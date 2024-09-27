Cowboys lose pair of top defenders to injury for multiple weeks

The Dallas Cowboys’ win over the New York Giants did not come without a cost, as sources confirmed that three-time All-Pro defensive end Micah Parsons and four-time Pro Bowl defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence will miss multiple weeks due to injuries suffered on Thursday night. NFL Network was the first to report the news.

Parsons, who exited the game late in the fourth quarter and was later carted to the locker room, is dealing with a high ankle sprain and will “miss multiple weeks.” The team’s hope is that he can rehab and return after the team’s week seven bye when the Cowboys travel to San Francisco to take on the 49ers.

Lawrence, who exited in the third quarter, is dealing with a foot sprain and will see a specialist to determine the severity and the rehab plan for the coming weeks. Regardless, the injury is expected to sideline the 32-year-old for multiple games.

The Cowboys will now turn to rookie defensive end Marshawn Kneeland for an increased workload. The product of Western Michigan University was drafted in the second round of the NFL Draft by Dallas in April and has recorded eight tackles on the season. Other options for defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer include fourth-year defensive lineman Chauncey Golston, second-year defensive end Tyrus Wheat and practice squad member Carl Lawson.

If either Parsons or Lawrence hit the injured reserve list, they will be required to miss at least four weeks before returning to action. That would allow Dallas to sign a player to the active 53-man roster without waiving or releasing another player.

Parsons is set to miss the first games of his career due to injury. In his first three seasons, he only missed one game: a week 17 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles in 2021 in which most Dallas starters rested for the ensuing playoffs.

Lawrence, who broke his foot in 2021 and missed nine games, will miss extended time for only the third time in his 11-year career. He broke his foot initially in 2014 as a rookie and underwent back surgery in 2016.