Cowboys QB Dak Prescott explains why he donated to the police after George Floyd’s murder

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott explained Thursday why in the wake he donated to the police after the United States erupted in protests in 2020 after the murder of George Floyd.

Prescott was on Amazon Prime’s new show “The Evolution of the Black Quarterback,” and spoke about his reaction to Floyd’s death.

“I felt like action needed to happen. Obviously, I was as hurt as everybody else and confused,” said Prescott, “I wanted to react out of emotion but don’t really do that so a couple of days together after a lot of thought, working with my team I made a pledge and I was like I wanted to use my foundation and my platform to make an actual difference.”

Prescott donated $1 million to the police to help improve policing by addressing systemic racism through education and advocacy. The Mississippi State product was also hoping to help improve relations between police and the communities they serve.

“Getting rid of that stigma and being afraid of the law enforcement but in the same sense making sure that they are not policing but serving their community the right way,” said Prescott.

Prescott said he wanted to help root bad officers out of police academies and make sure that officers understand the community they’re serving.