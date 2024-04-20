Coventry vs Manchester United: FA Cup prediction, kick-off time, team news, TV, live stream, h2h results, odds

Manchester United will look to book their place in the FA Cup final and avoid a major upset as they face Coventry at Wembley on Sunday.

Erik ten Hag’s side were beaten by Manchester City in last year’s showpiece and a derby repeat is now potentially on the cards, with Pep Guardiola’s holders beating Chelsea in the first semi-final on Saturday.

It has been a hugely frustrating season for United, sitting seventh in the Premier League and with their hopes of Champions League football effectively ended by a four-match winless run.

They now face Championship side Coventry, who have only once reached the FA Cup final before. That came when they lifted the trophy in 1987, and this is their first return to Wembley since they were beaten in the play-off final by Luton last season.

Both sides booked their place at Wembley in thrilling fashion, with United beating Liverpool in an epic encounter and Coventry scoring twice in stoppage time to defeat Wolves.

Manchester United stunned Liverpool with a last-gasp winner in the quarter-finals (Manchester United via Getty Images)

Date, kick-off time and venue

Coventry vs Manchester United is scheduled for an 3:30pm BST kick-off on Sunday April 21, 2024.

The match will take place at Wembley Stadium.

Where to watch Coventry vs Manchester United

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be broadcast live and free-to-air on ITV1. Coverage starts at 2:30pm.

Live stream: ITVX will offer a free live stream service online via its app and website.

Live blog: Follow all the action from Wembley with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog, featuring analysis from Nizaar Kinsella at the game.

Coventry vs Manchester United team news

Long-term absentee Tatsuhiro Sakamoto and the suspended Kasey Palmer will both miss out for Coventry, though Jamie Allen could yet end up on the bench.

Ellis Simms can be expected to once again lead the line, having scored five FA Cup goals on the road to Wembley. Matty Godden should also be fit after a calf issue.

Manchester United continue to deal with a worsening injury list - Victor Lindelof, Lisandro Martinez, Jonny Evans, Tyrell Malacia, Anthony Martial, Luke Shaw and Raphael Varane are among those still out.

Story continues

Willy Kambwala can now be added to that list, along with midfielders Mason Mount and Sofyan Amrabat, leaving Ten Hag with another defensive crisis on his hands with Harry Maguire - himself carrying a knock - his only available senior centre-back amid reports of Casemiro lining up alongside him on Sunday.

Antony missed the draw with Bournemouth but should return to face Coventry along with Scott McTominay.

Manchester United have a long list of defensive absentees (REUTERS)

Coventry vs Manchester United prediction

United continue to be unconvincing, with every side they face seemingly able to create chances at will.

With the Premier League campaign unlikely to provide much joy, their season rests on the FA Cup and even lifting a trophy may not be enough to save Ten Hag’s job.

Coventry have done brilliantly to make it this far, but they have lost three of their last four Championship matches and their run looks likely to end here.

Manchester United to win, 3-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Coventry won the last meeting between the two sides, a 2-0 victory at Old Trafford in the League Cup in 2007.

Coventry wins: 23

Man United wins: 43

Draws: 17

Coventry vs Manchester United match odds

Coventry to reach final: 16/5

Man United to qualify: 2/9

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).