Could a Zach LaVine return hurt Coby White and Ayo Dosunmu?

When Zach LaVine went down with a season-ending injury this season, it looked like the end of the road for the Chicago Bulls. Instead, Coby White and Ayo Dosunmu stepped into much larger roles, picked up the slack, and helped Chicago make the Play-In Tournament. Now, Sam Smith of NBA.com is pondering an important question: Could a LaVine return hurt White and Dosunmu’s development?

“In some respects, the Bulls look like they moved on with the development of Coby White and Ayo Dosunmu in LaVine’s absence,” Smith wrote. “Still, they finished the regular season with a poorer record than last season with LaVine missing half this season, and again failed to make the playoffs.

“Perhaps puncturing the notion the team is better off without LaVine. A salient question has been if LaVine returns whether it would set back the development of White and Dosunmu.”

It seems as though the Bulls are focused on finding a trade for LaVine, meaning White and Dosunmu would have plenty of room to continue growing.

