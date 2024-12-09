Cowboys coaching candidates: Is Kellen Moore be top Mike McCarthy replacement?

The Dallas Cowboys enter their Week 14 matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals with little room for error if they want to make a last-second playoff run in 2024.

If they can't, the team's owner and general manager Jerry Jones will have a tough decision to make about Mike McCarthy's future.

McCarthy entered the 2024 NFL season on the proverbial hot seat following another first round flame-out in the postseason, this time to the Green Bay Packers. Jones kept McCarthy, who was coming off three consecutive 12-5 seasons, despite that defeat, but it was expected that pressure would be on McCarthy to finally deliver on a quality postseason run.

Instead, the Cowboys are trending toward missing the playoffs for the first time since 2020. That could be enough to sway Jones to part with McCarthy and bring in new leadership in 2025.

Plenty of coaches would be interested in Dallas' gig. Jones is known for having a long leash and the team has a collection of quality talent on both sides of the ball, including Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb and Micah Parsons.

Who would be the top potential candidates the Cowboys could consider? Here's a look at a handful, including a couple who have ties to the Dallas franchise.

2025 NFL MOCK DRAFT: How high can elite RB Ashton Jeanty go in first round?

Top Cowboys coaching candidates for 2025

Kellen Moore, Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator

Moore checks a lot of boxes for the Cowboys in a potential head coaching search. He has eight years of experience with the organization from 2015-22 as a player and a coach. He spent four seasons as the team's offensive coordinator and routinely had Dallas ranked among the best offenses in the league, including the Cowboys' 2021 finish as the top team in both points and yards per game.

Moore's connections to Dallas plus his performance as Eagles offensive coordinator in 2024 – Philadelphia ranks fifth in the league in EPA per play and first in EPA per running play (0.14) – could make him an ideal choice to get the most out of the Cowboys' bevy of skill-position talents. His previous work with Prescott would also be a plus, so it's easy to imagine Jones relishing a chance to target Moore, especially if he can steal his former offensive coordinator from the rival Eagles.

Kliff Kingsbury, Washington Commanders offensive coordinator

Kingsbury falls in a similar category to Moore in that Jones could be interested in poaching him from a divisional rival. Kingsbury has led the Commanders to a top-five offense in his first season as offensive coordinator – they rank third league-wide in EPA per play entering Week 14 – and has helped rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels looks like a star.

The idea of pairing Kingsbury with Prescott in a vertical offense built around Lamb, KaVontae Turpin and Jake Ferguson should intrigue the Cowboys. The only question is about Kingsbury's middling record as the Arizona Cardinals' head coach (28-37-1) and whether they could compete with the Chicago Bears' potential interest, given the veteran coach's relationship with Caleb Williams.

OPINION: Bears coaching job may seem attractive. History tells a different story.

Joe Brady, Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator

If the Cowboys want to take a Sean McVay-like swing at head coach, Brady could be the best option. The 35-year-old took over Buffalo's offense midway through last season and turned it into one of the most efficient and explosive units in the NFL. The Bills rank second in EPA per play (0.16) thus far in 2024 while Josh Allen is on pace for 28 passing touchdowns and a career-low seven interceptions.

Brady's performance isn't a fluke either. He helped coordinate one of the best college offenses in history – the 2019 Joe Burrow-powered LSU Tigers – and could help bring Prescott continue to thrive as the 31-year-old transitions to the latter half of his NFL career.

Drew Petzing, Arizona Cardinals offensive coordinator

Petzing has done great work in his first full season with Kyler Murray as his starting quarterback. Murray enters Week 14 as the NFL leader in QBR (75.1) and has the 6-6 Cardinals vying for a playoff berth in the wide-open NFC West.

Murray has achieved this despite having a relatively green group of skill position weapons, headlined by tight end Trey McBride and rookie receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. That's a credit to Petzing's creativity and ability to scheme receivers open and should earn the 37-year-old some head coaching looks.

Liam Coen, Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator

Here's another up-and-coming offensive mind for the Cowboys to consider. Coen has continued the great work Dave Canales was doing with Baker Mayfield before Canales took the Carolina Panthers' head coaching decision. Coen has Mayfield on pace to record the best season of his career, as he is on pace to record career-best marks in completion percentage, passing yards, passing touchdowns and passer rating.

Coen comes from the Sean McVay coach tree – he spent four years with the Los Angeles Rams, from 2018-20 and 2022 – and is well-versed in McVay's offense, which is full of pre-snap motions designed to tip the quarterback off to the defensive coverage and create mismatches. McVay's offense has proven easy to implement across NFL teams, so that should make Coen a sought-after coaching candidate.

NFL COACHING CANDIDATES: Ben Johnson, Bobby Slowik lead list for 2025 openings

Brian Flores, Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator

If the Cowboys don't go with an offensive-minded head coach, targeting Flores could be a strong pivot. In just two seasons, Flores has transformed Minnesota's defense from the worst in the league to one of its best units, ranking third in defensive EPA per play (-0.12) and ranking top-five in takeaways.

Flores could help restore order and productivity to a Cowboys stop unit that has badly missed Dan Quinn in 2024. And Flores' unique defensive scheme – which relies on crowding the line of scrimmage and blitzing frequently – has proven effective with the Vikings, Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots, so it's easy to imagine him succeeding in Dallas as well, especially with Parsons at his disposal.

Jason Witten, former Dallas Cowboys tight end

There has been speculation that the Cowboys could target Colorado coach Deion Sanders if they go after a candidate with no previous NFL coaching experience. That said, Witten may be the player more likely to eventually get a call from Jerry Jones.

Need proof? Jones was asked whether Witten would have a future as an NFL coach during his weekly appearances on 105.3 The Fan on Nov. 15, 2024.

"Yes. Without hesitation. Yes," Jones said. "[Witten] has something that you can’t draw up. He reminds me a lot of our other tight end who is head coach up there in Detroit right now [Dan Campbell].

"Jason is very sophisticated when it comes to understanding football and all the nuances. But more important than anything, he really does understand the physical and the mentality of being physical and that part of it. Without a question, he could become [an NFL coach]. He has extraordinary work ethic. ... He can be a top coach."

Witten may have potential, but he has just four years of experience as a head coach at the high school level. That wouldn't make him the most advisable hire, but if the 82-year-old wants to give Witten a shot, he could.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Cowboys coaching candidates: Who could replace Mike McCarthy in 2025?