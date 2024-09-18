Coventry vs Tottenham LIVE! Carabao Cup match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Coventry vs Tottenham LIVE!

Spurs are in Carabao Cup third-round action away at Championship opposition tonight, with added pressure on them to advance after all the discussion around Ange Postecoglou’s trophy ambitions this week. The defiant Australian remains confident that he can end Tottenham’s 16-year wait for major silverware in his second season at the helm, while a strong performance would be most welcome after only one Premier League win so far this term and back-to-back defeats by Newcastle and Arsenal.

Yves Bissouma and Richarlison remain sidelined for the visitors, who are nevertheless expected to name a strong lineup for their first meeting with Coventry - opponents in that famous FA Cup final of 1987 - in 11 years as they bid to reach the last 16. Postecoglou will want no repeat of the mistakes of last year, when his side were dumped out of this competition early by Fulham on penalties.

Coventry - losing play-off finalists from two seasons ago - currently sit around mid-table in the Championship under long-serving boss Mark Robins after winning just one of their first five matches, though they did beat both Bristol City and Oxford to make the third round. Follow Coventry vs Tottenham live below!

Kick-off: 8pm BST | Coventry Building Society Arena

How to watch: Sky Sports

Coventry team news: Sheaf and Sakamoto could return

Tottenham team news: Bissouma and Richarlison out

Score prediction

Ange Postecoglou confused by reaction to silverware message

17:54 , George Flood

Ange Postecoglou seemed rather baffled by the reaction to his ‘second season’ trophy claim made again in a somewhat prickly exchange following Tottenham’s third consecutive home north London derby loss on Sunday.

The Australian insists it was not any sort of boast, but merely a statement of fact that he has delivered silverware in his sophomore campaigns at previous clubs.

"It's amazing, isn't it? I just stated a fact and it seems like, am I supposed to just lie or just say it never happened?" he said.

"But, no, it's just confusing to me that people are making a big deal out of something.

“I'm not sure how I'm supposed to answer something that is true.

"Like if I don't win it in the second year this year and I come out next year and say 'well, I always win it', well, no, actually it's not true, but I've just said something that's true, and it seems like it's upset a lot of people for some reason.

"But do you really think it's me sort of boasting? How am I supposed to answer something that's true?

(Owen Humphreys/PA Wire)

"Is it to say 'well, actually, no, it wasn't that important, they were easy competitions and they don't mean anything'.

“If you've achieved something, aren't you supposed to say ' yes, I have, and that's what I hope to do again'?

"I'm not really sure why people misconstrue it as me trying to boast about something.

“I've answered a question which I think somebody else brought up here anyway, before that, which is true.

“That's always happened and my plan is for it to happen again this year.

"And if it doesn't happen, then I can't answer that question in the same way next year, I can say 'mostly' not 'always'."

Coventry vs Tottenham prediction

17:47 , George Flood

Tottenham have just one Premier League win so far this season - coming against beleaguered Everton - but have largely dominated their four games while struggling to convert chances.

A trip up to Coventry will by no means be plain sailing, but Spurs should have enough about them to see off a team who have similarly struggled to pick up points this term.

Spurs to win, 3-1.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Tottenham team news

17:44 , George Flood

Tottenham remain without midfielder Yves Bissouma, whom Ange Postecoglou hopes could be fit for the Premier League clash with Brentford on Saturday after suffering a groin issue on international duty with Mali and missing the north London derby defeat by Arsenal.

Spurs are also still missing Richarlison, with the Brazilian forward having picked up an unspecified issue during training before the loss at Newcastle earlier this month.

Otherwise Tottenham have a clean bill of health, though both managers face a conundrum in terms of how many changes to make tonight.

(John Walton/PA Wire)

Coventry team news

17:39 , George Flood

Coventry will be very eager for midfielder Ben Sheaf to return tonight, with the former Arsenal youngster having made just one substitute appearance so far this season due to an ankle injury.

However, he has been back training so could play some part for the Sky Blues this evening.

Likewise Japanese winger Tatsuhiro Sakamoto, though midfielder Josh Eccles could miss out after sustaining a shoulder injury during the 1-1 draw at in-form Watford in the Championship on Saturday.

Former Manchester City defender Joel Latibeaudiere also sustained a knock at Vicarage Road.

(Nigel French/PA Wire)

Where to watch Coventry vs Tottenham

17:33 , George Flood

TV channel: In the UK, tonight’s game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers will also be able to watch on a live stream online via the Sky Go app.

Coventry vs Tottenham live

17:31 , George Flood

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s live coverage of Coventry vs Tottenham in the third round of the Carabao Cup.

Spurs could really use a morale-boosting win tonight after Sunday’s galling north London derby loss that followed a narrow Premier League defeat at Newcastle, with the pressure ratcheted up a notch after all the focus this week on a defiant Ange Postecoglou’s confidence over delivering a trophy in his second season in charge.

Coventry have not been in the best of form themselves so far this season as they sit 14th in the Championship, though have already knocked out both Bristol City and Oxford this term.

Kick-off is at 8pm BST, so keep it right here for match build-up, team news and live updates across the evening.

We will also have expert analysis from Standard Sport’s chief football correspondent Dan Kilpatrick at the Coventry Building Society Arena.