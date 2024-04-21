Coventry vs Manchester United LIVE! FA Cup match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Coventry vs Manchester United LIVE!

Championship side Coventry will be out to spring a major shock when they play Manchester United in the second FA Cup semi-final. Manchester City sealed their place in the final with a 1-0 win against Chelsea on Saturday and United are strong favourites to book a Manchester derby - and a repeat of last season’s final - at Wembley on May 25.

It is a huge afternoon for United manager Erik ten Hag, who continues to face speculation over his future following a huge drop-off in results since their dramatic extra-time win over Liverpool in the quarter-finals last month.

The occasion will be especially poignant given the history of Coventry manager Mark Robins. He famously scored for United in an FA Cup win at Nottingham Forest that effectively saved Sir Alex Ferguson’s job in 1990. With kick-off at 3.30 pm BST, follow all the action from Wembley.

Coventry vs Manchester United latest

Kick-off: 3.30pm BST, Wembley

How to watch: ITV

Coventry team news

Manchester United team news

Prediction

Head to head history and results

13:15 , Giuseppe Muro

Coventry won the last meeting between the two sides, a 2-0 victory at Old Trafford in the League Cup in 2007.

Coventry wins: 23

Man United wins: 43

Draws: 17

Prediction

13:09 , Giuseppe Muro

Manchester United continue to be unconvincing, with every side they face seemingly able to create chances at will.

With the Premier League campaign unlikely to provide much joy, their season rests on the FA Cup and even lifting a trophy may not be enough to save Ten Hag’s job.

Coventry have done brilliantly to make it this far, but they have lost three of their last four Championship matches and their run looks likely to end here.

Manchester United to win, 3-1.

Manchester United team news

13:02 , Giuseppe Muro

Manchester United are facing a defensive crisis.

Harry Maguire is the only senior centre-back available to Erik ten Hag after Willy Kambwala joined Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof and Jonny Evans on the sidelines.

Kambwala has not travelled with the United squad to London due to an injury.

Ten Hag has added 18-year-old defender Louis Jackson to his squad and has this week even tested midfielder Casemiro as a potential emergency centre-back alongside Maguire.

Maguire has himself been struggling with an injury issue but he is fit to play.

Mason Mount has also been added to a lengthy injury list that includes Tyrell Malacia and Luke Shaw.

Antony and Scott McTominay are set to return.

Youngsters Ethan Wheatley, Harry Amass and Habeeb Ogunneye have made the trip to London.

Coventry team news

12:55 , Giuseppe Muro

Long-term absentee Tatsuhiro Sakamoto and the suspended Kasey Palmer will both miss out, though Jamie Allen could yet end up on the bench.

Ellis Simms can be expected to once again lead the line, having scored five FA Cup goals on the road to Wembley. Matty Godden should also be fit after a calf issue.

How to watch: ITV

12:48 , Giuseppe Muro

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be broadcast live and free-to-air on ITV1. Coverage starts at 2:30pm.

Live stream: ITVX will offer a free live stream service online via its app and website.

12:46 , Giuseppe Muro

Good afternoon!

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Coventry v Manchester United!

It’s the second FA Cup semi-final after Manchester City beat Chelsea yesterday.

Who face Pep Guardiola’s side in the final at Wembley on May 25?

We’ll have all the latest updates, build-up and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes at 3:30pm BST from Wembley Stadium.