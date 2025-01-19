Cowboys head coach tracker: Latest rumors, news and updates on candidates for Dallas

The stars shine bright in Dallas.

More often than not, it's also how the Dallas Cowboys conduct business – the franchise searches far and wide for the biggest names in the NFL. "America's Team" would have it no other way ... especially in a coaching search.

After their parting of ways with Mike McCarthy, it comes as no surprise that everyone is trying to keep up with what Jerry Jones' team will do. There's the potential big splash (see: Colorado head coach Deion Sanders). There's the homegrown talent, like Kellen Moore. There's the outside-the-box pick, like Jason Witten. There's the more conventional route, like Robert Saleh and Leslie Frazier.

The list will almost certainly grow over time as the team looks to steal headlines and, eventually, win games with their next hire. Anything goes deep in the heart of Texas, which makes for an exciting coaching search to follow.

Here's the latest on the Cowboys' search for a new head coach.

COWBOYS COACHING CANDIDATES: Deion Sanders among Mike McCarthy replacement options

Cowboys head coach search rumors, news, updates

This section will be updated as interviews occur and relevant news about potential candidates becomes available.

Deion Sanders unlikely to interview for Cowboys HC

Rapoport said Sunday that he would be surprised if Sanders did end up interviewing with the Cowboys.

“Nothing scheduled yet with Coach Prime,” Rapoport said. “I would be surprised, probably very surprised, if something did in fact get scheduled. But that won’t stop everyone talking about it until he signs a new deal with Colorado.”

Robert Saleh interviews for HC job

Date: Jan. 18

Report: Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys completed an in-person interview with Robert Saleh on Saturday. The former Jets' head coach and 49ers' defensive coordinator has been a popular guy this offseason and should land a job in one of those roles.

Cowboys interested in speaking to Lions' Aaron Glenn, Ben Johnson

Date : Jan. 18

Report: Ian Rapoport, NFL Network

Glenn and Johnson have been two of the hottest head coaching candidates on the market this offseason. The Cowboys appear interested in at least kicking the tires on the duo, as Rapoport reports.

"My understanding is the Lions would like to speak with Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn and potentially OC Ben Johnson," Rapoport said. "[They] just have to wait until the Lions are done to make that happen."

The Cowboys could have interviewed both Glenn and Johnson during the Lions' wild card bye week. However, they hadn't yet parted ways with McCarthy at the time, so they missed on their opportunity to get the two on their schedule.

Now, Dallas will have to wait until after Detroit's season to interview the duo. That may not come until after Super Bowl 59, which takes place on Feb. 9.

No interview scheduled between Cowboys, Deion Sanders

Date : Jan. 18

Report: Ian Rapoport, NFL Network

While there remains a "mutual interest" between Sanders and the Cowboys, Rapoport reported that there was no interview scheduled between the two parties to discuss Dallas' coaching job.

"There has been no interview with Deion Sanders and the Cowboys yet. From what I am told, there is none scheduled," Rapoport said. "I would be surprised if an interview ever happened; [I'm] not saying [it's] impossible, but I would be surprised. Meanwhile, Deion is still in contract negotiations with Colorado to potentially get a big-time extension there."

Rapoport also said "literally anything crazy can happen" because Jerry Jones is running the search, so he didn't fully rule out Coach Prime joining the Cowboys.

Rapoport reported the Cowboys had spoken to Kellen Moore, Robert Saleh and Leslie Frazier about the vacancy.

Cowboys complete virtual interview with Kellen Moore

Date: Jan. 17

Report: Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys officially completed a virtual interview with Moore on Friday. He is the first person to interview for the job after McCarthy's departure.

Kellen Moore a top candidate for Cowboys' HC

Date : Jan. 16

Report: Ian Rapoport, NFL Network

On Thursday, the Cowboys officially requested to interview Moore, the current Eagles' offensive coordinator. He formerly held the same title in Dallas before the sides mutually agreed to part ways following the 2022 season. In the four seasons that Moore coached the offense, it finished in the top-10 three times.

Moore, undrafted out of Boise State, played for the Cowboys from 2015 to 2017 before transitioning into the team's quarterbacks coach in 2018. He was then given the OC responsibilities from 2019 to 2022 and was a holdover from Jason Garrett's staff to McCarthy's.

Rapoport said Moore is considered a "top candidate" for the job and that his familiarity with the organization makes this potential partnership one to keep an eye on.

MORE: Troy Aikman rips Cowboys for parting with Mike McCarthy: 'Not a real plan'

Deion Sanders would 'almost certainly' accept Cowboys' job if offered

Sanders was initially believed to be a long shot, but the noise is getting too loud to ignore. Jones is reportedly enamored with the idea, according to Werder, meaning the rumors will continue to swirl until the search is over. NFL Network's Jane Slater reported Thursday that Sanders approached Colorado's athletic director, Rick George, on Tuesday about additional money for NIL and his staff, but was met with resistance. Sanders, who played for the Cowboys, previously said he had no interest in coaching in the NFL. That seems to have changed in recent weeks.

Robert Saleh to interview this week

Saleh, the former Jets coach, is set to interview for the Cowboys' job. The former 49ers' defensive coordinator seems likely to land a job for 2025, whether that is as a coordinator or head coach.

Cowboys request interview with Seahawks' Leslie Frazier

Frazier is also slated to interview for the Dallas gig. He comes with plenty of experience, serving previously as the head coach in Minnesota and more recently as the Buffalo defensive coordinator before spending last season in Seattle.

Jason Witten was seen as potential heir apparent to Mike McCarthy

Witten was reportedly floated as a potential heir apparent in negotiations with McCarthy, who opted to pursue other opportunities, according to Slater. Jones thinks very highly of Witten, but it's unclear whether he will be a head coaching candidate. The former Cowboys' tight end doesn't have any NFL or college coaching experience, but has been the head coach at Liberty Christian in Argyle, Texas, since 2021.

Cowboys coaching candidates

Here is a look at who the Cowboys have interest in or requested to interview thus far:

Deion Sanders, Colorado head coach

Robert Saleh , ex-Jets coach

Leslie Frazier, Seahawks assistant head coach

Kellen Moore, Eagles offensive coordinator

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Cowboys coach tracker: Latest news, updates and rumors on Dallas