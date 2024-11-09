Cowboys QB Dak Prescott likely done for season, will require season-ending surgery on hamstring

Prescott is still seeking an opinion from another specialist, but is likely to undergo surgery to repair a partial tear in his hamstring

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 3: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys looks on during the third quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on November 3, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is likely done for the season.

Prescott is planning to undergo season-ending surgery to repair his partially-torn hamstring, per multiple reports. The 31-year-old QB suffered the hamstring injury in last Sunday's loss to the Atlanta Falcons, with the Cowboys saying that they planned to place Prescott on injured reserve this week.

The decision to undergo surgery is not yet final: Prescott is flying to New York to get the opinion of one more specialist, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Most likely, though, Prescott's season is over, as the surgery would sideline him for at least four months.

Prior to the injury, Prescott had thrown for 1,978 yards and 11 touchdowns across the first eight games of the season.

Prescott would be the latest injury blow to the struggling Cowboys, who are 3-5 so far this season and sit third in the NFC East. In addition to their QB1, Dallas is also missing cornerback DaRon Bland (foot), with players like linebacker Micah Parsons (ankle) and cornerback Trevon Diggs (calf) questionable for Sunday's Week 10 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, who banged up his shoulder in last week's game, is expected to return for Dallas and play through the injury.