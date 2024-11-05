Cowboys QB depth chart: Dak Prescott to IR, Cooper Rush to start, Trey Lance new No. 2

The Cowboys are getting a glimpse into life without Dak Prescott. Dallas is placing the star quarterback on injured reserve with a hamstring injury, knocking him out for at least the next four games.

Prescott's absence looms large at a time when the Cowboys' playoff hopes are hanging on by a thread and could ultimately be the final nail in their coffin. Dallas has been ravaged by injuries all season, which has only highlighted a flawed roster from the start.

Now, they have to stay afloat with a backup quarterback. At 3-5, however, team owner Jerry Jones isn't ready to wave the white flag. Dallas swung a trade for Panthers wide receiver Jonathan Mingo on NFL trade deadline day, a move that could help in the short and long term.

Jones didn't stop there, saying in a radio interview that the Cowboys would not be sellers. From Super Bowl hopeful to top-10 draft pick contender, Dallas won't go quietly into the night. They'll have to hope their quarterback depth chart has a capable name on it to make these decisions worth the trouble.

Cowboys QB depth chart

Before Prescott's placement on IR, the team was rostering three healthy quarterbacks on the 53-man roster. With just two remaining, here is how the depth chart shakes out:

Rush gets the first crack at attempting to replace Prescott. It's a fairly familiar spot for the veteran, who made five starts in 2022 after Prescott broke his thumb. Rush went 4-1 in those starts and has made six starts in seven seasons, all with the Cowboys. The 31-year-old won't be confused with the Dallas starter anytime soon, but it is the logical next step, as the team needs someone to hold the fort.

Lance, whom the team acquired from the 49ers for a fourth-round pick prior to the 2023 season, will fill the backup spot.

Why aren't the Cowboys starting Trey Lance?

With Dallas' season circling the drain, the team's decision to leave Lance on the bench is interesting. Typically, teams like to see what they have in their younger players when seasons take a turn for the worse, but the Cowboys aren't looking for a franchise quarterback. They signed Prescott to a long-term contract, meaning this job isn't up for grabs.

Since arriving in the Lone Star State, the 24-year-old hasn't been much of a factor. He's played just eight games since being drafted by the 49ers with the third overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, none of which came as a member of the Cowboys.

As a dual-threat option, Dallas could've taken the opportunity to see what they had in Lance. Instead, the team signaled they'd rather go with Rush, who they feel gives them the best chance to win. That aligns with their belief that they can still turn the season around, even if all the evidence says otherwise.

The cynical point of view is that the Cowboys would have to give Lance a pay raise if he performed well in relief of Prescott. That could price him out of Dallas and leave the team with less depth in the quarterback room.

If the team continues to trend downward, however, perhaps that is where the young quarterback gets a crack at starting once again. Until that time, Lance will continue to be a mystery.

Cooper Rush stats

Rush holds a 5-1 record as a starter in 30 games across seven seasons. He's tossed nine touchdowns and six interceptions, including one of each in relief of Prescott in Week 9. Rush has been a dependable backup for Dallas since arriving as an undrafted free agent in 2017 and proved to be serviceable when called upon. Now, the Cowboys will have to hope he can save their season.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Cowboys QB depth chart: What Dak Prescott injury means