Army Red Kettle Kickoff Halftime Show." This time, Dallas is set to welcome in another one of country music's biggest stars on Thanksgiving: Lainey Wilson.

The team announced the decision in October, naming the 32-year-old Louisiana native as this year's entertainer. In her signature bell-bottoms, Wilson appeared alongside the famous Cowboys' cheerleaders and teased a special guest would join her during the show.

"I am so excited to announce that I have teamed up with The Salvation Army to love beyond the holidays and make a difference in our communities all year round," she said in the video.

-Nick Brinkerhoff

Have any NFL teams never played on Thanksgiving?

The Jacksonville Jaguars are the only active franchise to have never played on Thanksgiving. Three teams have had one game on the holiday: the Carolina Panthers (2015), Cincinnati Bengals (2010), and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2006).

-Ayrton Ostly

